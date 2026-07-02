Fireworks May Pollute the Air and Water More Than You Think

New research reveals that fireworks leave a hidden trail of pollution in the air and water long after the final explosion.

Fireworks may dazzle crowds with brilliant colors and booming explosions, but new research suggests their effects last well beyond the finale. Three recently published studies in ACS journals examined what fireworks leave behind, from litter and airborne particles to chemicals released into the atmosphere. Together, the findings paint a clearer picture of how fireworks can affect both environmental and human health.

Firecracker Debris Can Change Water Chemistry

Once fireworks burn out, they leave behind discarded materials that include partially burned fuel, additives, metal salts, and charred packaging. According to a laboratory study published in Environmental Science & Technology, these leftovers can significantly alter water chemistry if they end up in lakes or rivers.

Researchers found that firecracker residue released metal ions (e.g., potassium and manganese) and dissolved organic matter (e.g., simple phenols and sulfur-containing compounds) into the water. At the same time, the remaining solid material absorbed other dissolved substances already present, particularly larger and more complex compounds.

Scientists say these chemical changes could disrupt microbial communities and aquatic ecosystems, especially in areas where fireworks are used frequently or on a large scale. Properly collecting and disposing of spent firecrackers could help reduce these environmental impacts.

Fireworks Add to Air Pollution During Major Events

Large celebrations generate air pollution from many different sources, making it difficult to determine how much fireworks contribute. To better understand the issue, researchers reporting in ACS ES&T Air monitored particulate matter during a large, multi-day athletic event in the United Kingdom.

The team detected noticeable short-term increases in both coarse and fine airborne particles. Much of the pollution came from cooking emissions produced by food vendors and dust stirred up by vehicles. During the opening and closing ceremonies, however, two distinct peaks in fine particles appeared. The first occurred as crowds arrived and kicked up dust, while the second, slightly smaller peak coincided with the fireworks displays.

Based on the measurements, the researchers estimated that people who attended every event would have exceeded the World Health Organization’s recommended exposure limits for air pollutants. The findings suggest that large celebrations can become a meaningful source of exposure to fine particulate matter.

Fireworks Release More Than Smoke Into the Air

Fireworks may also contribute to haze in ways that are less obvious. Some firework formulations contain compounds known as amines, which can react in the atmosphere to form aerosols that reduce air quality.

To find out whether these compounds are destroyed during explosions or released into the air, scientists measured gases and airborne particles during Lunar New Year celebrations in a suburban area of China. Their findings, published in Environmental Science & Technology Letters, showed sharp increases in several amines compared with a non-celebratory period, particularly during the largest fireworks displays. Researchers also detected increases in other firework-related pollutants, including fine particulate matter and sulfate and potassium ions.

The researchers say these results indicate that fireworks contribute more than visible smoke to the haze that can linger after celebrations end.

References:

“Molecular-Level Perturbations of Dissolved Organic Matter Driven by Episodic Firecracker Residue Leaching” by Guan-Lin Chen, Meng Du, Chen Qian and Han-Qing Yu, 27 May 2026, Environmental Science & Technology.

DOI: 10.1021/acs.est.6c01478

“The Impact of Hospitality on Air Quality at a Major Sporting Event” by W. Joe F. Acton, Vipul Lalchandani, Mao Du, Siqi Hou, Deepchandra Srivastava, Zongbo Shi and William J. Bloss, 2 February 2026, ACS ES&T Air.

DOI: 10.1021/acsestair.5c00142

“Firework Display Is a Newly Identified Source of Gaseous and Particulate Amines” by Lin Gui, Yu Xu, Yi-Jia Ma, Ting Yang, Hong-Wei Xiao, Hao Xiao and Hua-Yun Xiao, 18 September 2025, Environmental Science & Technology Letters.

DOI: 10.1021/acs.estlett.5c00806

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