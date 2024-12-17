How a Rare Mineral Is Illuminating Four Million Years of Solar History

The LOREX experiment utilizes lorandite ore to gauge historical solar neutrino flux, revealing insights about the Sun’s development and climatic effects through advanced decay rate measurements.

The Sun, Earth’s life-sustaining powerhouse, generates immense energy through nuclear fusion while emitting a steady stream of neutrinos — subatomic particles that reveal its inner workings. While modern neutrino detectors shed light on the Sun’s current behavior, key questions remain about its stability over millions of years — a timeframe encompassing human evolution and major climate changes.

Addressing these questions is the mission of the LORandite EXperiment (LOREX), which depends on accurately determining the solar neutrino cross-section for thallium. An international team of scientists has now achieved this crucial measurement using the unique Experimental Storage Ring (ESR) at GSI/FAIR in Darmstadt. Their groundbreaking results, advancing our understanding of the Sun’s long-term stability, have been published in the journal Physical Review Letters.

LOREX and Solar Neutrino Research

LOREX is the longest-running geochemical experiment focused on measuring solar neutrinos. Proposed in the 1980s, its goal is to determine the average solar neutrino flux over an extraordinary four-million-year period, corresponding to the geological age of the lorandite ore.

Solar neutrinos produced by the Sun interact with thallium (Tl) atoms found in the mineral lorandite (TlAsS 2 ), converting them into lead (Pb) atoms. The isotope 205Pb is especially significant due to its long half-life of 17 million years, meaning it remains stable throughout the four-million-year timespan of the lorandite ore.

Since directly measuring the neutrino interaction cross-section with 205Tl is currently not feasible, researchers at GSI/FAIR in Darmstadt, Germany, devised an innovative approach. They focused on a key nuclear physics property known as the nuclear matrix element, which influences both the neutrino interaction rate and the bound-state beta decay of fully ionized 205Tl81+ to 205Pb81+. This clever method allowed them to extract essential data needed for calculating the neutrino cross-section.

Unique Experimental Capabilities at GSI/FAIR

The experimental measurement of the half-life of the bound-state beta decay of fully ionized 205Tl81+ ions was only possible thanks to the unique capabilities of the Experimental Storage Ring (ESR) at GSI/FAIR. The ESR is presently the only facility where such measurements are feasible. The 205Tl81+ ions were produced using nuclear reactions in GSI/FAIR’s Fragment Separator (FRS) and then stored long enough for its decay to be observed and successfully measured in the storage ring. “Decades of continuous advancements in accelerator technology made it possible to generate an intense and pure 205Tl81+ ion beam and measure its decay with high precision,” said Professor Yuri A. Litvinov, spokesperson for the experiment and principal investigator of the European Research Council (ERC) Consolidator Grant ASTRUm.

Insights from Solar Neutrinos and Earth’s Climate

“The team measured the half-life of 205Tl81+ beta decay to be 291 (+33/-27) days, a key measurement which allows to determine the Solar neutrino capture cross-section,” explained Dr. Rui-Jiu Chen, a postdoctoral research associate involved in the project. Once the concentration of 205Pb atoms in the lorandite minerals is determined by the LOREX project, it will be possible to provide insights into the Sun’s evolutionary history and its connection to Earth’s climate over millennia.

Contributions to Nuclear Astrophysics

“This milestone experiment highlights the power of nuclear astrophysics in answering fundamental questions about the universe,” said Professor Gabriel Martínez-Pinedo and Dr. Thomas Neff, who led the theoretical work to convert the measurement into the neutrino cross-section.

Dr. Ragandeep Singh Sidhu, the first author of the publication, emphasized its broader significance: “This experiment highlights how a single, albeit challenging, measurement can play a pivotal role in addressing significant scientific questions related to the evolution of our Sun.”

Reference: “Bound-State Beta Decay of 205Tl81+ Ions and the LOREX Project” by E121 Collaboration and LOREX Collaboration, R. S. Sidhu, G. Leckenby, R. J. Chen, R. Mancino, T. Neff, Yu. A. Litvinov, G. Martínez-Pinedo, G. Amthauer, M. Bai, K. Blaum, B. Boev, F. Bosch, C. Brandau, V. Cvetković, T. Dickel, I. Dillmann, D. Dmytriiev, T. Faestermann, O. Forstner, B. Franczak, H. Geissel, R. Gernhäuser, J. Glorius, C. J. Griffin, A. Gumberidze, E. Haettner, P.-M. Hillenbrand, P. Kienle, W. Korten, Ch. Kozhuharov, N. Kuzminchuk, K. Langanke, S. Litvinov, E. Menz, T. Morgenroth, C. Nociforo, F. Nolden, M. K. Pavićević, N. Petridis, U. Popp, S. Purushothaman, R. Reifarth, M. S. Sanjari, C. Scheidenberger, U. Spillmann, M. Steck, Th. Stöhlker, Y. K. Tanaka, M. Trassinelli, S. Trotsenko, L. Varga, M. Wang, H. Weick, P. J. Woods, T. Yamaguchi, Y. H. Zhang, J. Zhao and K. Zuber, 2 December 2024, Physical Review Letters.

DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.133.232701

The publication is dedicated to the memory of late colleagues Fritz Bosch, Hans Geissel, Paul Kienle, and Fritz Nolden, whose contributions were integral to the success of this project.

