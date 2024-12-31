From Sunlight to Power: Korea Unveils Revolutionary Self-Charging Supercapacitors

Researchers have created a groundbreaking self-charging energy storage device, combining supercapacitors and solar cells for the first time in Korea.

The device utilizes innovative transition metal-based electrode materials, significantly boosting energy and power densities while demonstrating remarkable charge and discharge stability. This pioneering technology could lead to practical, high-performance solutions for sustainable energy storage.

Innovative Energy Storage Breakthrough

Jeongmin Kim, a senior researcher at DGIST, along with Damin Lee from the RLRC at Kyungpook National University, has developed a groundbreaking self-charging energy storage device designed to efficiently store solar energy. This innovative device significantly enhances the performance of traditional supercapacitors by integrating transition metal-based electrode materials. The team also introduced a novel energy storage technology that combines supercapacitors with solar cells.

To achieve this, the researchers crafted electrodes using a nickel-based carbonate and hydroxide composite material. By incorporating transition metal ions such as manganese (Mn), cobalt (Co), copper (Cu), iron (Fe), and zinc (Zn), they maximized both conductivity and stability. These advancements have resulted in remarkable improvements in energy density, power density, and the overall stability of charge and discharge cycles, pushing the boundaries of energy storage technology.

Record-Breaking Energy and Power Density Achievements

Particularly, the energy density achieved in this study is 35.5 Wh/kg, which is significantly higher than the energy storage per unit weight in previous studies (5-20 Wh/kg). The power density is 2555.6 W/kg, significantly exceeding the values from previous studies (- 1000 W/kg), demonstrating the ability to release higher power rapidly, enabling immediate energy supply even for high-power devices. Additionally, the performance showed minimal degradation during repeated charge and discharge cycles, confirming the long-term usability of the device.

Furthermore, the research team developed an energy storage device that combines silicon solar cells with supercapacitors, creating a system capable of storing solar energy and utilizing it in real-time. This system achieved an energy storage efficiency of 63% and an overall efficiency of 5.17%, effectively validating the potential for commercializing the self-charging energy storage device.

Promising Future for Sustainable Energy Solutions

Jeongmin Kim, Senior Researcher at the Nanotechnology Division of DGIST, states, “This study is a significant achievement, as it marks the development of Korea’s first self-charging energy storage device combining supercapacitors with solar cells. By utilizing transition metal-based composite materials, we have overcome the limitations of energy storage devices and presented a sustainable energy solution.” Damin Lee, a researcher at the RLRC of Kyungpook National University, stated, “We will continue to conduct follow-up research to further improve the efficiency of the self-charging device and enhance its potential for commercialization.”

Notes

RLRC of Kyungpook National University: Regional Leading Research Center for Carbon-Neutral Intelligent Energy System

Reference: “Design of high-performance binary carbonate/hydroxide Ni-based supercapacitors for photo-storage systems” by Damin Lee, Nilanka M. Keppetipola, Dong Hwan Kim, Jong Wook Roh, Ludmila Cojocaru, Thierry Toupance and Jeongmin Kim, 11 November 2024, Energy.

DOI: 10.1016/j.energy.2024.133593

This research was conducted with support from DGIST’s Institutional Core Projects, the Early Career Researcher Projects, and the Kyungpook National University’s Regional Leading Research Center for Carbon-Neutral Intelligent Energy System. The research findings were published in the prestigious journal Energy (ranked in the top 3.2% of JCR) in December.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google, Discover, and News.