Climate Models Got It Wrong: Plants Can’t Absorb As Much CO₂ As We Thought

Overestimated nitrogen availability has led climate models to exaggerate how much plant growth can offset rising CO 2 levels.

Rising levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere are a major driver of climate change. At the same time, higher CO 2 concentrations can encourage plants to grow faster, which in turn can help slow warming by drawing more carbon out of the air.

This benefit, however, depends on whether plants have access to enough nitrogen. New research suggests that scientists have only recently gained a clearer picture of how much nitrogen is actually available.

As a result, the so-called “fertilizing effect” of CO 2 on plant growth has been significantly overstated, according to a new study involving the University of Graz.

Natural nitrogen fixation was overstated

Plants can only use nitrogen after it has been converted into a usable form in the soil by microorganisms. This process, known as biological nitrogen fixation, takes place in both natural environments and agricultural systems. “While this process has been significantly overestimated in nature, it has increased by 75 percent over the past 20 years due to agriculture,” explains Bettina Weber, a biologist at the University of Graz, summarizing findings published earlier this year.

Building on those results, a new study shows that calculations used in some Earth System models have now been revised. These models are widely used to assess climate trends, including in the World Climate Report. The updated analysis, published in the scientific journal PNAS, concludes that earlier estimates of nitrogen fixation were too high.

Climate models revise nitrogen assumptions

The publication was led by Sian Kou-Giesbrecht from Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, Canada, as part of a working group on biological nitrogen fixation, of which Bettina Weber is a member. The working group is supported by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) John Wesley Powell Centre for Analysis and Synthesis.

“We compared different Earth System models with current nitrogen fixation values and found that they overestimate the nitrogen fixation rate on natural surfaces by about 50 percent,” Weber explains. Overall, this overestimation of biological nitrogen fixation leads to a reduction in the CO 2 fertilization effect of about 11 percent.

Weber therefore advocates revising the Earth System models in order to better assess developments. “This is because gases such as nitrogen oxides and nitrous oxide are produced as part of the nitrogen cycle. These can be released into the atmosphere through conversion processes and alter or disrupt climate processes.”

Reference: “Overestimated natural biological nitrogen fixation translates to an exaggerated CO 2 fertilization effect in Earth system models” by Sian Kou-Giesbrecht, Carla R. Reis Ely, Steven S. Perakis, Cory C. Cleveland, Duncan N. L. Menge, Sasha C. Reed, Benton N. Taylor, Sarah A. Batterman, Timothy E. Crews, Katherine A. Dynarski, Maga Gei, Michael J. Gundale, David F. Herridge, Sarah E. Jovan, Mark B. Peoples, Johannes Piipponen, Emilio Rodríguez-Caballero, Verity G. Salmon, Fiona M. Soper, Anika P. Staccone, Bettina Weber, Christopher A. Williams and Nina Wurzburger, 24 November 2025, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2514628122

S.K.-G. was supported by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada’s Discovery Grant Program (RGPIN-2024-04188). V.G.S. is supported by United States Department of Energy Office of Science Biological and Environmental Research to UT-Battelle, LLC grant DE-AC05-00OR22725 and the NGEE-Arctic project.

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