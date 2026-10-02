Childhood Poverty Linked to More Than 3x Risk of Being Shut Out of Work and Education

The struggle to escape poverty can begin long before a first job, with persistent childhood hardship linked to more than triple the risk of being shut out of education and work as a young adult.

Young people raised in persistent poverty were more than three times as likely to be outside education, employment, or training (NEET) at ages 17 and 23 (3.3 and 3.4 times, respectively), compared with those who never experienced childhood poverty. Researchers at the University of Liverpool and the University of Manchester analyzed the UK Millennium Cohort Study for the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.

The study follows people from infancy into adulthood. Researchers defined poverty as household income below 60% of the national median, adjusted for household size. Persistent poverty meant experiencing it across multiple stages of childhood.

The gap also appeared when researchers looked at who returned to education or work. Among young people who were NEET at 17, more than half (56%) of those raised in persistent poverty were also NEET at 23. For those who had never experienced childhood poverty, the figure was one in three (33%).

How Childhood Poverty Disrupts Learning

Interviews accompanying the report describe how financial hardship reaches into the classroom. Missing meals, school supplies, or transportation can undermine participation, while money worries and responsibilities at home can make concentration and attendance harder.

Dr. Nicholas Adjei, senior research fellow in public health at the University of Liverpool, said, “Our findings highlight the importance of taking a life course perspective when understanding why some young people become NEET. Experiences of poverty accumulate across childhood and adolescence, shaping educational trajectories, well-being, and access to opportunities over time.”

“Persistent poverty not only increases the likelihood of becoming NEET but also makes it much harder for young people to move out of that status later on. This shows the need for early, sustained support young people throughout different stages of their lives, rather than focusing only on short-term responses once they are already struggling.”

The Cost Of Returning To Work

Interview participants described being unable to afford travel to interviews, course fees, or childcare. Temporary jobs and schedules incompatible with health or caregiving needs created further obstacles.

Iain Porter, senior policy advisor at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said, “The government is right to try and get to the bottom of why so many young people aren’t earning or learning. But there is a piece of the puzzle that often gets missed: poverty. This research shows that there is a clear link between growing up in poverty and being locked out of education and work.”

“To break this cycle, it’s essential that the government tackle the root causes of the problem. We need to ensure that young people grow up in families that can afford the essentials to live a good life so that instead of being distracted by survival, they can thrive at school, college, and the world of work.”

Support Before Young People Fall Behind

The report recommends combining adequate financial support with a trusted person who can help young people navigate education, employment, housing, and mental health services.

Professor David Taylor-Robinson, professor of public health and policy at the University of Liverpool, said, “The UK has persistently higher child poverty rates than many comparable countries, and this matters because poverty drives a wide range of interconnected problems that shape young people’s lives long before they become NEET.”

“Our evidence shows how childhood poverty and adversity contribute to poorer mental health, reduced educational attainment, and a greater risk of long-term economic insecurity and welfare dependency in adulthood. We cannot seriously address high NEET rates without concerted action on child poverty.”

Reference: “Falling through the cracks: how childhood hardship shapes life chances” by Rachel Casey, Isobel Richardson and Katie Schmuecker, 15 September 2026.

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