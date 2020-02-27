Know the Facts About COVID-19 Coronavirus and Help Stop the Spread of Rumors

TOPICS:

By Centers for Disease Control and Prevention February 27, 2020

COVID 19 Facts

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shares facts about COVID-19, so you can help stop the spread of rumors.

Share the Facts, Stop Fear

Know the facts about coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and help stop the spread of rumors.

Fact 1: Someone who has completed quarantine or has been released from isolation does not pose a risk of infection to other people.

For up-to-date information, visit CDC’s coronavirus disease situation summary page.

Fact 2: The risk of getting COVID-19 in the U.S. is low.

Some people who have traveled to places where many people have gotten sick with COVID-19 may be monitored by health officials to protect their health and the health of other people in the community.

Fact 3: Diseases can make anyone sick regardless of their race or ethnicity.

People of Asian descent, including Chinese Americans, are not more likely to get COVID-19 than any other American. Help stop fear by letting people know that being of Asian descent does not increase the chance of getting or spreading COVID-19.

Fact 4: You can help stop COVID-19 by knowing the signs and symptoms:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath

Seek medical advice if you have traveled to China in the past 14 days and feel sick. Call ahead before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room. Tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.

Fact 5: There are simple things you can do to help keep yourself and others healthy.

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

More on SciTechDaily

Be the first to comment on "Know the Facts About COVID-19 Coronavirus and Help Stop the Spread of Rumors"

Leave a comment

Email address is optional. If provided, your email will not be published or shared.