Groundbreaking Result From Event Horizon Telescope Project

The Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project and the National Science Foundation (NSF) will hold a press conference to announce a groundbreaking result.

Who: NSF Director France Córdova will deliver remarks. A panel of EHT researchers will also deliver remarks and answer questions:

Sheperd Doeleman, EHT Director, Harvard University Senior Research Fellow, Center for Astrophysics at Harvard & Smithsonian

Daniel Marrone, University of Arizona, Department of Astronomy, Steward Observatory

Avery Broderick, University of Waterloo, Department of Physics and Astronomy, Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics

Sera Markoff, University of Amsterdam, Anton Pannekoek Institute for Astronomy, Gravitation and AstroParticle Physics Amsterdam

When: Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 9 a.m. EDT

Where: The National Press Club, 529 14th St N.W., Washington, D.C., 20045. The event will also be streamed live online.

RSVP: Credentialed press can register to attend the event in person by contacting [email protected] To attend, media must register by 6:00 p.m. EDT on Monday, April 8. Details about submitting questions or scheduling interviews will be sent to journalists following registration.

Immediately following the press conference, panelists and other experts from the EHT collaboration will be available for interviews.

NSF will issue a press release the morning of the press conference. Translations of the press release will be available in multiple languages, along with extensive supporting audiovisual material.

In addition to the press briefing in the U.S, press conferences will be held simultaneously in Brussels, Santiago, Shanghai, Taipei and Tokyo. Speakers in some of the locations to include:

The European Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation, Carlos Moedas, will speak in Brussels.

President of the Academia Sinica, James Liao, will speak in Taipei.

Director of the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array, Sean Dougherty, and European Southern Observatory Director General Xavier Barcons will speak in Santiago.

The NSF Special Report includes additional information about exploring and studying black holes.