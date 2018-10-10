Juno Captures Amazing View of Jupiter’s Swirling Southern Hemisphere

In the final minutes of a recent close flyby of Jupiter, NASA’s Juno spacecraft captured a departing view of the planet’s swirling southern hemisphere.

This color-enhanced image was taken at 7:13 p.m. PDT on Sept. 6, 2018 (10:13 p.m. EDT) as the spacecraft performed its 15th close flyby of Jupiter. At the time, Juno was about 55,600 miles (89,500 kilometers) from the planet’s cloud tops, above a southern latitude of approximately 75 degrees.

Citizen scientist Gerald Eichstädt created this image using data from the spacecraft’s JunoCam imager.

JunoCam’s raw images are available for the public to peruse and process into image products at: http://missionjuno.swri.edu/junocam.

More information about Juno is at: https://www.nasa.gov/juno and http://missionjuno.swri.edu.

Image Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Gerald Eichstädt