Coronavirus World Map: 1,696,588 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 105,952 Deaths

By World Health Organization April 12, 2020

COVID-19 Coronavirus Map April 12

Coronavirus World Map: Distribution of COVID-19 cases as of April 12, 2020. Credit: WHO

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 83

  • No new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
  • The total global deaths from COVID-19 has surpassed 100,000.
  • WHO has published a document ‘Target Product Profiles for COVID-19 Vaccines.’ The document describes the preferred and minimally acceptable profiles for human vaccines for long term protection of persons at high risk of COVID-19 infection, such as healthcare workers; and for reactive use in outbreak settings. For more details, please see here.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

  • 1,696,588 confirmed cases (85,679) new)
  • 105,952 deaths (6,262 new)

European Region

  • 880,106 confirmed cases (40,849 new)
  • 74,237 deaths (3,672 new)

Regions of the Americas

  • 573,940 confirmed cases (37,276 new)
  • 21,531 deaths (2,237 new)

Western Pacific Region

  • 120,116 confirmed cases (1,567 new)
  • 4,058 deaths (41 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

  • 95,945 confirmed cases (3,719 new)
  • 4,943 deaths (172 new)

South-East Asia

  • 16,041 confirmed cases (1,880 new)
  • 728 deaths (111 new)

African Region

  • 9,728 confirmed cases (388 new)
  • 444 deaths (29 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 12, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases
United States of America 492881
Spain 161852
Italy 152271
Germany 120479
France 92787
China 83482
United Kingdom 78995
Iran 70029
Turkey 52167
Belgium 28018
Switzerland 24820
Netherlands 24413
Canada 22544
Brazil 19638
Portugal 15987
Russian Federation 15770
Austria 13807
Israel 10525
Republic of Korea 10512
Sweden 10151
Ireland 8928
India 8356
Ecuador 7257
Chile 6927
Japan 6748
Poland 6356
Norway 6320
Australia 6289
Denmark 5996
Czechia 5902
Romania 5990
Peru 5897
Pakistan 5038
Malaysia 4530
Philippines 4428
Indonesia 4241
Saudi Arabia 4033
Mexico 3844
United Arab Emirates 3736
Serbia 3380
Luxembourg 3270
Panama 2974
Finland 2905
Ukraine 2777
Qatar 2728
Dominican Republic 2620
Thailand 2551
Colombia 2473
Singapore 2299
Belarus 2226
Greece 2081
South Africa 2028
Argentina 1975
Egypt 1939
Algeria 1825
Iceland 1689
Republic of Moldova 1560
Morocco 1545
Croatia 1534
Hungary 1410
Iraq 1318
Estonia 1304
Slovenia 1188
Kuwait 1154
Azerbaijan 1058
Lithuania 1053
New Zealand 1049
Bahrain 1040
Armenia 1013
Bosnia and Herzegovina 948
Kazakhstan 897
North Macedonia 828
Cameroon 803
Uzbekistan 796
Puerto Rico 788
Slovakia 728
International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712
Tunisia 685
Bulgaria 661
Latvia 630
Andorra 622
Bangladesh 621
Cuba 620
Lebanon 619
Cyprus 616
Oman 599
Costa Rica 558
Afghanistan 555
Côte d’Ivoire 533
Uruguay 494
Niger 491
Albania 446
Burkina Faso 443
Ghana 408
Honduras 392
Réunion 388
Jordan 381
Kyrgyzstan 377
Malta 370
San Marino 356
Mauritius 319
Nigeria 318
Kosovo 283
Senegal 278
Bolivia 275
Palestinian Territory 268
Montenegro 262
Vietnam 258
Georgia 252
Guinea 250
Democratic Republic of the Congo 223
Isle of Man 204
Guernsey 200
Sri Lanka 199
Jersey 198
Kenya 191
Mayotte 191
Djibouti 187
Faroe Islands 184
Venezuela 171
Martinique 155
Guadeloupe 143
Guatemala 137
Brunei Darussalam 136
Guam 133
Paraguay 133
Cambodia 122
Rwanda 120
El Salvador 118
Gibraltar 113
Trinidad and Tobago 109
Madagascar 104
Aruba 92
Mali 87
French Guiana 86
Liechtenstein 80
Togo 73
Barbados 67
Ethiopia 69
Jamaica 65
Congo 60
Monaco 54
Uganda 53
United States Virgin Islands 53
French Polynesia 51
Sint Maarten 50
Gabon 49
Bermuda 48
Liberia 48
Cayman Islands 45
Bahamas 42
Zambia 40
Guinea-Bissau 38
Myanmar 38
Guyana 37
Benin 35
Eritrea 33
Saint Martin 33
United Republic of Tanzania 32
Haiti 31
Libya 25
Syrian Arab Republic 25
Antigua and Barbuda 21
Somalia 21
Mozambique 20
Angola 19
Maldives 19
Sudan 19
New Caledonia 18
Dominica 16
Equatorial Guinea 16
Fiji 16
Lao People’s Democratic Republic 16
Mongolia 16
Namibia 16
Saint Lucia 15
Curaçao 14
Grenada 14
Botswana 13
Zimbabwe 13
Eswatini 12
Malawi 12
Saint Kitts and Nevis 12
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 12
Central African Republic 11
Chad 11
Greenland 11
Northern Mariana Islands 11
Seychelles 11
Belize 10
Suriname 10
Gambia 9
Montserrat 9
Nepal 9
Holy See 8
Sierra Leone 8
Turks and Caicos 8
Cabo Verde 7
Mauritania 7
Nicaragua 7
Saint Barthelemy 6
Bhutan 5
Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 5
São Tomé and Príncipe 4
South Sudan 4
Anguilla 3
British Virgin Islands 3
Burundi 3
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 2
Papua New Guinea 2
Timor-Leste 2
Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1
Yemen 1
Total 1696588

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).

