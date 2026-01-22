Entangled Atoms Are Transforming How We Measure the World!

Entangled atoms, separated in space, are giving scientists a powerful new way to measure the world with stunning precision.

Researchers from the University of Basel and the Laboratoire Kastler Brossel have shown that quantum entanglement can be used to measure multiple physical quantities at the same time with greater accuracy than previously possible.

What Makes Quantum Entanglement So Unusual

Entanglement is widely considered one of the strangest effects in quantum physics. When two quantum objects are entangled, measurements made on them can be linked even if the objects are far apart. These connections appear as statistical correlations that classical physics cannot explain. It can seem almost as if measuring one object influences the other one at a distance. This phenomenon, known as the Einstein-Podolsky-Rosen paradox, was experimentally confirmed and later recognized with the 2022 Nobel Prize in physics.

Turning a Quantum Mystery Into a Measurement Tool

Building on this foundation, a team led by Prof. Dr. Philipp Treutlein at the University of Basel and Prof. Dr. Alice Sinatra at the Laboratoire Kastler Brossel (LKB) in Paris demonstrated that entanglement between physically separated quantum systems can be harnessed for practical measurements. Their work shows that entangled particles spread across space can be used to extract several physical parameters at once with improved precision. The findings were recently published in the journal Science.

Improved Measurements Through Entanglement

“Quantum metrology, which exploits quantum effects to improve measurements of physical quantities, is by now an established field of research,” says Treutlein. About fifteen years ago, he and his collaborators were among the first to entangle the spins of extremely cold atoms. These spins can be thought of as tiny compass needles. When entangled, they allowed the researchers to determine their orientation more precisely than would be possible if each atom were measured independently.

“However, those atoms were all in the same location,” Treutlein explains: “We have now extended this concept by distributing the atoms into up to three spatially separated clouds. As a result, the effects of entanglement act at a distance, just as in the EPR paradox.”

Measuring Fields Across Space

This approach opens new possibilities for measuring how physical quantities vary from place to place. For example, to map the spatial distribution of an electromagnetic field, researchers can use entangled atomic spins that are separated in space. As with measurements made at a single location, entanglement reduces uncertainty that arises from quantum effects. It can also help cancel out external disturbances that affect all the atoms in the same way.

“So far, no one has performed such a quantum measurement with spatially separated entangled atomic clouds, and the theoretical framework for such measurements was also still unclear,” says Yifan Li, who worked on the experiment as a postdoc in Treutlein’s group. Along with colleagues at the LKB, the team explored how to minimize measurement uncertainty when using entangled clouds to study the spatial structure of an electromagnetic field.

To carry out the experiment, the researchers first entangled the atomic spins within a single cloud. They then divided that cloud into three parts that remained entangled with each other. Using only a small number of measurements, they were able to determine the field distribution with much higher precision than would be expected without entanglement between distant clouds.

Applications in Atomic Clocks and Gravity Sensors

“Our measurement protocols can be directly applied to existing precision instruments such as optical lattice clocks,” says Lex Joosten, a PhD student in the Basel group. In these clocks, atoms are held in place by laser light arranged in a lattice pattern and serve as extremely stable timekeepers. The new methods could reduce certain errors caused by how atoms are distributed across the lattice, leading to even more accurate time measurements.

The same principles could also improve atom interferometers, which are instruments used to measure the Earth’s gravitational acceleration. In some applications, known as gravimeters, scientists are especially interested in how gravity changes across space. By using entangled atoms, these variations could be measured more precisely than before, offering sharper tools for studying gravity and the environment.

Reference: “Multiparameter estimation with an array of entangled atomic sensors” by Yifan Li, Lex Joosten, Youcef Baamara, Paolo Colciaghi, Alice Sinatra, Philipp Treutlein and Tilman Zibold, 22 January 2026, Science.

DOI: 10.1126/science.adt2442

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