Earth’s Oceans Just Hit Their Hottest Level Ever Recorded

In 2025, Earth’s oceans quietly broke another heat record—fueling a hotter, more extreme future.

A global team of scientists reports that Earth’s oceans absorbed more heat in 2025 than in any year since modern observations began. The findings, published today (January 9) in Advances in Atmospheric Sciences, show that ocean heat content reached an unprecedented level, continuing a long-term warming trend.

In total, the ocean gained 23 Zetta Joules (23,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 Joules of energy) of heat in 2025. That amount of energy is roughly equal to about 37 years of global primary energy use at 2023 consumption rates (~620 Exa Joules per year). The analysis reflects the work of more than 50 researchers from 31 institutions around the world, making it one of the most comprehensive assessments of ocean heat to date.

Why the Oceans Matter for Climate

The ocean plays a central role in regulating Earth’s climate. More than 90% of the extra heat trapped by greenhouse gases ends up in the ocean, making it the planet’s largest heat storage system. Because ocean heat content (OHC) measures how much heat the ocean has accumulated over time, scientists consider it one of the most reliable indicators of long-term climate change.

How Scientists Measured the Heat

To assess ocean warming, researchers combined multiple independent data sources from major international centers. These included three observational products from the Institute of Atmospheric Physics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Copernicus Marine, and NOAA/NCEI, along with an ocean reanalysis known as CIGAR-RT. Together, these datasets span Asia, Europe, and America and provide a consistent picture of rising ocean heat.

All of the datasets confirm that ocean heat content reached its highest level on record in 2025, reinforcing evidence that the oceans continue to absorb increasing amounts of energy year after year.

Uneven Warming Across the Global Ocean

Ocean warming is not occurring at the same pace everywhere. In 2025, roughly 16% of the global ocean surface reached its highest heat content on record, while about 33% ranked among the three warmest years ever observed in those regions. The most pronounced warming occurred in the tropical oceans, the South Atlantic, the North Pacific, and the Southern Ocean.

Overall trends show that ocean warming has accelerated since the 1990s. Heat accumulation in the upper 2000m of the ocean has remained fairly steady in recent decades, although scientists detect a slight increase in the rate of warming. Notably, ocean heat content reached a new record in 2025, marking the ninth consecutive year in which a record was set.

Ocean Surface Temperatures and Weather Impacts

In 2025, global average sea surface temperature ranked as the third warmest year in the instrumental record. Temperatures remained about 0.5 °C (approximately 1°F) above the 1981–2010 average. Sea surface temperatures were slightly lower than in 2023 and 2024, largely due to a shift from El Niño to La Niña conditions in the tropical Pacific.

Surface ocean temperatures are especially important because they strongly influence weather patterns around the world. Warmer waters increase evaporation and intensify rainfall, contributing to stronger tropical cyclones and more extreme weather. In 2025, these conditions played a major role in severe flooding across much of Southeast Asia, prolonged drought in the Middle East, and flooding in parts of Mexico and the Pacific Northwest.

Why Rising Ocean Heat Is a Global Concern

As the ocean continues to warm, the impacts extend far beyond the water itself. Higher ocean heat contributes to rising sea levels through thermal expansion, increases the intensity and duration of heatwaves, and fuels more powerful storms by adding heat and moisture to the atmosphere. As long as Earth continues to gain energy, ocean heat content will keep rising and new records will continue to be set.

A Growing Body of Climate Research

The results will appear in a special collection on Ocean Heat Content Changes published by Advances in Atmospheric Sciences. The collection’s cover features cartoon images of a sad shrimp and crab, an idea suggested by the study’s corresponding author, Lijing Cheng of the Institute of Atmospheric Physics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

“The idea comes from the ‘shrimp soldiers and crab generals’ guarding the underwater palace in Journey to the West,” Cheng said. “We reimagined them not as mighty guardians, but as vulnerable creatures whose armor—their shells and scales—is under attack by ocean warming, acidification and other ocean environmental changes.”

The collection will explore multiple dimensions of ocean heat change, including detailed regional studies focused on waters around China, the South Pacific, and the Indian Ocean. As climate scientist Kevin Trenberth noted in the preface, the collection is designed to grow over time, reflecting ongoing advances in climate science.

The Choices Ahead

Although scientific understanding continues to evolve, one message remains consistent. The greatest uncertainty facing the climate is how humanity responds. By cutting emissions, preparing for future impacts, and acting collectively, it is still possible to protect a climate in which people and ecosystems can continue to thrive.

Reference: “Ocean Heat Content Sets Another Record in 2025” by Yuying Pan, Lijing Cheng, John Abraham, Kevin E. Trenberth, James Reagan, Juan Du, Zhankun Wang, Andrea Storto, Karina Von Schuckmann, Yujing Zhu, Michael E. Mann, Jiang Zhu, Fan Wang, Fujiang Yu, Ricardo Locarnini, John Fasullo, Boyin Huang, Garrett Graham, Xungang Yin, Viktor Gouretski, Fei Zheng, Yuanlong Li, Bin Zhang, Liying Wan, Xingrong Chen, Dakui Wang, Licheng Feng, Xiangzhou Song, Yulong Liu, Franco Reseghetti, Simona Simoncelli, Gengxin Chen, Rongwang Zhang, Alexey Mishonov, Wangxu Wei, Zhetao Tan, Guancheng Li, Lijuan Cao, Lifan Chen, Huifeng Yuan, Kewei Lyu, Albertus Sulaiman, Michael Mayer, Huizan Wang, Zhanhong Ma, Senliang Bao, Hengqian Yan, Zenghong Liu, Chunxue Yang, Xu Liu, Zeke Hausfather, Flora Gues, Xinyi Song, Miao Zhang and Lin Chen, 9 January 2026, Advances in Atmospheric Sciences.

DOI: 10.1007/s00376-026-5876-0

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