Explorers Discover Long-Lost Naval Vessels From WWII Guadalcanal Battles

A new survey revealed and mapped 13 WWII wrecks. The mission combined archaeology, technology, and remembrance.

An international team led by the Ocean Exploration Trust, working aboard the Exploration Vessel (E/V) Nautilus, has carried out an extensive archaeological survey of World War II shipwrecks in Iron Bottom Sound, completed on August 1, 2025.

Over the course of the 22-day expedition, the crew visually identified and examined 13 wreck sites, several of which hold major historical significance. Four of the vessels were recorded for the first time, including the bow section of the heavy cruiser USS New Orleans (CA 32) and the Imperial Japanese destroyer Teruzuki, both lost during fierce naval clashes in the Guadalcanal campaign.

Other vessels surveyed in high resolution include:

USS Vincennes (CA 44)

USS Astoria (CA 34)

USS Quincy (CA 39)

USS Northampton (CA 26)

USS Laffey (DD 459)

USS DeHaven (DD 469)

USS Preston (DD 379)

USS Walke (DD 416)

HMAS Canberra (D33)

Imperial Japanese Navy destroyer Yudachi

and an unidentified landing barge.

Documenting history with new technology

“It was wonderful to return to Iron Bottom Sound, where we discovered Japanese, Australian, and American warships over 34 years ago,” said Dr. Robert Ballard, President of Ocean Exploration Trust. “This expedition was special, allowing us to film these sites in a manner not possible back then, as well as document other ships, while at the same time sharing our work live to the entire world.”

The expedition relied on advanced underwater robotics, including remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) launched from Nautilus and an uncrewed surface vessel (USV) called DriX, which was remotely controlled from a land-based station in Honiara. Developed by the University of New Hampshire, the DriX system mapped more than 1,000 square kilometers of seafloor, creating the most detailed charts of Iron Bottom Sound ever produced and pinpointing dozens of potential wreck sites.

“The use of our uncrewed vessel allowed a tremendous increase in exploration efficiency as we were able to continuously map and identify potential targets while the Nautilus was deploying its ROVs,” said Dr. Larry Mayer, Director, Center for Coastal and Ocean Mapping at the University of New Hampshire. “This technological achievement, combined with the tremendous historical significance of our discoveries, made this one of the most rewarding missions I have ever participated in.”

Remembering the battles of Guadalcanal

Iron Bottom Sound, located between Guadalcanal, Savo, and Nggela Islands, was the site of five major naval battles fought between August and December 1942. The campaign claimed more than 111 ships and 1,450 aircraft, with over 20,000 lives lost, and many wrecks from the battles remain undiscovered.

“NOAA Ocean Exploration is dedicated to increasing our understanding of the deep ocean through scientific discovery, technological advancements, and data delivery,” said Captain William Mowitt, NOAA Corps, acting director of NOAA Ocean Exploration. “This expedition highlights the importance of such cutting-edge technologies and the strong partnership component of the Ocean Exploration Cooperative Institute in not only making discoveries that advance science and resource management, but also engaging and educating the public on the wonders of what lies in our ocean depths.”

The mission broadcast more than 138 hours of ROV dives live on NautilusLive.org, allowing millions of viewers worldwide — including veterans, descendants, and historians — to follow the exploration in real time. Through telepresence technology, over 130 experts from the United States, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and other nations provided remote analysis and historical insights throughout the operation.

Honoring sacrifices and naval heritage

“This expedition was a great opportunity to remember the valor and sacrifices of sailors who fought with extreme tenacity and skill, on both sides. Sailors don’t start wars, but they do what their governments ask, and in the waters of Iron Bottom Sound, they did their duty to the fullest. Yet, the end result of that terrible war brought not only freedom for the United States and Allies, but for Japan as well,” said Samuel J. Cox, Director, Naval History and Heritage Command, U.S. Navy Rear Admiral (retired). “This survey of the ships of the United States, Australia, and Japan will add immeasurably to the understanding of one of the most costly naval campaigns in history, a campaign that hopefully will never be repeated.”

“As we commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States Navy, it is altogether fitting that we explore the wrecks of Iron Bottom Sound,” said Frank Thompson, Director of the Naval History and Heritage Command’s Collection Management Division, who represented the Navy aboard E/V Nautilus. “The battles in these waters cost the United States Navy dearly. Those that made the ultimate sacrifice for their country may lie far from home, but they are not, and never will be, forgotten.”

“The vast majority of our ocean lies in very deep waters that we know virtually nothing about,” said Dr. Daniel Wagner, Chief Scientist, OET. “These deep-sea explorations highlight how many extraordinary things are still hidden and waiting to be found in the great depths of our ocean.”

The Government of the Solomon Islands issued the marine research permit through its Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.