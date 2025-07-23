Groundbreaking Study Identifies Four Biologically Distinct Autism Subtypes

Autism reveals multiple biological subtypes, each with unique genetic and developmental patterns.
Researchers from Princeton University and the Simons Foundation have discovered four autism subtypes that are both clinically and biologically distinct. This breakthrough offers a deeper understanding of the genetic foundations of autism and could support more personalized approaches to diagnosis and care.
Using data from more than 5,000 children in the SPARK autism cohort study, which is funded by the Simons Foundation, the research team applied a computational model to group individuals by shared patterns of traits. Rather than focusing on single genetic links, they adopted a “person-centered” strategy that evaluated more than 230 traits per participant, including social behavior, repetitive actions, and developmental progress.
This method led to the identification of meaningful autism subtypes, each tied to unique genetic markers and developmental patterns. The findings provide new perspectives on the biological complexity of autism and were published on July 9 in Nature Genetics.
“Understanding the genetics of autism is essential for revealing the biological mechanisms that contribute to the condition, enabling earlier and more accurate diagnosis, and guiding personalized care,” said senior study author Olga Troyanskaya, director of Princeton Precision Health, the Maduraperuma/Khot Professor of Computer Science and the Lewis-Sigler Institute for Integrative Genomics at Princeton, and deputy director for genomics at the Center for Computational Biology of the Simons Foundation’s Flatiron Institute.
The study identifies four distinct autism subtypes: Social and Behavioral Challenges, Mixed ASD with Developmental Delay, Moderate Challenges, and Broadly Affected. Each group displays unique profiles in terms of development, medical conditions, behavioral traits, psychiatric symptoms, and genetic variation.
- The Social and Behavioral Challenges group is characterized by core autism features, such as difficulties with social interaction and repetitive behaviors, but these individuals typically meet developmental milestones at a similar rate as their neurotypical peers. They frequently experience additional conditions such as ADHD, anxiety, depression, or obsessive-compulsive disorder. This is one of the more common subtypes, representing about 37% of the study population.
- The Mixed ASD with Developmental Delay group is marked by delayed developmental milestones like walking and talking, yet most individuals in this category do not exhibit anxiety, depression, or disruptive behavior. The term “Mixed” reflects the variation in social difficulties and repetitive behaviors within the group. Approximately 19% of participants belong to this category.
- Those in the Moderate Challenges group display autism-related behaviors, but these traits tend to be less pronounced than in the other subtypes. Their developmental milestones generally align with typical patterns, and they rarely show psychiatric comorbidities. This group makes up roughly 34% of the cohort.
- The Broadly Affected group experiences the most severe and wide-ranging symptoms, including significant delays in development, difficulties with social communication, repetitive behaviors, and coexisting psychiatric conditions such as anxiety, depression, and mood instability. This is the smallest group, comprising about 10% of participants.
“These findings are powerful because the classes represent different clinical presentations and outcomes, and critically, we were able to connect them to distinct underlying biology,” said Aviya Litman, a Ph.D. student at Princeton and co-lead author.
Distinct genetics behind the subtypes
For decades, autism researchers and clinicians have been seeking robust definitions of autism subtypes to aid in diagnosis and care. Autism is known to be highly heritable, with many implicated genes.
“While genetic testing is already part of the standard of care for people diagnosed with autism, thus far, this testing reveals variants that explain the autism of only about 20% of patients,” said study co-author Jennifer Foss-Feig, a clinical psychologist at the Seaver Autism Center for Research and Treatment at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and vice president and senior scientific officer at the Simons Foundation Autism Research Initiative (SFARI). This study takes an approach that differs from classic gene discovery efforts by identifying robust autism subtypes that are linked to distinct types of genetic mutations and affected biological pathways.
For instance, children classified under the Broadly Affected group exhibited the highest rate of damaging de novo mutations (genetic changes that arise spontaneously and are not passed down from either parent). In contrast, only those in the Mixed ASD with Developmental Delay group were more likely to possess rare inherited genetic variants. Although both subtypes share key features, such as developmental delays and intellectual disability, these genetic distinctions point to separate biological mechanisms underlying what may appear to be similar clinical traits.
“These findings point to specific hypotheses linking various pathways to different presentations of autism,” said Litman, referring to differences in biology between children with different autism subtypes.
Moreover, the researchers identified divergent biological processes affected in each subtype. “What we’re seeing is not just one biological story of autism, but multiple distinct narratives,” said Natalie Sauerwald, associate research scientist at the Flatiron Institute and co-lead author. “This helps explain why past genetic studies often fell short — it was like trying to solve a jigsaw puzzle without realizing we were actually looking at multiple different puzzles mixed together. We couldn’t see the full picture, the genetic patterns, until we first separated individuals into subtypes.”
Autism biology unfolds on different timelines
The team also found that autism subtypes differ in the timing of genetic disruptions’ effects on brain development. Genes switch on and off at specific times, guiding different stages of development. While much of the genetic impact of autism was thought to occur before birth, in the Social and Behavioral Challenges subtype — which typically has substantial social and psychiatric challenges, no developmental delays, and a later diagnosis — mutations were found in genes that become active later in childhood. This suggests that, for these children, the biological mechanisms of autism may emerge after birth, aligning with their later clinical presentation.
“By integrating genetic and clinical data at scale, we can now begin to map the trajectory of autism from biological mechanisms to clinical presentation,” said co-author Chandra Theesfeld, senior academic research manager at the Lewis-Sigler Institute and Princeton Precision Health.
A paradigm shift for autism research
This study builds on more than a decade of autism genomics research led by Troyanskaya and collaborators, supported by the Simons Foundation and the U.S. National Institutes of Health, and most recently by Princeton Precision Health, an interdisciplinary initiative launched in 2022. It is enabled by the close integration of interdisciplinary expertise in genomics, clinical psychology, molecular biology, computer science and modeling, and computational biology — with experts from Princeton Precision Health, the Flatiron Institute, and SFARI.
“It’s a whole new paradigm, to provide these groups as a starting point for investigating the genetics of autism,” said Theesfeld. Instead of searching for a biological explanation that encompasses all individuals with autism, researchers can now investigate the distinct genetic and biological processes driving each subtype.
This shift could reshape both autism research and clinical care — helping clinicians anticipate different trajectories in diagnosis, development, and treatment. “The ability to define biologically meaningful autism subtypes is foundational to realizing the vision of precision medicine for neurodevelopmental conditions,” said Sauerwald.
While the current work defines four subtypes, “this doesn’t mean there are only four classes,” said Litman. “It means we now have a data-driven framework that shows there are at least four — and that they are meaningful in both the clinic and the genome.”
Looking ahead
For families navigating autism, knowing which subtype of autism their child has can offer new clarity, tailored care, support, and community. “Understanding genetic causes for more individuals with autism could lead to more targeted developmental monitoring, precision treatment, and tailored support and accommodations at school or work,” said Foss-Feig. “It could tell families, when their children with autism are still young, something more about what symptoms they might — or might not — experience, what to look out for over the course of a lifespan, which treatments to pursue, and how to plan for their future.”
Beyond its contributions to understanding autism subtypes and their underlying biology, the study offers a powerful framework for characterizing other complex, heterogeneous conditions and finding clinically relevant disease subtypes. As Theesfeld put it: “This opens the door to countless new scientific and clinical discoveries.”
Reference: “Decomposition of phenotypic heterogeneity in autism reveals underlying genetic programs” by Aviya Litman, Natalie Sauerwald, LeeAnne Green Snyder, Jennifer Foss-Feig, Christopher Y. Park, Yun Hao, Ilan Dinstein, Chandra L. Theesfeld and Olga G. Troyanskaya, 9 July 2025, Nature Genetics.
DOI: 10.1038/s41588-025-02224-z
The research was supported in part by the U.S. National Institutes of Health and the Simons Foundation
I suspect those 4 subtypes will eventually morph into many more, and sub-subtypes, as well as subtype hybrids. And at some point all that will collapse under a new understanding of the genetic/developmental origins of specific cognitive and social/behavioral traits. Also, as social animals, any traits that make one socially incompetent (like me) are maladaptive. Then why do such individuals persist in the population?
What I wrote there was a respo se to you, Jean, but I wanted to also point out that this is my best practice and that I am no way saying that my social challenges don’t really get me down or near completely demoralize me or make me tired. It does. Tired. But and Also… there’s always the “But” or “And also”… more than one true thing. We can validate the ways we feel and try to hold a vision for ourselves that is generous and loving. Thats all. I didnt wanna be toxic positive or not genuine, I cry all the time 😅
there are so many things that are maladaptive that are persistent in our society because we care for those who are maladapted
Neurodiversity is good for a population. You need people who can focus intensely on particular things. How else do you get those big leaps of culture – including both science and spirituality? How many saints and scientists do you think were “neurotypical”? A population without autistics might be able to sustain itself for a while, but it wouldn’t grow much and would eventually be outcompeted by a population who knew how to make room for some oddballs – and maybe even extend them their due of dignity.
All varieties are necessary! 💕🙂💯
I struggle a lot socially. It is not obvious to all at all times to my life contains a lot of unintended confusion. I am often frustrated at how indirect every interaction in life works out for me, and i work and have been working hard to be understood 🙃
All that being said, I know that if I had a pet that needed an adaptation and accomidation to participate, I would do those things, and if I can see my pet seeming to have their version of joy or pleasure or interest or a vibe or my best guess at what appears to be positive experiencing..
So if I can see value in the experience of my pet then I must hold myself with the care I have for those I love.
Sometimes I need to externalize love to see it on someone else to apply it to myself but that’s been my practice, the answer is always, of course I am worth as much, and it gets a giggle from me to have to have a whole process to get there… something is better than nothing and judgment over what has been given is wasting your opportunity for experience.
Like what ever you do get to enjoy, enjoy the hell outta that ❤️
Poison PEG, polyethelene glycol, in food, meds, cosmetics, covid vax and Roundup; create an antibody that has an open end ring structure, which can overload the immune system, become allosteric and potentially cause any illnes. One, John 5:19
This is a science forum.
It belongs.
It still belongs. No conflict between faith and reason.
My concern, is that the results of this vein of research will mean that people will start aborting based on genetic testing that says one of these ASD types is a possibility. Already this is happening to people with trisomy 21.
Every human life has value.
I’m hoping people get sterilized instead of aborting. As someone with multiple inherited diseases I consider it child abuse to knowingly pass on bad genes to your children.
I am child-free and spayed. (full hysterectomy) My diseases end with me. I take responsibility for my DNA and my impact on the future of my species.
Not true. Faith is the opposite of reason. Belief is the opposite of knowledge.
It’s a 100% conflict.
I don’t think many will have a chance to abort “Datura”. A lot of this happens after birth. My son really started showing about 3 years old.
This could be the beginning of the truth… human composition can only handle so much toxicity. As we scientifically progress as greedy humans using natural components to create artificial compounds that make our lives easier, we are changing our environment with no regards or responsibility. This is the backlash.
Whole foods are rare, plastic is everywhere, pollution dumped to save money, obsolete tech thrown out every year replace by tech created with many deadly chemicals. The footprint of our lives stamps out natural balance. Is natural balance important?
As was noted in the article, Michael, certain genes express themselves at particular stages of development. While we can’t rule out environmental factors, focusing on those factors alone and ignoring genetics is huge distortion.
It’s a big distortion to focus only on environmental factors and ignore genetics. As the article notes, some genes only express themselves at particular developmental stages, like going bald in middle age. That one child’s parents never noticed anything wrong until the child was three doesn’t mean autism is caused by environmental toxins. It’s certainly been with us since long before the synthetic age.
Why is this here? This is not a scientific study, this is a ‘test for deficit’. That is the opposite of scientific. An actual scientific uses an objective basis of observation, not ‘how poorly can we rate you based on a notion of alleged neurotypical superiority’. I mean I’ve met neurotypicals and they certainly aren’t the baseline you should use for comparison.
Absolute rubbish. PhDs and their $5Mil funding need justification so they now publish using ChaptG while lying to 5K parents/families.
Why are people in the comments reinventing eugenics?