Fat Stem Cells Heal Broken Spines in a Breakthrough Study

Fat tissue stem cells have shown a remarkable ability to heal spinal fractures and restore bone strength in rats.

The discovery could pave the way for safer, less invasive treatments for osteoporosis and other bone diseases.

Fat-Derived Stem Cells Tested for Spinal Fracture Repair

A research group at Osaka Metropolitan University has explored the use of stem cells taken from adipose tissue, the fat stored in the body, to repair spinal fractures in rats. These injuries were designed to resemble the vertebral fractures commonly associated with osteoporosis in humans. The fat-derived cells are simple to obtain, even from older adults, and place very little strain on the donor, which points to a possible non-invasive strategy for treating bone disorders.

Growing Burden of Osteoporosis in an Aging Population

Osteoporosis weakens bones and increases the likelihood of fractures. As Japan’s population continues to age, the number of people affected is expected to rise above 15 million. Among all osteoporosis-related injuries, compression fractures of the spine, known as osteoporotic vertebral fractures, occur most frequently. These fractures often require extended care and can greatly reduce overall quality of life, making improved treatments a critical need.

How ADSCs Support Bone Regeneration

Adipose tissue stem cells (ADSCs) offer a potential path forward. ADSCs are multipotent, meaning they can develop into a variety of cell types. When these cells are organized into three-dimensional spheres called spheroids, their tissue-repair abilities increase. Guiding these spheroids toward becoming bone-forming cells strengthens their capacity to support bone healing.

Testing a New Cell-Based Therapy in Rats

Graduate School of Medicine student Yuta Sawada and Dr. Shinji Takahashi led the Osaka Metropolitan University team in applying ADSCs to osteoporotic vertebral fractures. The researchers generated bone-differentiated ADSC spheroids and combined them with β-tricalcium phosphate, a commonly used material in bone reconstruction. This combination was then used to treat rats with spinal fractures, resulting in clear improvements in bone strength and regrowth.

The team also observed increased activity in genes linked to bone formation and repair, suggesting that the treatment encourages natural biological healing processes.

Promising Potential for Future Patient Care

“This study has revealed the potential of bone differentiation spheroids using ADSCs for the development of new treatments for spinal fractures,” Sawada said. “Since the cells are obtained from fat, there is little burden on the body, ensuring patient safety.”

“This simple and effective method can treat even difficult fractures and may accelerate healing,” Dr. Takahashi added. “This technique is expected to become a new treatment that helps extend the healthy life of patients.”

The study was published recently in the journal Bone & Joint Research.

Reference: “Development of a new treatment for osteoporotic vertebral fractures using adipose-derived stem cell spheroids” by Yuta Sawada, Shinji Takahashi, Kumi Orita, Akito Yabu, Masayoshi Iwamae, Yuki Okamura, Yuto Kobayashi, Hiroshi Taniwaki, Hiroaki Nakamura and Hidetomi Terai, 28 October 2025, Bone & Joint Research.

DOI: 10.1302/2046-3758.1410.BJR-2025-0092.R1

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