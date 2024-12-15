High-Fiber Plant-Based Diet Found To Halt Progression of Incurable Blood Cancer

A study by MSK found that a high-fiber, plant-based diet may delay progression to multiple myeloma in at-risk individuals.

Researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) have announced results from the first clinical trial to demonstrate that a high-fiber, plant-based dietary intervention may delay the progression to multiple myeloma—a rare and currently incurable blood cancer that affects the bone marrow.

The study involved 20 participants diagnosed with a precancerous blood disorder and an elevated body mass index (BMI), placing them at higher risk for developing multiple myeloma. Over 12 weeks, participants followed a high-fiber, plant-based meal plan and received an additional 24 weeks of dietary coaching. Notably, two participants who had shown advancing disease prior to the trial experienced a significant improvement in their disease progression trajectory.

Additionally, at one year after enrollment, none of the participants had progressed to multiple myeloma. MSK myeloma specialist and NUTRIVENTION study lead, Urvi Shah, MD, presented these findings at the 2024 American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting in San Diego, California.

Nutrition and Immune System Strength

“This study showcases the power of nutrition—specifically a high fiber plant-based diet—and unlocks a better understanding of how it can lead to improvements in the microbiome and metabolism to build a stronger immune system,” said Dr. Shah. “These findings further support how we as physicians can empower patients, especially those with precancerous conditions, with knowledge on reducing their cancer risk through dietary changes.”

Multiple myeloma is the second most common blood cancer and typically arises from precursor conditions called monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS) and smoldering (symptomless) myeloma. Recent studies have shown an increased risk of multiple myeloma in individuals with poor diet quality and reduced intake of plant foods. Additionally, individuals with these conditions and an elevated body mass index (BMI) are twice as likely to progress to multiple myeloma as people with these conditions and a normal BMI. With this information, researchers have been looking for ways to intervene before these conditions can progress to cancer.

During the study, participants were encouraged to eat as much as they wanted if it was whole plant-based foods such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, whole grains, and legumes. With these dietary changes, there were significant improvements in quality of life, insulin resistance, gut microbiome health, and inflammation. On average, participants lost eight percent of their body weight after 12 weeks. Following these positive results, Dr. Shah is currently enrolling for a larger, multi-center study with 150 participants called NUTRIVENTION-3.

These findings were confirmed in a smoldering myeloma mouse model where 44% of mice fed the high-fiber diet did not progress to myeloma compared to the standard diet where all mice progressed to myeloma.

Meeting: 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition

Funding for this trial was provided by the American Society of Hematology, the National Cancer Institute, the Allen Foundation Inc, the Paula and Rodger Riney Foundation, the Solomon Fund, the Italian Association for Cancer Research, and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

