Could Rising Methane Actually Help the Ozone Layer Recover Faster?

A recent study reveals that methane emissions could unexpectedly boost ozone layer recovery, particularly in the Arctic and Antarctic.

While methane drives global warming, its chemical effects in the atmosphere can also aid ozone restoration. Scientists warn that understanding this dual impact is essential for shaping effective climate policies.

Methane’s Impact on Ozone Recovery

A new study published on March 5 in Advances in Atmospheric Sciences explores the intricate connection between methane emissions and the recovery of the stratospheric ozone layer. Researchers found that rising methane levels could have a significant impact on ozone recovery, particularly in the polar regions.

The ozone layer acts as Earth’s protective shield, blocking harmful ultraviolet radiation. While international policies like the Montreal Protocol have successfully reduced ozone-depleting chemicals, new challenges — including global warming and increasing methane emissions, could influence the pace of ozone recovery.

Methane’s Dual Role in the Atmosphere

Dr. Fei Xie from Beijing Normal University, one of the corresponding authors of the study, explains, “Our research highlights the dual role of methane in ozone recovery. While methane is a potent greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming, it also has complex chemical interactions in the atmosphere that can affect ozone levels. Understanding these dual effects is critical for predicting future ozone recovery and its implications for climate.”

Using the Whole Atmosphere Community Climate Model (version 4), the research team conducted sensitivity experiments to investigate the independent and joint impacts of methane, carbon dioxide, and sea surface temperature on stratospheric ozone under the Representative Concentration Pathway (RCP) 8.5 scenario in 2050. The RCP8.5 scenario is a future climate pathway that assumes high greenhouse gas emissions and limited climate mitigation efforts, leading to significant global warming by the end of the century. This scenario is often used to explore the potential impacts of a “business-as-usual” approach to climate change.

Methane’s Strong Influence in Polar Regions

The results reveal that rising methane emissions could have a particularly strong positive impact on ozone recovery in both the Arctic and Antarctic regions.

“Just as ozone can be harmful at ground level but beneficial in the stratosphere, methane and other ozone precursors exhibit similar dual characteristics,” Dr. Xie adds. “By adopting a more nuanced perspective, we can better understand the two-sided effects of these substances and work toward optimal solutions for climate governance.”

Next Steps for Research and Policy

Looking ahead, the research team plans to refine their models to account for additional factors influencing ozone recovery. They also aim to explore the potential climatic and atmospheric impacts of future ozone recovery, linking causes (factors affecting recovery) with consequences (climatic effects of recovery).

“Our ultimate goal is to provide a comprehensive understanding of ozone recovery pathways and their broader implications,” says Dr. Xie. “This will help policymakers and scientists make informed decisions to address both ozone layer restoration and climate change.”

Reference: “Impact of Methane Emissions on Future Stratospheric Ozone Recovery” by Na Liu, Fei Xie, Yan Xia, Yingli Niu, Hongwei Liu, Xinyuan Xiang and Yuanyuan Han, 5 March 2025, Advances in Atmospheric Sciences.

DOI: 10.1007/s00376-024-4142-6

