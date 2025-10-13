Can a Sweetener Really Regrow Hair? New Research Says Yes

A team of researchers discovered that stevioside, a compound from Stevia, boosts how well minoxidil penetrates the skin.

In lab studies, a stevioside-based patch activated new hair growth in mice with alopecia. This approach could make hair loss treatments more natural, efficient, and effective for millions worldwide.

Understanding Androgenetic Alopecia

Androgenetic alopecia, better known as male pattern baldness or female pattern hair loss, is one of the most prevalent causes of hair thinning worldwide. It affects both men and women and occurs when hair follicles gradually shrink, producing finer and shorter hairs over time. This condition is influenced by genetic factors and hormones, particularly dihydrotestosterone (DHT), which shortens the hair’s natural growth cycle and prevents new strands from developing fully.

Current Treatment and Its Limitations

Minoxidil, a topical solution approved by regulatory agencies for treating androgenetic alopecia, remains one of the most commonly used therapies. The medication works by widening blood vessels and improving blood flow around hair follicles, which can stimulate hair regrowth. However, despite its widespread use, minoxidil has important limitations. It dissolves poorly in water and does not easily penetrate the outer layer of the skin, meaning that only a small amount of the drug actually reaches the hair follicles where it is needed most. As a result, users often experience inconsistent results, and continuous daily use over many months is typically required before any noticeable regrowth occurs.

A Natural Way to Enhance Minoxidil

Recent research published in Advanced Healthcare Materials offers a potential way to overcome these challenges. Scientists found that stevioside, a natural sweetener obtained from the Stevia plant, can help enhance the delivery of minoxidil into the skin. In laboratory experiments using a mouse model of alopecia, researchers created a dissolving patch that combined stevioside with minoxidil. This innovative approach successfully encouraged hair follicles to re-enter the growth phase, leading to visible new hair formation.

Toward More Effective and Natural Hair Regrowth

“Using stevioside to enhance minoxidil delivery represents a promising step toward more effective and natural treatments for hair loss, potentially benefiting millions worldwide,” said co–corresponding author Lifeng Kang, PhD, of the University of Sydney, in Australia.

The findings suggest that natural compounds like stevioside could improve not only the effectiveness of existing drugs but also the experience for patients seeking noninvasive and gentler solutions. By improving absorption and reducing the need for frequent application, this method could make hair loss treatment more convenient and accessible. Scientists hope that further studies will determine whether this combination can be safely and effectively adapted for human use, potentially opening the door to a new generation of advanced, nature-inspired therapies for hair restoration.

Reference: “Natural Sweetener Stevioside-Based Dissolving Microneedles Solubilize Minoxidil for the Treatment of Androgenic Alopecia” by Junying Zhang, Tianyu Shao, Hailiang Li, Luying Zhu, Lamyaa Albakr, Nial J. Wheate, Lifeng Kang and Chungyong Wu, 7 October 2025, Advanced Healthcare Materials.

DOI: 10.1002/adhm.202503575

