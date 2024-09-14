A groundbreaking study has provided experimental evidence suggesting a quantum basis for consciousness.
By demonstrating that drugs affecting microtubules within neurons delay the onset of unconsciousness caused by anesthetic gases, the study supports the quantum model over traditional classical physics theories. This quantum perspective could revolutionize our understanding of consciousness and its broader implications, potentially impacting the treatment of mental illnesses and our understanding of human connection to the universe.
Exploring the Quantum Basis of Consciousness
For decades, one of the most fundamental and vexing questions in neuroscience has been: what is the physical basis of consciousness in the brain? Most researchers favor classical models, based on classical physics, while a minority have argued that consciousness must be quantum in nature, and that its brain basis is a collective quantum vibration of “microtubule” proteins inside neurons.
New research by Wellesley College professor Mike Wiest and a group of Wellesley College undergraduate students has yielded important experimental results relevant to this debate, by examining how anesthesia affects the brain. Wiest and his research team found that when they gave rats a drug that binds to microtubules, it took the rats significantly longer to fall unconscious under an anesthetic gas. The research team’s microtubule-binding drug interfered with the anesthetic action, thus supporting the idea that the anesthetic acts on microtubules to cause unconsciousness.
“Since we don’t know of another (i.e,. classical) way that anesthetic binding to microtubules would generally reduce brain activity and cause unconsciousness,” Wiest says, “this finding supports the quantum model of consciousness.”
Implications for the Future of Neuroscience
It’s hard to overstate the significance of the classical/quantum debate about consciousness, says Wiest, an associate professor of neuroscience at Wellesley. “When it becomes accepted that the mind is a quantum phenomenon, we will have entered a new era in our understanding of what we are,” he says. The new approach “would lead to improved understanding of how anesthesia works, and it would shape our thinking about a wide variety of related questions, such as whether coma patients or non-human animals are conscious, how mysterious drugs like lithium modulate conscious experience to stabilize mood, how diseases like Alzheimer’s or schizophrenia affect perception and memory, and so on.”
More broadly, a quantum understanding of consciousness “gives us a world picture in which we can be connected to the universe in a more natural and holistic way,” Wiest says. Wiest plans to pursue future research in this field, and hopes to explain and explore the quantum consciousness theory in a book for a general audience.
Broader Research Impact
Wellesley students who co-authored the paper with Wiest are Sana Khan ’25, Yixiang Huang ’25, Derin Timucin ’27, Shantelle Bailey ’24, Sophia Lee ’23, Jessica Lopes ’26, Emeline Gaunce ’26, Jasmine Mosberger ’25, Michelle Zhan ’24, Bothina Abdelrahman ’26 and Xiran Zeng ’27. Published on September 1 in the journal eNeuro, the Wellesley study demonstrates that anesthesia works by binding to microtubules inside neurons, thus providing important evidence for a quantum theory of consciousness while reviving a focus on microtubules in anesthesia.
eNeuro is the Society for Neuroscience’s open-access journal.
Reference: “Microtubule-Stabilizer Epothilone B Delays Anesthetic-Induced Unconsciousness in Rats” by Sana Khan, Yixiang Huang, Derin Timuçin, Shantelle Bailey, Sophia Lee, Jessica Lopes, Emeline Gaunce, Jasmine Mosberger, Michelle Zhan, Bothina Abdelrahman, Xiran Zeng and Michael C. Wiest, 15 August 2024, eNeuro.
DOI: 10.1523/ENEURO.0291-24.2024
It doesn’t make any sense:
“We don’t know how the drug works –> it has to be a quantum effect”
what the!??
Abductive reasoning, same as with inductive and analogical reasoning, is understood to be evidentiary, not dispositive.
I agree. How does the conclusion follow from the observation? It doesn’t!
Newtonian physicists will obviously be sceptical of quantum physics and indeed even Einstein’s Theory of Super Relativity is provably no longer accurate by virtue of quantum entanglement at a distance. At least he had the good grace to call it “Spooky science”.
Sir Roger Penrose has a really good academic record, multi prizewinner, and when he first made suggestions of quantum effects in the brain, it was immediately castigated by many. First it was that quantum effects could not take place in a damp or warm environment….NOW PROVEN WRONG.
When Stuart Hameroff liaised with Sir Roger, microtubules were first mooted for possible quantum effect, and again discarded by many Newtonian Physicists, but where later a group of Japanese Scientists not only confirmed microtubules were capable of quantum function, but they were actually subject to quantum vibration.
We still have no conclusive evidence that consciousness resides in the body at all, as the more we learn, the more we know, but the more we realise we don’t know.
Amazing that most religions believe in a life after death in various guises and many make reference to the soul leaving the body, and the irony is that IF quantum entanglement is also at play, then consciousness could theoretically be at the other side of the galaxy or indeed anywhere, with microtubules allied to quantum physics acting like transceiver and transponder via quantum entanglement.
Science is as good as the last theory, and science grows as it should, so we should not be too quick to denigrate any possibility.
Another correlation worth noting is the author’s affiliation with Wellesley College, same as the researchers.
Yes, I noticed that.
I don’t see how the conclusions follow from the observations!
I had a lucid dream during surgery that I will never forget.
I’ve lived long enough in the world of science, and read enough about nonsense “science” before my time, to roll my eyes at this. We have a new toy word, “quantum,” and now we have the solution to every problem science should not be addressing. We had the “ether,” now called “dark matter,” and here we have “quantum” this and that, so on the stage comes “quantum” something or other to explain “consciousness.” Are these like vibrations ringing in people’s ears, or are they more like a magical mist floating around us until we die and then the mist just vanishes? Whatever. As long as enough of these NuAge philosophy gurus believe it, I suppose, as usual, the angels will allow for it in the pantheon of gods and what they do.
Evidently, professor, you’ve been around too long. Consider retiring.
You haven’t been around academia long enough…consider another field, such as accounting.
Agreed!
This article mis- and over-interpret the results. Even if one believes anesthesia has something to do with microtubules, it does not imply special quantum effects in consciousness. It says not much if one considers every molecular interaction is mediated by quantum mechanisms.
LWS, you got it right
I believe that we should keep an open mind about our ‘consciousness’. With that in mind, here is a slightly different perspective on the topic, which encourages such an approach.
Are you serious!?
You’re kidding, right?
In other words, you are a devout Christian who will bend anything into evidence for your own beliefs. Yawn.
The Bible is an over- rated mishmash of dry history, laughable tales and fables, and contradictory BS from beginning to end
Is there any account of an individual or individuals who can see subatomic activity or constructs to any degree and are they constantly accompanied by such. If so are they able to witness heightened activity when there emotional state is altered. Is entanglement signature specific to each or these accounts if any resemble one another. I am but a traveler and I believe witness account would be granted rather then insisted.
It’s becoming clear that with all the brain and consciousness theories out there, the proof will be in the pudding. By this I mean, can any particular theory be used to create a human adult level conscious machine. My bet is on the late Gerald Edelman’s Extended Theory of Neuronal Group Selection. The lead group in robotics based on this theory is the Neurorobotics Lab at UC at Irvine. Dr. Edelman distinguished between primary consciousness, which came first in evolution, and that humans share with other conscious animals, and higher order consciousness, which came to only humans with the acquisition of language. A machine with only primary consciousness will probably have to come first.
What I find special about the TNGS is the Darwin series of automata created at the Neurosciences Institute by Dr. Edelman and his colleagues in the 1990’s and 2000’s. These machines perform in the real world, not in a restricted simulated world, and display convincing physical behavior indicative of higher psychological functions necessary for consciousness, such as perceptual categorization, memory, and learning. They are based on realistic models of the parts of the biological brain that the theory claims subserve these functions. The extended TNGS allows for the emergence of consciousness based only on further evolutionary development of the brain areas responsible for these functions, in a parsimonious way. No other research I’ve encountered is anywhere near as convincing.
I post because on almost every video and article about the brain and consciousness that I encounter, the attitude seems to be that we still know next to nothing about how the brain and consciousness work; that there’s lots of data but no unifying theory. I believe the extended TNGS is that theory. My motivation is to keep that theory in front of the public. And obviously, I consider it the route to a truly conscious machine, primary and higher-order.
My advice to people who want to create a conscious machine is to seriously ground themselves in the extended TNGS and the Darwin automata first, and proceed from there, by applying to Jeff Krichmar’s lab at UC Irvine, possibly. Dr. Edelman’s roadmap to a conscious machine is at https://arxiv.org/abs/2105.10461, and here is a video of Jeff Krichmar talking about some of the Darwin automata, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J7Uh9phc1Ow
The discussion on consciousness remains one of the most enigmatic and multifaceted debates in science and philosophy, with numerous theories competing to explain the nature of our subjective experiences. I approach this topic with an open mind, especially in light of the potential that quantum interactions might play a critical role in mediating consciousness. However, the following analysis highlights another compelling framework—the Extended Theory of Neuronal Group Selection (TNGS)—as advocated by the late Gerald Edelman, particularly in relation to its potential for developing conscious machines. Let’s explore each paragraph with a focus on its implications, strengths, and considerations.
Paragraph 1: The Promise of TNGS in Building a Conscious Machine
The first paragraph addresses the ultimate test of any theory of consciousness: can it lead to the creation of a machine with human-level consciousness? This pragmatic benchmark underscores the need for tangible outcomes in the ongoing search for a unifying theory. The Extended Theory of Neuronal Group Selection (TNGS) offers a neurobiologically grounded framework that has been actively explored by researchers like those at the Neurorobotics Lab at UC Irvine. Edelman’s distinction between primary and higher-order consciousness reflects an evolutionary perspective, suggesting that conscious machines might first emerge at a more basic level (primary consciousness) before advancing toward human-level higher-order consciousness, potentially through the acquisition of language.
While I lean towards the possibility that quantum interactions may underpin consciousness, this neurobiological approach offers an alternative grounded in the brain’s evolutionary complexity. If the TNGS can create machines exhibiting basic forms of consciousness, it would represent a crucial step forward, even if not the complete picture.
Paragraph 2: Darwin Automata and the Real-World Application of TNGS
This paragraph highlights the creation of Darwin automata—machines built by Dr. Edelman and his team to demonstrate the principles of TNGS. The most compelling aspect of these machines is their operation in the real world, not merely within simulations. Their ability to engage in perceptual categorization, memory, and learning—functions considered essential to consciousness—provides significant empirical support for the extended TNGS. The Darwin series represents an experimental approach to showing how consciousness might emerge through evolutionary mechanisms in the brain.
This approach holds a great deal of appeal because it prioritizes realistic brain functions. Still, from the perspective of someone open to quantum theories of consciousness, there remains a lingering question: could there be underlying quantum processes occurring in these models, even if not explicitly accounted for by TNGS? This would open the possibility that the success of Darwin automata might be explained, at least in part, by quantum-level phenomena that TNGS does not directly address.
Paragraph 3: Advocacy for TNGS as a Unified Theory of Consciousness
Here, the author expresses a sense of frustration with the broader scientific discourse, which often suggests that we remain largely ignorant about how the brain produces consciousness. In contrast, they advocate strongly for the TNGS as a unifying theory that could bridge this knowledge gap. The author’s motivation is clear: to ensure that the theory remains prominent in the conversation about consciousness, particularly as it offers a plausible path toward creating conscious machines.
While I admire the conviction behind this stance, I must consider that the complexity of consciousness might transcend purely neurobiological explanations. TNGS certainly provides an elegant framework, but it is one piece of the puzzle. Other theories, particularly those incorporating quantum mechanics, may offer complementary insights that could eventually lead to a more holistic understanding of consciousness. The possibility of unifying these perspectives should not be dismissed outright.
Paragraph 4: A Roadmap for Creating a Conscious Machine
In this final paragraph, the author offers practical advice to those interested in the pursuit of conscious machines, urging them to start with the extended TNGS and the work of Jeff Krichmar’s lab at UC Irvine. This advice is supported by the notion that Edelman’s roadmap, available through various resources, provides a clear and practical pathway to developing machines with both primary and higher-order consciousness.
For someone like myself, who entertains the potential role of quantum processes in consciousness, this roadmap might be a valuable starting point, but not necessarily the final destination. It could serve as a foundation upon which future theories—including quantum theories—could be built, potentially integrating TNGS’s empirical strengths with the more speculative but promising areas of quantum biology.
Conclusion: Balancing Perspectives
While I am drawn to the idea that quantum interactions could mediate human consciousness, the Extended Theory of Neuronal Group Selection offers a compelling and empirically grounded approach to understanding and potentially replicating consciousness in machines. The success of the Darwin automata demonstrates that the principles of TNGS can be applied in practical settings, providing real-world evidence for the theory. However, as we continue to explore this field, it is essential to remain open to the possibility that consciousness may involve processes beyond what is currently captured by neurobiological theories alone. Thus, while TNGS represents an important milestone, it may ultimately need to be integrated with other frameworks, including quantum theories, to fully unravel the mysteries of consciousness.
Testing the Conjecture That Quantum Processes Create Conscious Experience
PMID: 38920469 PMCID: PMC11203236 DOI: 10.3390/e26060460
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38920469/
Abstract
The question of what generates conscious experience has mesmerized thinkers since the dawn of humanity, yet its origins remain a mystery. The topic of consciousness has gained traction in recent years, thanks to the development of large language models that now arguably pass the Turing test, an operational test for intelligence. However, intelligence and consciousness are not related in obvious ways, as anyone who suffers from a bad toothache can attest-pain generates intense feelings and absorbs all our conscious awareness, yet nothing particularly intelligent is going on. In the hard sciences, this topic is frequently met with skepticism because, to date, no protocol to measure the content or intensity of conscious experiences in an observer-independent manner has been agreed upon. Here, we present a novel proposal: Conscious experience arises whenever a quantum mechanical superposition forms. Our proposal has several implications: First, it suggests that the structure of the superposition determines the qualia of the experience. Second, quantum entanglement naturally solves the binding problem, ensuring the unity of phenomenal experience. Finally, a moment of agency may coincide with the formation of a superposition state. We outline a research program to experimentally test our conjecture via a sequence of quantum biology experiments. Applying these ideas opens up the possibility of expanding human conscious experience through brain-quantum computer interfaces.
Your headline states that “Groundbreaking Study Affirms Quantum Basis for Consciousness…” whilst the header to the text states that “A groundbreaking study has provided experimental evidence suggesting a quantum basis for consciousness.”
Which is it; does the study affirm a basis or simply suggest a basis? They’re very different! Surely SciTechDaily isn’t resorting to clickbait…
In any event, I fail to see why there’s a leap to thinking there’s ‘a quantum basis’ when there could far more easily be a traditional, molecular, binding mechanism involved.
Is research now resorting to “if we don’t know, it must be a quantum effect” answers?
I just noted that NONE of the comments referenced The Penrose-Hameroff conjecture. People are quick to discount anything which actually ties in to Penrose’s and Hameroff’s work. How Semmelweis style of all of you.
Does consciousness come from the sperm, from the egg or is it created upon the union of the two? The genesis of consciousness must be stored somewhere, If o, then shouldn’t there be some configuration of DNA which enables this consciousness?
Do all living things have “consciousness” or is this restricted only to humans?
@Jojo google the word “emergent”.
Any physical theory, quantum or otherwise, can only explain why a system “acts” the way it does, not why it “feels” a certain way. As long as we stick to the physicalism paradigm, we will only ever be able to explain the structure and function of a system. Physicalism has neither need nor explanation for subjective experience.
@Frank Spence
> Physicalism has neither need nor explanation for subjective experience.
You know this how?
Uh no,
1.this study is not groundbreaking.
2. It does not affirm quantum basis for cosciousness.
3.And no, it is not any paradigm shift.
Give it several months and it will all be forgotten at the university level.
The Bible struggles to explain consciousness. Then in the end it just says have faith. That’s what every study on what consciousness is and how it works asks of us.
Nonsense. The drug bkixks the and anesthetic from traveling up the microtubules. That doesn’t mean they don’t work in a Quantum way. But it does suggest that the anesthetic needs to traverse them, and the drug blocks them. There’s no evidence for this being Quantum in any way
… Ummmmmm …
Vesicles (packets of neurotransmitter) are transported along microtubules.
Blocking microtubules likely prevented some inhibitory neurotransmitter from being released into specific synapses.
There is a very simple classical reason and I’m not sure how/why this was overlooked?
Humans will never have all the answers. We are not created that way. I follow Jesus…Yes, I am a believer. I have a relationship, not religion, with my Savior. I don’t need to know how everything works. We will never be able to comprehend everything. I’m completely fulfilled with God’s Grace, Mercy and Goodness. I simply enjoy being a Vessel used for His Glory! When nonbelievers try to knock me down, I’m am lifted even higher. Just love everyone and be kind. I am thankful to be a beacon of light in this dark world . It’s a choice. I have chosen to love, to be kind, to be a listening ear, or a shoulder to cry on. I choose to be the hands and feet of Jesus, as His Holy Spirit lives within me. We all have been blessed with talents and gifts to be used for his Glory! Thank you, Jesus!
Make some assumptions: consciousness is universal, it is an energy system. It is likely not on the electromagnetic scale, but that is a good model. We likely have receptors for the energy system that is consciousness, and the nature of consciousness is, for each receiving system (scientists are exploring conciousness in plants now), a function of the complexity of that system. Look at what we know and imagine a way of fitting it to thus model, the experiment to see if it can be done.