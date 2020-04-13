COVID-19 World Map: 1,773,084 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 111,652 Deaths

TOPICS:

By World Health Organization April 13, 2020

COVID-19 Coronavirus Map April 13

Coronavirus World Map: Distribution of COVID-19 cases as of April 13, 2020. Credit: WHO

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 84

  • No new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
  • There is no evidence that the Bacille Calmette-Guérin vaccine (BCG) protects people against infection with COVID-19 virus. Two clinical trials addressing this question are underway, and WHO will evaluate the evidence when it is available. In the absence of evidence, WHO does not recommend BCG vaccination for the prevention of COVID-19. For more details, please see here.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

  • 1,773,084 confirmed cases (76,498) new)
  • 111,652 deaths (5,702 new)

European Region

  • 913,349 confirmed cases (33,243 new)
  • 77,419 deaths (3,183 new)

Regions of the Americas

  • 610,742 confirmed cases (36,804 new)
  • 23,759 deaths (2,228 new)

Western Pacific Region

  • 121,426 confirmed cases (1,310 new)
  • 4,125 deaths (67 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

  • 99,713 confirmed cases (3,768 new)
  • 5,107 deaths (164 new)

South-East Asia

  • 16,883 confirmed cases (842 new)
  • 766 deaths (38 new)

African Region

  • 10,259 confirmed cases (531 new)
  • 464 deaths (21 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 13, 2020

 

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases
United States of America 524514
Spain 166019
Italy 156363
Germany 123016
France 94382
United Kingdom 84283
China 83597
Iran 71686
Turkey 56956
Belgium 29647
Netherlands 25587
Switzerland 25220
Canada 23702
Brazil 20727
Russian Federation 18328
Portugal 16585
Austria 13937
Israel 10878
Republic of Korea 10537
Sweden 10483
Ireland 9655
India 9152
Ecuador 7466
Japan 7255
Chile 7213
Peru 6848
Poland 6674
Norway 6415
Australia 6322
Romania 6300
Denmark 6174
Czechia 5991
Pakistan 5374
Malaysia 4683
Philippines 4648
Saudi Arabia 4462
Indonesia 4241
Mexico 4219
United Arab Emirates 4123
Serbia 3630
Luxembourg 3281
Panama 3234
Ukraine 3102
Qatar 2979
Finland 2974
Dominican Republic 2967
Colombia 2709
Thailand 2579
Belarus 2578
Singapore 2532
South Africa 2173
Greece 2114
Egypt 2065
Argentina 1975
Algeria 1914
Iceland 1701
Republic of Moldova 1662
Morocco 1661
Croatia 1600
Hungary 1458
Iraq 1352
Estonia 1309
Kuwait 1234
Slovenia 1205
Bahrain 1136
Azerbaijan 1098
New Zealand 1064
Lithuania 1062
Armenia 1039
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1007
Kazakhstan 979
Puerto Rico 897
Uzbekistan 896
North Macedonia 828
Cameroon 803
Slovakia 742
Oman 727
International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712
Tunisia 707
Bulgaria 675
Cuba 669
Latvia 651
Andorra 639
Cyprus 633
Lebanon 630
Bangladesh 621
Afghanistan 607
Costa Rica 577
Ghana 566
Côte d’Ivoire 533
Niger 529
Uruguay 501
Albania 446
Burkina Faso 443
Kyrgyzstan 419
Honduras 393
Jordan 389
Réunion 389
Malta 378
Kosovo 362
San Marino 356
Mauritius 324
Nigeria 323
Bolivia 300
Senegal 280
Palestinian Territory 271
Montenegro 267
Georgia 266
Vietnam 262
Guinea 250
Democratic Republic of the Congo 235
Isle of Man 226
Djibouti 215
Sri Lanka 210
Guernsey 209
Mayotte 207
Jersey 198
Kenya 197
Faroe Islands 184
Venezuela 171
Martinique 156
Guatemala 153
Guadeloupe 143
Brunei Darussalam 136
Paraguay 134
Guam 133
Gibraltar 129
Rwanda 126
El Salvador 125
Cambodia 122
Trinidad and Tobago 112
Madagascar 106
Aruba 92
Mali 87
French Guiana 86
Liechtenstein 80
Togo 76
Ethiopia 71
Congo 70
Jamaica 69
Barbados 68
Gabon 57
Monaco 54
Uganda 54
Cayman Islands 53
French Polynesia 53
United States Virgin Islands 53
Bermuda 50
Liberia 50
Sint Maarten 50
Zambia 43
Bahamas 42
Myanmar 41
Guinea-Bissau 39
Guyana 37
Benin 35
Eritrea 34
Saint Martin 33
United Republic of Tanzania 32
Haiti 31
Libya 25
Somalia 25
Syrian Arab Republic 25
Antigua and Barbuda 21
Maldives 20
Mozambique 20
Angola 19
Lao People’s Democratic Republic 19
Sudan 19
Chad 18
New Caledonia 18
Dominica 16
Equatorial Guinea 16
Fiji 16
Mongolia 16
Namibia 16
Saint Lucia 15
Curaçao 14
Eswatini 14
Grenada 14
Zimbabwe 14
Belize 13
Botswana 13
Malawi 13
Nepal 12
Saint Kitts and Nevis 12
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 12
Central African Republic 11
Greenland 11
Northern Mariana Islands 11
Seychelles 11
Sierra Leone 10
Suriname 10
Gambia 9
Montserrat 9
Nicaragua 9
Turks and Caicos 9
Holy See 8
Cabo Verde 7
Mauritania 7
Saint Barthelemy 6
Bhutan 5
Burundi 5
Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 5
São Tomé and Príncipe 4
South Sudan 4
Anguilla 3
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 3
British Virgin Islands 3
Papua New Guinea 2
Timor-Leste 2
Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1
Yemen 1
Total 1773084

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

More on SciTechDaily

Be the first to comment on "COVID-19 World Map: 1,773,084 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 111,652 Deaths"

Leave a comment

Email address is optional. If provided, your email will not be published or shared.