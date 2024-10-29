Harvard Study Links Popular Plastic Ingredient to DNA Damage

Phthalate affects egg formation in C. elegans, resulting in abnormal chromosome numbers.
A recent study conducted on roundworms has discovered that a common plastic ingredient can cause DNA strand breaks, leading to egg cells with an abnormal number of chromosomes. The research, led by Monica Colaiácovo from Harvard Medical School, was recently published in the journal PLOS Genetics.
Benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP) is a chemical that makes plastic more flexible and durable, and is found in many consumer products, including food packaging, personal care products, and children’s toys. Previous studies have shown that BBP interferes with the body’s hormones and affects human reproduction and development, but the details of how it impacts reproduction have been unclear.
Experimental Approach
In the new study, researchers tested a range of doses of BBP on the nematode Caenorhabditis elegans and looked for abnormal changes in egg cells. They saw that at levels similar to those detected in humans, BBP interferes with how newly copied chromosomes are distributed into the sex cells. Specifically, BBP causes oxidative stress and breaks in the DNA strands, which lead to cell death and egg cells with the wrong number of chromosomes.
Based on these findings, the researchers propose that BBP exposure alters gene expression in ways that cause significant damage to the DNA, ultimately leading to lower-quality egg cells with abnormal chromosomes. The study also showed that C. elegans metabolizes BBP in the same way as mammals, and is impacted at similar BBP levels that occur in humans, suggesting that C. elegans is an effective model for studying the impacts in people. Overall, the study underscores the toxic nature of this very common plastic ingredient and the damage it causes to animal reproduction.
The authors summarize: “Here, examining the female germline in the nematode C. elegans, this study found that a level of exposure within the range detected in human serum and urine, alters gene expression linking increased germline oxidative stress with compromised genomic integrity and errors in meiotic chromosome segregation.”
Reference: “Exposure to benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP) leads to increased double-strand break formation and germline dysfunction in Caenorhabditis elegans” by Ayana L. Henderson, Rajendiran Karthikraj, Emma L. Berdan, Shannan Ho Sui, Kurunthachalam Kannan and Monica P. Colaiácovo, 24 October 2024, PLOS Genetics.
DOI: 10.1371/journal.pgen.1011434
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What’s in the cookies and some treat stuff at Walmart? Can you please find out and get back to me. The FDA overlook secret additives to make them bad for people and youth. Important to not make humans ill..
It’s important to realise that large corporations are not interested in health..it is better by far to ditch supermarkets and go organic small scale food suppliers..cut out sugar use honey..many things to do but it takes investigation and questioning also..factory food pollutes, junk food causes obesity in those prone for whatever reasons..junk food does not satisfy so encouraging continuous eating..
I can honestly say I can’t believe we have not pushed back as a society yet. Hopefully this becoming more prevalent and out in the media will help. We are literally killing ourselves for profit.
Exactly & so true.
Sucralose?
I request that research be done about the bodies nutritional needs to create DNA and the enzymes our bodies use to break down our food. We are what we eat; people need to know what that means.
100%
So is this saying the fat gene could be reduced/ removed from a cell in an in vitro scenario
David James – exactly. Buy meat from a local rancher and eggs from someone who raises free range chickens.
Since early 70s I have eaten little processed food ,avoided cooking in aluminium cookware,avoided drinks such aa colas and most other gaseous drinks since they contain Aspartame or acesulfame which are proved poisonous sweeteners,In 55 years I doubt whether I have had more than 50 cans of commercial fizzy dridri.I buy natural fruit syrups and soda water and avoid poisons in commercial drinks.I only wear cotton ,linen and wool clothes no artificial fibres .,my bedding is all cotton even my duvets are filled with ancovered in pure cotton no oil based polycrap,acrylics ,nylon,dacron,terylene etc.I wear cotton and woollen socks, ,my shoes are all leather uppers and lined even my hiking boots.I eat everything in moderation bar processed foods.I am 77 this coming December,I go camping,kayaking ,mountain walking,and walkabout ,3 miles(5k) daily with my dogs.I travel at every opportunity and have a tshirt made up reading :-TRAVEL BROADENS MINDS,
COUCHES BROADEN BEHINDS.
I am healthy with no health problems and I only have 3 vices ,occasional drinking of ABSINTHE,,GOOD POLISH VODKA,&WOMEN.
There is an app called Yuka, that when you scan the bar code, it will tell you if it good for you or not. Like 53 out of 100. 100 being the best for you. It lists what is excellent, good, poor, or, bad. You click on the list and it will tell you what hazardous thing it is, and what makes it that way. I thought I was making good choices until I got the app. Boy, was I wrong! I now scan everything!! Some of same products, but different senses, color or flavoring can have different ratings . I can then decide if I want to put it in my body, or if the risk is too high for me. It will not do vitamins, but it does do makeup!
Thank God president Kennedys brother’s son will make America healthy again! MAGA!!!
One wonders if this is the reason for the huge increase in autism that we’ve seen in recent decades. I’m sure that some smart people out there know the answer but are too worried about their careers to speak out,