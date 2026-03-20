Cannabis Compound Shows Promise in Fighting Alzheimer’s by Calming Brain Inflammation

New findings suggest that targeting inflammation in Alzheimer’s may matter as much as targeting protein buildup.

For decades, Alzheimer’s disease has been defined by amyloid plaques and tau tangles. But a growing body of research suggests those hallmarks may be only part of the story. Another major suspect is chronic neuroinflammation, a lingering immune response in the brain that can damage neurons and help drive the disease forward.

A new eNeuro study from Augusta University explores whether cannabidiol, better known as CBD, could help interrupt that process. Using male 5XFAD mice, a widely used model of Alzheimer’s, researchers gave the animals inhaled CBD daily for four weeks and then examined how the treatment affected brain inflammation, immune signaling, and behavior.

The team focused on two important inflammatory pathways that have received far less attention than plaques and tangles. One involves IDO, an enzyme that helps control tryptophan metabolism and can influence whether immune activity becomes harmful. The other centers on cGAS, a cellular sensor that detects misplaced DNA and can trigger inflammatory alarms. Although these systems work in different ways, both can intensify immune dysfunction in the central nervous system and may contribute to Alzheimer’s progression.

What the Researchers Found

CBD appeared to quiet both pathways. In the brains of the Alzheimer’s mice, the researchers found lower expression of IDO and cGAS after treatment, including in microglia and astrocytes in the entorhinal cortex, a brain region that plays a key role in memory and is affected early in Alzheimer’s.

The treatment was also linked to lower levels of proinflammatory cytokines, including TNF-α, IL-1β, and IFN-γ, along with higher levels of the anti-inflammatory cytokine IL-10. The mice also showed fewer infiltrating macrophages in the brain, another sign that inflammatory activity had eased.

Behavioral Effects and Broader Implications

In behavioral tests, CBD-treated mice performed better on measures of recognition memory and exploratory behavior than untreated animals. That does not mean CBD has been shown to prevent or treat Alzheimer’s in people, but it does suggest the immune changes seen in the brain may translate into meaningful functional effects in this preclinical model.

The findings add weight to the autoinflammatory view of Alzheimer’s, which argues that immune dysfunction is not simply a reaction to damage but one of the forces helping cause it. That idea has gained traction as researchers try to explain why amyloid and tau do not fully account for the disease on their own. Targeting inflammation earlier, rather than focusing only on protein buildup, could offer a different therapeutic strategy.

Why CBD Is Drawing Interest

The study also suggests CBD may work through a broader network rather than a single target. Using bioinformatics, the researchers identified possible interactions between CBD and AKT1, TRPV1, and GPR55, proteins involved in inflammatory signaling, cell survival, and immune cell activation. That matters because Alzheimer’s is a complex disease, and treatments that affect several connected pathways may prove more useful than approaches aimed at only one mechanism.

However, this remains an early animal study. More work will be needed to confirm exactly how CBD affects the IDO and cGAS pathways, test whether the results hold up in other Alzheimer’s models, and determine whether the same benefits can be achieved safely in humans.

“Alzheimer’s work has long centered on plaques and tangles,” says Baban. “But our study shows that chronic autoinflammation is also a core driver of the disease. What’s exciting is that CBD not only calms this immune overactivation but, in earlier work, we’ve shown it can also help clear plaques and tangles through a different mechanism. Together, this points to a multitarget approach with real therapeutic potential.”

Reference: “Rethinking Alzheimer’s: Harnessing Cannabidiol to Modulate IDO and cGAS Pathways for Neuroinflammation Control” by Sahar Emami Naeini, Bidhan Bhandari, Breanna Hill, Nayeli Perez-Morales, Hannah M. Rogers, Hesam Khodadadi, Nancy Young, Lívia Maria Maciel, Jack C. Yu, David C. Hess, John C. Morgan, Évila Lopes Salles, Lei P. Wang and Babak Baban, 6 October 2025, eNeuro.

DOI: 10.1523/ENEURO.0114-25.2025

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