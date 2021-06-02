Electronic Nose Might “Sniff Out” COVID-19-Infected People at Mass Scale [Video]

Electronic nose might “sniff out” COVID-19-infected people at mass scale, according to a preliminary proof-of-concept study.
Reference: “Proof of Concept for Real-Time Detection of SARS CoV-2 Infection with an Electronic Nose” 2 June 2021, PLOS ONE.
DOI:10.1371/journal.pone.0252121
Funding: This study was supported by pilot grants from MAFAT: The Israeli Ministry of Defense Directorate of Defense Research and Development, and from Sonia T. Marschak. This effort also relied on ongoing Sobel lab resources, provided by a European Research Council AdG. grant #670798 (SocioSmell) and Horizon 2020 FET Open project #662629 (NanoSmell). The funders had no role in study design, data collection and analysis, decision to publish, or preparation of the manuscript.
