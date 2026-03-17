Kids Exposed to “Forever Chemicals” May Grow Up With Weaker Bones

Common “forever chemicals” could quietly undermine kids’ bone strength before they even reach adulthood.

New research published today (March 17) in the Journal of the Endocrine Society suggests that exposure to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) early in life could play a role in how children’s bones form during adolescence.

PFAS are man-made chemicals commonly found in water, food, and a wide range of consumer products. Often called “forever chemicals,” many of these substances linger in the environment and accumulate in the human body. Scientists are increasingly concerned that they may disrupt normal growth processes, including the development of strong bones.

“Adolescence is a key period for building strong bones, and achieving optimal bone mass during this time can reduce lifelong risks of fractures and osteoporosis,” said Jessie P. Buckley, Ph.D., M.P.H., of the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health in Chapel Hill, N.C. “Our findings suggest reducing PFAS exposure during key developmental windows could support healthier bones throughout life.”

Study Links PFAS Levels to Lower Bone Density

Researchers analyzed blood samples from 218 adolescents who were part of a long-term pregnancy and birth cohort. PFAS levels were measured at several stages, including at birth and at ages 3, 8, and 12. Bone density was then assessed at age 12.

The results showed that teens with higher levels of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) in their blood tended to have lower bone density in the forearm.

For other PFAS compounds, the relationship with bone density depended on when exposure occurred. This pattern suggests that certain stages of childhood development may be more sensitive to these chemicals. The link between PFAS and reduced bone density was also stronger in females compared to males.

Long-Term Health Concerns and Need for Action

“These findings add to growing evidence that PFAS exposure during early life may carry long-term health consequences, underscoring the importance of efforts to reduce contamination in drinking water and consumer products,” Buckley said.

Reference: “Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances and adolescent bone mineral density: assessing periods of susceptibility” by Jessie P Buckley, Katherine M Marquess, Joseph M Braun, Antonia M Calafat, Kim M Cecil, Aimin Chen, Bruce P Lanphear, Halley Wasserman, Yingying Xu, Kimberly Yolton and Jordan R Kuiper, 17 March 2026, Journal of the Endocrine Society.

DOI: 10.1210/jendso/bvag039

The study involved contributions from researchers across multiple institutions, including Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Brown University, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, the University of Pennsylvania, Simon Fraser University, and The George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health.

Funding for the research was provided by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.

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