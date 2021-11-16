Astronomy & Astrophysics: How To Find an Exoplanet

Humans have long speculated on the existence of other worlds, with the idea first mooted by the Ancient Greek philosophers and recurring through the Middle Ages and Renaissance. Searches for exoplanets began in earnest in the mid-20th Century. The first unambiguous discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a star like our Sun, in 1995, completely changed our perspective on the Solar System. A giant planet with a mass of around half that of Jupiter, subsequently named 51 Pegasi b, was found orbiting its host star in just over four days. The presence of such a massive planet in such a short orbit – much closer to its star than Mercury is to our Sun – was completely unexpected and did not fit with our then understanding of planet formation.

Radial velocity

51 Pegasi b was found using a ground-based observatory by spotting ‘wobbles’ in its star’s motion. Such wobbles are caused by the gravitational pull of a planet as the planet and star orbit around a common center of mass. When viewed from afar, the star appears to move towards and away from the observer. This motion makes the light from the star appear slightly bluer when it is moving towards the observer, and slightly redder when moving away. This shift in frequency is known as the Doppler effect, the same effect as the change in pitch of an ambulance siren as it rushes past you. Most early exoplanet discoveries were made using this so-called radial velocity method.

Transits

The first detections using transit photometry were made in 1999. ‘Transiting’ exoplanets are detected as they pass in front of – transit – their host star, causing a dip in the starlight as seen from the observer’s viewpoint. The transit repeats, with the time interval depending on the time it takes the exoplanet to orbit its star. For example, an observer of our own Solar System would have to wait a year to see a repeat of Earth transiting the Sun.

Direct imaging

The vast majority of confirmed exoplanets have been discovered using the two methods above. A less common method is direct imaging, which relies on measuring light from the exoplanet itself. This is particularly challenging at optical wavelengths, because the relatively dim planet can be lost in the glare of the much brighter host star. However, instruments have been developed that block the light from the star, and more than 40 planets have been detected in this way.

Microlensing Microlensing relies on the chance alignment of two stars with an observer. As one star crosses behind the other, the closer star acts like a lens, bending the light so that the brightness smoothly increases and decreases. If a planet is present around the closer star, its gravity will also bend the light stream, causing a spike. Over 70 planets have been detected by this method, but detections are unrepeatable. A few planets have also been found using other techniques, including pulsar timing. By combining the results of observations and surveys using different techniques, we are able to build a representative picture of the diversity of exoplanets and planetary systems.