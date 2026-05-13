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    This Mars Rock Refused To Let Go of NASA’s Curiosity Rover

    By NASANo Comments3 Mins Read
    NASA Curiosity Mars Rover Rock Stuck Drill
    NASA’s Curiosity rover ran into one of the strangest problems of its Mars mission after accidentally pulling an entire rock out of the ground while drilling a sample. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

    Curiosity accidentally yanked a rock out of Mars and spent days trying to shake it loose.

    A newly released set of images shows NASA’s Curiosity rover dealing with an unusual problem on Mars after a rock became lodged on the drill attached to its robotic arm. After several attempts involving arm movements and repeated drill activity, the rover finally managed to dislodge the rock.

    The full sequence was recorded by Curiosity’s black and white hazard cameras mounted on the front of the rover’s chassis, along with navigation cameras located on the rover’s mast, or head.

    NASA Curiosity Rover Frees Its Drill From Rock
    This series of images shows NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover as it got a rock stuck to the drill on the end of its robotic arm and, after waving the arm and running the drill a few times, finally detached the rock. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

    Curiosity Accidentally Pulls Rock From Martian Surface

    On April 25, 2026, Curiosity collected a drill sample from a rock called “Atacama.” The rock is estimated to be about 1.5 feet wide at its base, roughly 6 inches thick, and weighs approximately 28.6 pounds (13 kilograms).

    As the rover pulled back its robotic arm after drilling, the entire rock unexpectedly lifted out of the ground. The rock remained attached to the fixed sleeve surrounding the rotating drill bit.

    While Curiosity has previously fractured or separated layers of Martian rock during drilling operations, NASA said this marked the first time a rock stayed attached to the drill sleeve itself. Engineers first attempted to free it by vibrating the drill, but the rock did not move.

    NASA Curiosity Rover Frees Drill From Rock
    An alternate view of the same activities from the navigation cameras on Curiosity’s mast, or head. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

    NASA Engineers Spend Days Trying To Free the Rock

    On April 29, the mission team made another attempt by repositioning Curiosity’s robotic arm and activating the drill vibration again. Images in the GIF show sand pouring from the “Atacama” rock during the effort, though the rock continued clinging to the rover.

    The team tried once more on May 1 using a combination of steeper drill angles, drill rotation, vibration, and spinning of the drill bit. Engineers expected they might need several rounds to remove the rock, but it detached during the very first attempt. The rock fractured when it struck the Martian surface.

    Curiosity Mission Continues on Mars

    Curiosity was designed and built by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which is managed by Caltech in Pasadena, California. JPL operates the mission for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate in Washington as part of the agency’s Mars Exploration Program.

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