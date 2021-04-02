Exploring a New Material Class to Help Keep Pace With Moore’s Law

TOPICS:

By University of Virginia School of Engineering and Applied Science April 2, 2021

Futuristic Electronics Artist Concept

University of Virginia School of Engineering and Northwestern University researchers create a new polymer-based electrical insulation for circuits that could help put more power in smaller spaces.

COF-5 Low-K Dielectric

Impedance measurements conducted on parallel plate capacitors confirm that COF-5 is a low-k dielectric. Credit: Austin Evans

DOI: 10.1038/s41563-021-00934-3

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

More on SciTechDaily

Be the first to comment on "Exploring a New Material Class to Help Keep Pace With Moore’s Law"

Leave a comment

Email address is optional. If provided, your email will not be published or shared.