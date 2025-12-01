Fat Stem Cells Heal Broken Spines in a Breakthrough Study

Fat tissue stem cells have shown a remarkable ability to heal spinal fractures and restore bone strength in rats.
The discovery could pave the way for safer, less invasive treatments for osteoporosis and other bone diseases.
Fat-Derived Stem Cells Tested for Spinal Fracture Repair
A research group at Osaka Metropolitan University has explored the use of stem cells taken from adipose tissue, the fat stored in the body, to repair spinal fractures in rats. These injuries were designed to resemble the vertebral fractures commonly associated with osteoporosis in humans. The fat-derived cells are simple to obtain, even from older adults, and place very little strain on the donor, which points to a possible non-invasive strategy for treating bone disorders.
Growing Burden of Osteoporosis in an Aging Population
Osteoporosis weakens bones and increases the likelihood of fractures. As Japan’s population continues to age, the number of people affected is expected to rise above 15 million. Among all osteoporosis-related injuries, compression fractures of the spine, known as osteoporotic vertebral fractures, occur most frequently. These fractures often require extended care and can greatly reduce overall quality of life, making improved treatments a critical need.
How ADSCs Support Bone Regeneration
Adipose tissue stem cells (ADSCs) offer a potential path forward. ADSCs are multipotent, meaning they can develop into a variety of cell types. When these cells are organized into three-dimensional spheres called spheroids, their tissue-repair abilities increase. Guiding these spheroids toward becoming bone-forming cells strengthens their capacity to support bone healing.
Testing a New Cell-Based Therapy in Rats
Graduate School of Medicine student Yuta Sawada and Dr. Shinji Takahashi led the Osaka Metropolitan University team in applying ADSCs to osteoporotic vertebral fractures. The researchers generated bone-differentiated ADSC spheroids and combined them with β-tricalcium phosphate, a commonly used material in bone reconstruction. This combination was then used to treat rats with spinal fractures, resulting in clear improvements in bone strength and regrowth.
The team also observed increased activity in genes linked to bone formation and repair, suggesting that the treatment encourages natural biological healing processes.
Promising Potential for Future Patient Care
“This study has revealed the potential of bone differentiation spheroids using ADSCs for the development of new treatments for spinal fractures,” Sawada said. “Since the cells are obtained from fat, there is little burden on the body, ensuring patient safety.”
“This simple and effective method can treat even difficult fractures and may accelerate healing,” Dr. Takahashi added. “This technique is expected to become a new treatment that helps extend the healthy life of patients.”
The study was published recently in the journal Bone & Joint Research.
Reference: “Development of a new treatment for osteoporotic vertebral fractures using adipose-derived stem cell spheroids” by Yuta Sawada, Shinji Takahashi, Kumi Orita, Akito Yabu, Masayoshi Iwamae, Yuki Okamura, Yuto Kobayashi, Hiroshi Taniwaki, Hiroaki Nakamura and Hidetomi Terai, 28 October 2025, Bone & Joint Research.
DOI: 10.1302/2046-3758.1410.BJR-2025-0092.R1
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Hello sir namaste god bless all family members danke fur god Schone Gruss Rajveer Singh sun of karnail singh batth village kotala bet po chhourian district Ludhiana Punjab India thanks for alls
I could really try anything to fix my back from a skateboard injury that left me slammed against a bench. The ribs healed and I am still so concerned that I’ve fractured vertebrae as I constantly can hear it cracking since the incident.
You sciencetist needs to reseach for fibromyalgia patients like me and other that suffers from fibromyalgia. Hope that the government give funds for all kinds of horrible pain diseases.
Thank you.
I am a three time cancer survivor. Now, I’m having problems with my L3-L4 lumbar spinal nerves. And, the doctors want me to have surgery. I refused to do this. Plus, I am in pain everyday. I am a very concerned patient. Thank you!
I am interested to participate in all clinical trials if you need people with severe bone loss.
Thank you
Hello I am very interested in this treatment how can I find more information about this and when is treatment available
Is this recommended for dogs. I have a maltice puddle. She suffers from serious back pain. Is it possible to help her in the to see if she will recover.
I am interested in stem cell clinical studies for degenerative disc disease. I treated an ankle with stem cells and can now walk on my foot again. I cannot afford to have treatment and a clinical study would certainly be something that would help me gain the ability to walk again. I desire spending time with my children and grandchildren and being mobile instead of incapacitated. I have 6 discs that are bad and would be grateful for any information.
I didn’t know I had osteoporosis until I broke my back. I was sent home from the hospital and told just let it heal. Now 6 years later this ruined my life I can’t do anything except sit icant walk unaided I can’t do anything. I am not in contest pain only when I walk. I can sit fot hours and lay straight but I can’t stand straight. My bottom half can’t hold up the top half. I am very healthy for my age of 68 l except for this bone loss. I will do this treatment, I volunteer for it. Right now I’m just sitting here waiting for death, I might as well try something and it may pave the way for others to regain their lives back. I’m not sure why God placed me here but maybe my life if worth helping others it can’t be any worse than it is. I want to dance again one day! Sign me up
Barbara Gossett
Hi, I am also 68 yrs.. I was very healthy all of my life. Until I decided to get breast augmentation. Within 6 mos. I began getting complications. There are 67 highly toxic ingredients in the silicone gel.. I was 5’7 ft.tall . Was a model and small business owner. 3 years ago I went to my first primary care doctor and was shocked to find out I am barely 5 ft.1 in. My spine is crumbling..And all of my teeth erupted! Both of these things have happened within the last 5 yrs. I’ve read about other women with ruptured implants have had the same thing happen..There are over 4 million women like me. Worldwide.. I need help for rebuilding my spine. As it is now I can’t hardly stand up..I’m hunched over and getting worse..I want to stand up tall without being in so much pain that I have to sit back down
I want a life again
.please by my hero.. and the hero for all of the innocent women who have been ignored by the Health system. All of the doctors “roll their eyes” when I mention silicone. Thank you. God Bless you.🙏
I am interested in stem cell therapy. Can in india this treatment available.
David Aaron…here in Chicago.
Age 74 5’6″ 136 lbs
I would be very interested in learning where in the Chicago area of becoming a STEM CELL study specimen.
This lumbar stenosis is and has been worsening, thus disruptive. Also osteoporosis & scoliosis. Sleep well…sitting for great lengths a sure irritant. Issue and discomfort is concentrated on right side mostly lumbay and leg/foot. 7-8 hours sleep is the sure remedy. Many sessions of acupuncture. A recent rolfing session. Massages; Deep tissue laser treatments. These expenses add up! Acupuncture…covered a bit by Ins. Luckily. Wishing for a jacuzzi!
I continue to instruct fitness exercise for seniors. Which is my P.T. Twenty five years now. Background in gymnastics and dance. Catering for years. Plenty of physical abuse. Lifting heavy objects. Underwent a LAMINOTOMY may 12, 2025. FYI…Of no consequence. Three different kyphoplasty injections. 2022 & 23. S.O.S. I am ready for long overdue relief!