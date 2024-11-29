How Your Brain’s Traffic System Powers Thought and Memory

A recent study highlights the role of interneurons in the brain, functioning as traffic controllers that regulate other brain cells.

This research, which used advanced imaging and cell activation techniques, has shown that interneurons are crucial in managing brain activity and could be key to treating neurological disorders such as epilepsy, autism, and schizophrenia.

Groundbreaking Research in Brain Cell Communication

Dr. Marco Bocchio and his team in Durham University’s Department of Psychology have conducted a groundbreaking study uncovering the role of specific brain cells called interneurons. These cells function like in-built traffic controllers, regulating the flow of signals between other brain cells.

This research provides new insights into how interneurons communicate, paving the way for potential treatments for neurological disorders.

Previously, the contribution of individual interneurons to broader brain activity patterns was not well understood.

Role of Interneurons in Neurological Health

Interneurons work a bit like the brain’s traffic controllers where they regulate the firing of other brain cells, acting like a sophisticated brake system.

This control is critical because when interneurons behave differently, it can contribute to neurological conditions like epilepsy, autism, and schizophrenia.

Insights From Brain Imaging and Cell Techniques

The team studied interneurons in mice and looked at a brain region crucial for learning and memory within the hippocampus. They used advanced brain imaging and light-activated cell techniques.

During quiet, restful periods, they found that activating a single interneuron triggered a coordinated response across other brain cells — a short burst of synchronized brain activity. This happened without disturbing the existing organization of the brain cells.

Activating a single interneuron weakened the brain’s “stop” signals which then allowed groups of brain cells to fire together.

Potential for Treating Neurological Disorders

These synchronized brain cell activities might help with forming new memories or processing past experiences.

This discovery offers valuable insights into how our brain is organized and suggests that targeting interneurons could one day help treat disorders linked to pathological brain rhythms.

Reference: “Functional networks of inhibitory neurons orchestrate synchrony in the hippocampus” by Marco Bocchio, Artem Vorobyev, Sadra Sadeh, Sophie Brustlein, Robin Dard, Susanne Reichinnek, Valentina Emiliani, Agnes Baude, Claudia Clopath and Rosa Cossart, 14 October 2024, PLOS Biology.

DOI: 10.1371/journal.pbio.3002837

