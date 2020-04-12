CERN Particle Accelerator Laser Technology Used to Improve Mobile Phone Networks

An innovative technology used to align the components of accelerators is breaking through into the field of telecommunications. The structured laser beam system, developed by a team of CERN surveyors in collaboration with the Institute of Plasma Physics in Prague (IPP) will be used to improve mobile phone networks. CERN’s Knowledge Transfer group and Aircision, a Dutch start-up, have signed an agreement on the use of this new system in next-generation telecommunication links.

The structured laser beam system is capable of producing beams that are virtually non-diffractive over several hundred meters, whereas the systems currently available on the market produce such beams over a distance of only a few meters. Thanks to these properties, this technology is clearly of interest in many fields, in particular the high-speed transmission of data over long distances with high reliability.

Aircision will apply the technology to the transmission of data between mobile phone masts, particularly with a view to modernizing the existing infrastructure for 5G and beyond. The Dutch start-up expects to finalize its prototype and deploy a pilot test later this year.