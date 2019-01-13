Before the scientific discoveries made using ESO telescopes can find themselves on your screen, they pass through the expert hands of talented visual artists and composers. This new ESOcast is the twelfth episode of ESO’s Chile Chill, a series of striking videos that immerse you in the world of astronomy.

In Chile Chill 12 — Fire in the Heavens, the evocative tunes of ESO’s Music Ambassador Dimitris Polychroniadis are set to stunning visuals from ESO’s expansive video archive. Sit back, relax, and enjoy a stellar walk through the Universe on the border between science and art.