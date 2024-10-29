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    Harvard Study Links Popular Plastic Ingredient to DNA Damage

    By PLOS13 Comments3 Mins Read
    Microplastics Fingers
    A study found that the plastic additive BBP causes DNA damage and chromosomal abnormalities in roundworm egg cells, suggesting similar risks in humans. Researchers call for more attention to the safety of this widely used chemical.

    Phthalate affects egg formation in C. elegans, resulting in abnormal chromosome numbers.

    A recent study conducted on roundworms has discovered that a common plastic ingredient can cause DNA strand breaks, leading to egg cells with an abnormal number of chromosomes. The research, led by Monica Colaiácovo from Harvard Medical School, was recently published in the journal PLOS Genetics.

    Benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP) is a chemical that makes plastic more flexible and durable, and is found in many consumer products, including food packaging, personal care products, and children’s toys. Previous studies have shown that BBP interferes with the body’s hormones and affects human reproduction and development, but the details of how it impacts reproduction have been unclear.

    Experimental Approach

    In the new study, researchers tested a range of doses of BBP on the nematode Caenorhabditis elegans and looked for abnormal changes in egg cells. They saw that at levels similar to those detected in humans, BBP interferes with how newly copied chromosomes are distributed into the sex cells. Specifically, BBP causes oxidative stress and breaks in the DNA strands, which lead to cell death and egg cells with the wrong number of chromosomes.

    Plastic Chemical Causes Causes DNA Breakage and Chromosome Defects in Sex Cells
    BBP exposure causes chromosome organization defects in the female germline. Carnoy’s fixed and DAPI-stained images of gonads at the pachytene stage following exposure to DMSO or BBP. Images represent examples of gonads with normal germline configuration (first panel) or various chromosome organization defects in the germline including laggers (second panel), aggregates (third panel), and gaps (fourth panel). Yellow arrowheads indicate the respective defect in each panel. N = 27–31 gonads. Three biological repeats. Scale bar, 5 μm. Credit: Henderson et al, 2024, PLOS Genetics, CC-BY 4.0

    Based on these findings, the researchers propose that BBP exposure alters gene expression in ways that cause significant damage to the DNA, ultimately leading to lower-quality egg cells with abnormal chromosomes. The study also showed that C. elegans metabolizes BBP in the same way as mammals, and is impacted at similar BBP levels that occur in humans, suggesting that C. elegans is an effective model for studying the impacts in people. Overall, the study underscores the toxic nature of this very common plastic ingredient and the damage it causes to animal reproduction.

    The authors summarize: “Here, examining the female germline in the nematode C. elegans, this study found that a level of exposure within the range detected in human serum and urine, alters gene expression linking increased germline oxidative stress with compromised genomic integrity and errors in meiotic chromosome segregation.”

    Reference: “Exposure to benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP) leads to increased double-strand break formation and germline dysfunction in Caenorhabditis elegans” by Ayana L. Henderson, Rajendiran Karthikraj, Emma L. Berdan, Shannan Ho Sui, Kurunthachalam Kannan and Monica P. Colaiácovo, 24 October 2024, PLOS Genetics.
    DOI: 10.1371/journal.pgen.1011434

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    13 Comments

    1. January Foster on

      What’s in the cookies and some treat stuff at Walmart? Can you please find out and get back to me. The FDA overlook secret additives to make them bad for people and youth. Important to not make humans ill..

      Reply
      • David James on

        It’s important to realise that large corporations are not interested in health..it is better by far to ditch supermarkets and go organic small scale food suppliers..cut out sugar use honey..many things to do but it takes investigation and questioning also..factory food pollutes, junk food causes obesity in those prone for whatever reasons..junk food does not satisfy so encouraging continuous eating..

        Reply
    2. Judy King on

      I request that research be done about the bodies nutritional needs to create DNA and the enzymes our bodies use to break down our food. We are what we eat; people need to know what that means.

      Reply
      • George on

        Since early 70s I have eaten little processed food ,avoided cooking in aluminium cookware,avoided drinks such aa colas and most other gaseous drinks since they contain Aspartame or acesulfame which are proved poisonous sweeteners,In 55 years I doubt whether I have had more than 50 cans of commercial fizzy dridri.I buy natural fruit syrups and soda water and avoid poisons in commercial drinks.I only wear cotton ,linen and wool clothes no artificial fibres .,my bedding is all cotton even my duvets are filled with ancovered in pure cotton no oil based polycrap,acrylics ,nylon,dacron,terylene etc.I wear cotton and woollen socks, ,my shoes are all leather uppers and lined even my hiking boots.I eat everything in moderation bar processed foods.I am 77 this coming December,I go camping,kayaking ,mountain walking,and walkabout ,3 miles(5k) daily with my dogs.I travel at every opportunity and have a tshirt made up reading :-TRAVEL BROADENS MINDS,
        COUCHES BROADEN BEHINDS.
        I am healthy with no health problems and I only have 3 vices ,occasional drinking of ABSINTHE,,GOOD POLISH VODKA,&WOMEN.

        Reply
        • Jeanne on

          There is an app called Yuka, that when you scan the bar code, it will tell you if it good for you or not. Like 53 out of 100. 100 being the best for you. It lists what is excellent, good, poor, or, bad. You click on the list and it will tell you what hazardous thing it is, and what makes it that way. I thought I was making good choices until I got the app. Boy, was I wrong! I now scan everything!! Some of same products, but different senses, color or flavoring can have different ratings . I can then decide if I want to put it in my body, or if the risk is too high for me. It will not do vitamins, but it does do makeup!

          Reply
    3. DarthDigital on

      One wonders if this is the reason for the huge increase in autism that we’ve seen in recent decades. I’m sure that some smart people out there know the answer but are too worried about their careers to speak out,

      Reply
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