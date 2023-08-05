Cygnus Soars: Installation Complete and Cargo Ops Initiated on Space Station

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft, now installed at the ISS, carries significant cargo and paves the way for innovative scientific research. This marks the company’s 19th resupply mission for NASA.

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft installation at the International Space Station is now complete. Cygnus, carrying over 8,200 pounds of cargo and science experiments, launched atop the company’s Antares rocket at 8:31 p.m. EDT Tuesday, August 1, from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. At 5:52 a.m., NASA astronaut Woody Hoburg, along with NASA astronaut Frank Rubio as backup, captured Cygnus using the station’s Canadarm2 robotic arm.

Highlights of space station research facilitated by delivery aboard this Cygnus are:

The final iteration of a series of spacecraft fire protection experiments

A new potable water dispenser that provides hot water and improved sanitization

Neural cells that will be cultured into 3D cell models for gene therapy testing

A probe that measures plasma density of the upper atmosphere

A memory card that contains creative works from students around the world

This is Northrop Grumman’s 19th commercial resupply mission to the space station for NASA. Northrop Grumman named the Cygnus spacecraft the S.S. Laurel Clark in honor of the late NASA astronaut, undersea medical officer, and naval flight officer, Laurel Clark.

Cygnus will remain at the space station until October before it departs for a destructive re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere.