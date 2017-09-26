ESOcast 128: How Astronomers Look at the Universe and Why They Need ALMA

This short ESOcast video explains why astronomers need radio telescopes like ALMA to understand phenomena in some of the dustiest and most distant regions of our Universe.

The human eye perceives light in the visible range of the spectrum, but this is just a tiny portion of the light that comes from the cosmos. What we see isn’t always all there is.

ESOcast 128 describes how astronomers look at the Universe and why astronomers need ALMA, the largest ground-based facility for observing radio waves, in order to understand phenomena in some of the dustiest and most distant regions of our Universe.

Source: European Southern Observatory