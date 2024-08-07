Cygnus’ Spectacular Space Delivery: Astronauts Unloading 8,200 Pounds of Science and Supplies

TOPICS:

By NASA August 7, 2024

NASA Astronauts Capture Cygnus With Robotic Arm

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft is pictured attached to the Canadarm2 robotic arm moments after NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick maneuvered the robotic arm to capture the spacecraft ahead of installation to the Earth-facing port of the Unity module. Credit: NASA TV

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft successfully docked with the International Space Station, delivering over 8,200 pounds of supplies and scientific equipment.

The crew, led by NASA Flight Engineers, efficiently captured and secured Cygnus, marking a milestone with the 50th use of the Canadarm2 robotic arm. This event sets the stage for several months of critical research on liquid and gas dynamics, DNA repair, and cellular processes, as well as regular maintenance and fitness evaluations by the station’s astronauts and cosmonauts.

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus cargo craft has arrived at its new home for the next six months and the International Space Station (ISS) residents have begun unloading some of its 8,200 pounds of science and supplies.

Cygnus Space Freighter in the Grips of the Canadarm2 Robotic Arm

The Cygnus space freighter is pictured in the grips of the Canadarm2 robotic arm shortly after its capture delivering 8,200 pounds of science and supplies to the orbital outpost. Credit: NASA TV

Capture and Installation

NASA Flight Engineer Matthew Dominick captured Cygnus with the Canadarm2 robotic arm at 3:11 a.m. EDT on Tuesday following its automated approach and rendezvous. The maneuver marked the 50th free-flying capture for Canadarm2. Just over two hours later mission controllers on Earth remotely commanded the Canadarm2 and installed Cygnus to the Unity module’s Earth-facing port where it will stay until January. Cygnus began its trip to the orbital outpost with a launch atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Florida at 11:02 a.m. EDT on Sunday.

SpaceX NG-21 Launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft, atop a SpaceX 9 Falcon rocket, soars from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Sunday, August 4, 2024, for the 21st Northrop Grumman commercial resupply mission for NASA. Credit: SpaceX

Unloading and Research Commencement

Dominick later joined NASA Flight Engineer Jeanette Epps and conducted cable connections and leak checks before opening Cygnus’ hatch and entering the space freighter for the first time. Next, the rest of the NASA astronauts including Tracy C. Dyson, Mike Barratt, Suni Williams, and Butch Wilmore started offloading research samples stowed in Cygnus and preserved in portable science freezers and double coldbags. Those samples were then placed inside station science freezers in preparation for upcoming research. The orbital residents will soon be exploring liquid and gas flows, centripetal force, DNA repair mechanisms, cellular expansion, and more.


NASA and its international partners are sending scientific investigations on Northrop Grumman’s 21st commercial resupply services mission. Flying aboard the company’s Cygnus spacecraft are tests of water recovery technology and a process to produce stem cells in microgravity, studies of the effects of spaceflight on microorganism DNA and liver tissue growth, and live science demonstrations for students. Credit: NASA

Scientific Activities and Maintenance

During a break in the cargo activities, Dominick set up photography gear in the cupola and took pictures of the Moon to measure sunshine reflected from the Earth. Dyson worked in the Destiny laboratory module and connected a microscope to an advanced research incubator to support space biology investigations.

The orbital lab’s three cosmonauts representing Roscosmos stayed focused on their science and maintenance schedule throughout Tuesday. Commander Oleg Kononenko began his morning setting up carbon dioxide monitors and installing Earth observation hardware. During the afternoon, the five-time station visitor studied futuristic planetary piloting techniques on a computer. Flight Engineer Alexander Grebenkin attached sensors to himself to measure his heart activity during an hour-and-a-half-long relaxation session. Next, he jogged on a treadmill for a fitness test before ending his day with computer maintenance in the Nauka science module. Flight Engineer Nikolai Chub worked throughout the day servicing hardware batteries and exercise gear.

SHARE TWEET REDDIT EMAIL SHARE

More on SciTechDaily

Be the first to comment on "Cygnus’ Spectacular Space Delivery: Astronauts Unloading 8,200 Pounds of Science and Supplies"

Leave a comment

Email address is optional. If provided, your email will not be published or shared.