Atomic Vision Achieved: New Microscope Sees Light at 1-Nanometer Precision

Scientists have built a microscope capable of visualizing optical responses at the scale of individual atoms, redefining the limits of optical imaging.

This advancement makes it possible to observe structures at the atomic scale, including individual molecules and tiny defects. The ability to see these features is a major step forward for developing and refining nanomaterials and surfaces at incredibly small dimensions (angstrom scale).

Studying how light interacts with matter at this ultra-small scale is vital for progress in both technology and materials science. Atomic-level features, like imperfections in diamonds or individual molecules within electronic devices, can have a major impact on how materials behave and perform. To truly understand and manipulate these effects, optical microscopy must evolve to reach these smaller scales.

International Collaboration Leads to Breakthrough

Researchers at the Fritz-Haber Institute of the Max-Planck Society, Germany, and their international collaborators at Institute for Molecular Science/SOKENDAI, Japan and CIC nanoGUNE, Spain have developed an approach to scattering-type scanning near-field optical microscopy (s-SNOM) that achieves a spatial resolution of 1 nanometer. This technique, termed as ultralow tip oscillation amplitude s-SNOM (ULA-SNOM), combines advanced microscopy methods to visualize materials at the atomic level.

Traditional s-SNOM methods, which use a laser-illuminated probe tip to scan surfaces, typically achieve resolutions of 10 to 100 nanometers. However, this is insufficient for atomic-scale imaging. By integrating s-SNOM with noncontact atomic force microscopy (nc-AFM) and using a silver tip under visible laser illumination, the researchers created a plasmonic cavity (a specialized light field), confined to a tiny volume. This allows for detailed optical contrast at the angstrom scale.

Implications for Science and Technology

This approach enables scientists to study materials at the smallest scales, potentially leading to advancements in designing new materials for electronics or medical devices. The ability to image features like atomic defects and nanoscale structures with such precision opens new possibilities for optical engineering and materials science.

In summary, this development provides a valuable tool for characterizing surfaces with atomic-scale precision, contributing to future advancements in single-molecule and atomic-scale optical microscopy.

Reference: “Scattering near-field optical microscopy at 1-nm resolution using ultralow tip oscillation amplitudes” by Akitoshi Shiotari, Jun Nishida, Adnan Hammud, Fabian Schulz, Martin Wolf, Takashi Kumagai and Melanie Müller, 11 June 2025, Science Advances.

DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adu1415

Funding: Spanish National R&D Project, Ramón y Cajal Fellowship, JST FOREST

