COVID-19 World Map: 1,610,909 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 99,690 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 82

Yemen reported its first case of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

in the past 24 hours. WHO has developed the following definition for reporting COVID deaths: a COVID-19 death is defined for surveillance purposes as a death resulting from a clinically compatible illness in a probable or confirmed COVID-19 case, unless there is a clear alternative cause of death that cannot be related to COVID disease (e.g., trauma). There should be no period of complete recovery between the illness and death.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros, in a press conference held yesterday, highlighted the issue of planning the transition out of stay-at-home restrictions: “WHO wants to see restrictions lifted as much as anyone. At the same time, lifting restrictions too quickly could lead to a deadly resurgence.” For more information, please see here.

WHO has updated its Q&A page on COVID-19 to provide information of how the virus spreads and how it is affecting people worldwide. For more details, please see here.

To date, there are a limited number of publications and national situation reports that provide information on the number of healthcare worker(HCW)infections. Understanding infection in HCWs is critical to informing the specific infection prevention and control measures needed to protect HCWs from infection. For more details, please see ‘Subject in Focus’ below.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

1,610,909 confirmed cases (89,657) new)

99,690 deaths (6,892 new)

European Region

839,257 confirmed cases (39,561 new)

70,565 deaths (4,352 new)

Regions of the Americas

536,664 confirmed cases (43,491 new)

19,294 deaths (2,256 new)

Western Pacific Region

118,549 confirmed cases (1,302 new)

4,017 deaths (39 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

92,226 confirmed cases (3,569 new)

4,771 deaths (164 new)

South-East Asia

14,161 confirmed cases (1,183 new)

617 deaths (48 new)

African Region

9,340 confirmed cases (551 new)

415 deaths (33 new)

Subject in Focus: Infection in health care workers

Healthcare workers (HCWs) play an essential role at the front lines, providing care for patients. In the context of COVID-19 and during routine health services, they provide critical care to patients and ensure that infection prevention and control (IPC) measures are implemented and adhered to in healthcare facilities in order to limit healthcare-associated infections.

As of April 8, 2020, 22073 cases of COVID-19 among HCWs from 52 countries had been reported to WHO. However, at the present time, there is no systematic reporting of HCW COVID-19 infections to WHO and therefore this number probably under-represents the true number of COVID-19 HCW infections globally.

To date, there are a limited number of publications and national situation reports that provide information on the number of HCW infections. For example, a publication from China CDC on 44672 confirmed cases as of February 17, 2020, indicated 1,688 (3.8%) infections were among HCWs, including five deaths.1 In Italy, a situation report from April 10, 2020, reported 15,314 infections among HCW, representing 11% of all infections at that time.2 Further publications have described the epidemiological and clinical characteristics of infections among HCWs.3-7 While many infections are indicated as mild, severe outcomes, including deaths, among HCWs have also been reported.

Understanding infection in HCWs is critical to informing the specific IPC measures needed to protect HCWs from infection. A limited number of publications have identified risk factors for infection among HCWs. Preliminary results suggest HCWs are being infected both in the workplace and in the community, most often through infected family members.8 In healthcare settings, factors associated with HCW infection have included: late recognition or suspicion of COVID-19 in patients, working in a higher-risk department, longer duty hours, sub-optimal adherence to IPC measures such as hand hygiene practices, and lack of or improper use of personal protective equipment (PPE).9-10 Other factors have also been documented, such as inadequate or insufficient IPC training for respiratory pathogens, including the COVID-19 virus, as well as long exposure in areas in healthcare facilities where large numbers of COVID-19 patients were being cared for.

To prevent infection in healthcare settings, WHO recommends the use of contact and droplet precautions by HCWs caring for patients with COVID-19.11 WHO also recommends that airborne precautions be applied in settings in which procedures and support treatments that generate aerosols are performed.11 In this context, the correct use of PPE is critical, in particular wearing appropriate PPE for the clinical setting, paying special attention to procedures to put on and remove PPE correctly, and adhering to hand hygiene and other IPC measures. When these precautions are applied correctly and consistently, alongside standard precautions and administrative, engineering and environmental controls, the risk for HCW infections is substantially reduced or avoided altogether.

WHO has also developed a risk assessment tool for exposed HCWs in a healthcare facility12 and a sero-epidemiological protocol to determine risk factors for infection among HCW13, and is finalizing an in-depth epidemiological surveillance tool for HCW infections. A number of countries are currently using these tools and protocols, and this information will be essential to understand the extent of infection among HCWs, the extent of transmission within healthcare facilities and the best approaches to protect HCWs against infection.

Finally, as HCWs caring for patients with COVID-19 are subject to long working hours, fatigue, occupational burn-out, stigma, physical and psychological violence, and back injury from patient handling, it is important that efforts be made to maintain the physical and mental health of HCWs and the quality of care. Therefore, WHO recommends that IPC measures be complemented by occupational safety and health measures, psycho-social support, adequate staffing levels, and clinical rotation, to reduce the risk of burn-out, for safe and healthy working environments and to respect the rights of health workers to decent working conditions.1

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 11, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases United States of America 461275 Spain 157022 Italy 147577 Germany 117658 France 89683 China 83369 United Kingdom 70276 Iran 68192 Turkey 47029 Belgium 26667 Switzerland 24228 Netherlands 23097 Canada 21226 Brazil 17857 Portugal 15472 Russian Federation 13584 Austria 13560 Republic of Korea 10480 Israel 10095 Sweden 9685 Ireland 8089 India 7447 Ecuador 7161 Chile 6501 Norway 6244 Australia 6238 Japan 6005 Poland 5955 Denmark 5819 Czechia 5732 Romania 5467 Peru 5256 Pakistan 4788 Malaysia 4346 Philippines 4195 Saudi Arabia 3651 Indonesia 3512 Mexico 3441 United Arab Emirates 3360 Luxembourg 3223 Serbia 3105 Finland 2769 Panama 2752 Thailand 2518 Qatar 2512 Ukraine 2511 Dominican Republic 2349 Colombia 2223 Singapore 2108 Greece 2011 South Africa 2003 Belarus 1981 Argentina 1929 Egypt 1794 Algeria 1761 Iceland 1675 Croatia 1495 Morocco 1448 Republic of Moldova 1438 Hungary 1310 Iraq 1280 Estonia 1258 Slovenia 1160 New Zealand 1035 Lithuania 999 Bahrain 998 Kuwait 993 Azerbaijan 991 Armenia 937 Bosnia and Herzegovina 901 Kazakhstan 859 Cameroon 803 Puerto Rico 725 Slovakia 715 International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712 North Macedonia 711 Tunisia 671 Bulgaria 635 Uzbekistan 624 Latvia 612 Lebanon 609 Andorra 602 Cyprus 595 Cuba 564 Oman 546 Costa Rica 539 Afghanistan 521 Côte d’Ivoire 480 Uruguay 473 Burkina Faso 443 Niger 438 Bangladesh 424 Albania 416 Honduras 382 Réunion 382 Ghana 378 Jordan 372 Malta 350 San Marino 344 Kyrgyzstan 339 Mauritius 318 Nigeria 305 Bolivia 268 Palestinian Territory 268 Senegal 265 Vietnam 257 Montenegro 255 Kosovo 250 Georgia 233 Democratic Republic of the Congo 215 Sri Lanka 197 Guinea 194 Guernsey 191 Mayotte 191 Isle of Man 190 Kenya 189 Faroe Islands 184 Jersey 183 Venezuela 171 Martinique 154 Djibouti 150 Guadeloupe 143 Brunei Darussalam 136 Guam 130 Paraguay 129 Guatemala 126 Cambodia 120 Rwanda 118 El Salvador 117 Gibraltar 113 Trinidad and Tobago 109 Madagascar 95 Aruba 86 French Guiana 84 Liechtenstein 80 Mali 74 Togo 73 Barbados 66 Ethiopia 65 Jamaica 63 Congo 60 Monaco 54 Uganda 53 French Polynesia 51 Sint Maarten 50 United States Virgin Islands 50 Bermuda 48 Cayman Islands 45 Gabon 44 Bahamas 41 Zambia 40 Guyana 37 Liberia 37 Guinea-Bissau 35 Eritrea 33 Saint Martin 32 United Republic of Tanzania 32 Benin 30 Haiti 30 Myanmar 28 Libya 24 Mozambique 20 Angola 19 Antigua and Barbuda 19 Maldives 19 Syrian Arab Republic 19 New Caledonia 18 Sudan 17 Dominica 16 Equatorial Guinea 16 Fiji 16 Lao People’s Democratic Republic 16 Mongolia 16 Namibia 16 Curaçao 14 Saint Lucia 14 Botswana 13 Eswatini 12 Grenada 12 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 12 Somalia 12 Central African Republic 11 Chad 11 Greenland 11 Northern Mariana Islands 11 Saint Kitts and Nevis 11 Seychelles 11 Zimbabwe 11 Belize 10 Suriname 10 Malawi 9 Montserrat 9 Nepal 9 Holy See 8 Turks and Caicos 8 Cabo Verde 7 Mauritania 7 Nicaragua 7 Sierra Leone 7 Saint Barthelemy 6 Bhutan 5 Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 5 Gambia 4 São Tomé and Príncipe 4 Anguilla 3 British Virgin Islands 3 Burundi 3 South Sudan 3 Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 2 Papua New Guinea 2 Timor-Leste 2 Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1 Yemen 1 Total 1610909

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).