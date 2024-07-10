Clear Skin Ahead: Scientists Unlock the Omega-3 and Mediterranean Diet Secret

A study highlighted that a Mediterranean diet combined with omega-3 supplements could effectively reduce acne lesions and improve quality of life, suggesting dietary adjustments as a useful adjunct to conventional acne therapies.

New research found that following the Mediterranean diet and taking omega-3 fatty acid supplements led to significant reductions in inflammatory and non-inflammatory skin lesions, as well as improved quality of life. The study, which included 60 individuals with mild to moderate acne, was published today (July 10) in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology.

At the beginning of the study, a striking 98.3% of participants were found to have deficiencies in omega-3 fatty acids. Those who achieved the targeted levels of omega-3s during the study experienced a significant reduction in acne severity.

“Lifestyle interventions, including dietary recommendations, should not be considered in opposition to prescription medications, but rather as a valuable adjunct to any modern acne treatment plan,” said corresponding author Anne Guertler, MD, of the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, in Germany. “Future studies should build on the foundation laid by our current findings in a randomized, placebo-controlled design to improve dietary recommendations for acne patients.”

The Mediterranean Diet

The Mediterranean diet is a dietary pattern inspired by the traditional eating habits of the people from countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea, such as Italy, Greece, Spain, and parts of the Middle East. It emphasizes a high consumption of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and nuts. Olive oil is the primary source of added fat, celebrated for its heart-healthy properties.

Protein sources are primarily derived from fish and poultry, with red meat consumed only occasionally. Dairy products, such as cheese and yogurt, are consumed in moderation. The diet also includes a moderate intake of wine, typically red wine, during meals.

A hallmark of the Mediterranean diet is not just about the ingredients; it also focuses on enjoying meals with family and friends. The diet is widely recognized for its benefits in reducing the risk of heart disease and has been associated with a lower level of LDL (bad) cholesterol, the type of cholesterol that’s linked to heart disease and early death. Additionally, it has been linked to a reduced incidence of cancer, Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s diseases. This diet is praised for its balanced and heart-healthy approach, incorporating a variety of nutrient-rich, flavorful foods and emphasizing a lifestyle of regular physical activity.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Omega-3 fatty acids are essential fats that the body cannot produce on its own, thus they must be obtained through diet or supplements. There are three main types of omega-3 fatty acids: alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). ALA is primarily found in plant oils such as flaxseed, soybean, and canola oils, while EPA and DHA are commonly found in marine oils from fish and algae.

Omega-3 supplements are popular for their potential health benefits, particularly EPA and DHA, which are believed to support heart health, reduce inflammation, and contribute to brain and eye health. These supplements are commonly derived from fish oil, krill oil, and algal oil, making them suitable for various dietary preferences, including those of vegetarians and vegans who opt for algal-based sources.

