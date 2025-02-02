Dangerously Underdiagnosed: The Silent Killer Affecting 30 Million Americans and Counting

Despite affecting over 30 million Americans, COPD remains dangerously underdiagnosed.

As a leading cause of death, this chronic respiratory disease continues to claim lives, yet awareness and early diagnosis efforts lag behind. With death rates rising and women disproportionately affected, experts stress the urgent need for education and prevention.

Chronic Respiratory Diseases: A Leading Cause of Death

Chronic lower respiratory diseases, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), are the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics confirmed this ranking in its final “Deaths: Leading Causes for 2022” report.

COPD includes conditions like chronic bronchitis and emphysema and can develop due to genetics or long-term exposure to irritants such as smoke and pollution. Common symptoms include breathlessness, fatigue, and a persistent cough.

Millions Affected, Many Unaware

More than 30 million Americans have COPD, yet about half remain undiagnosed. Awareness of symptoms, risk factors, and disease management is still low. On a global scale, COPD ranks as the fourth leading cause of death, according to 2021 data from the World Health Organization.

“COPD affects millions of people in the United States and worldwide. However, despite being a leading cause of death, many are unaware of the disease and its symptoms,” said Jean Wright, M.D., MBA, CEO of the COPD Foundation. “We must continue to increase awareness of COPD and to educate people about the disease’s symptoms and the importance of early diagnosis, helping people live longer, healthier lives.”

Rising Deaths and Gender Disparities

According to the report, the number of deaths from chronic lower respiratory diseases increased by 3.5% in 2022. Chronic lower respiratory diseases were the sixth leading cause of death for both men and women; however, the burden of death was higher for women (5.0%) than men (4.0%).

The ten leading causes of death in the United States in 2022 were:

Diseases of the heart. Malignant neoplasms. Accidents (unintentional injuries). COVID-19 . Cerebrovascular diseases. Chronic lower respiratory diseases. Alzheimer’s disease. Diabetes mellitus. Nephritis, nephrotic syndrome and nephrosis. Chronic liver disease and cirrhosis.

The report data uses information from all death certificates filed in the United States in 2022. Cause of death statistics are based on the underlying cause of death and are classified by the International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision.

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