COVID-19 World Map: 1,773,084 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 111,652 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 84

No new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

in the past 24 hours. There is no evidence that the Bacille Calmette-Guérin vaccine (BCG) protects people against infection with COVID-19 virus. Two clinical trials addressing this question are underway, and WHO will evaluate the evidence when it is available. In the absence of evidence, WHO does not recommend BCG vaccination for the prevention of COVID-19. For more details, please see here.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

1,773,084 confirmed cases (76,498) new)

111,652 deaths (5,702 new)

European Region

913,349 confirmed cases (33,243 new)

77,419 deaths (3,183 new)

Regions of the Americas

610,742 confirmed cases (36,804 new)

23,759 deaths (2,228 new)

Western Pacific Region

121,426 confirmed cases (1,310 new)

4,125 deaths (67 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

99,713 confirmed cases (3,768 new)

5,107 deaths (164 new)

South-East Asia

16,883 confirmed cases (842 new)

766 deaths (38 new)

African Region

10,259 confirmed cases (531 new)

464 deaths (21 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 13, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases United States of America 524514 Spain 166019 Italy 156363 Germany 123016 France 94382 United Kingdom 84283 China 83597 Iran 71686 Turkey 56956 Belgium 29647 Netherlands 25587 Switzerland 25220 Canada 23702 Brazil 20727 Russian Federation 18328 Portugal 16585 Austria 13937 Israel 10878 Republic of Korea 10537 Sweden 10483 Ireland 9655 India 9152 Ecuador 7466 Japan 7255 Chile 7213 Peru 6848 Poland 6674 Norway 6415 Australia 6322 Romania 6300 Denmark 6174 Czechia 5991 Pakistan 5374 Malaysia 4683 Philippines 4648 Saudi Arabia 4462 Indonesia 4241 Mexico 4219 United Arab Emirates 4123 Serbia 3630 Luxembourg 3281 Panama 3234 Ukraine 3102 Qatar 2979 Finland 2974 Dominican Republic 2967 Colombia 2709 Thailand 2579 Belarus 2578 Singapore 2532 South Africa 2173 Greece 2114 Egypt 2065 Argentina 1975 Algeria 1914 Iceland 1701 Republic of Moldova 1662 Morocco 1661 Croatia 1600 Hungary 1458 Iraq 1352 Estonia 1309 Kuwait 1234 Slovenia 1205 Bahrain 1136 Azerbaijan 1098 New Zealand 1064 Lithuania 1062 Armenia 1039 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1007 Kazakhstan 979 Puerto Rico 897 Uzbekistan 896 North Macedonia 828 Cameroon 803 Slovakia 742 Oman 727 International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712 Tunisia 707 Bulgaria 675 Cuba 669 Latvia 651 Andorra 639 Cyprus 633 Lebanon 630 Bangladesh 621 Afghanistan 607 Costa Rica 577 Ghana 566 Côte d’Ivoire 533 Niger 529 Uruguay 501 Albania 446 Burkina Faso 443 Kyrgyzstan 419 Honduras 393 Jordan 389 Réunion 389 Malta 378 Kosovo 362 San Marino 356 Mauritius 324 Nigeria 323 Bolivia 300 Senegal 280 Palestinian Territory 271 Montenegro 267 Georgia 266 Vietnam 262 Guinea 250 Democratic Republic of the Congo 235 Isle of Man 226 Djibouti 215 Sri Lanka 210 Guernsey 209 Mayotte 207 Jersey 198 Kenya 197 Faroe Islands 184 Venezuela 171 Martinique 156 Guatemala 153 Guadeloupe 143 Brunei Darussalam 136 Paraguay 134 Guam 133 Gibraltar 129 Rwanda 126 El Salvador 125 Cambodia 122 Trinidad and Tobago 112 Madagascar 106 Aruba 92 Mali 87 French Guiana 86 Liechtenstein 80 Togo 76 Ethiopia 71 Congo 70 Jamaica 69 Barbados 68 Gabon 57 Monaco 54 Uganda 54 Cayman Islands 53 French Polynesia 53 United States Virgin Islands 53 Bermuda 50 Liberia 50 Sint Maarten 50 Zambia 43 Bahamas 42 Myanmar 41 Guinea-Bissau 39 Guyana 37 Benin 35 Eritrea 34 Saint Martin 33 United Republic of Tanzania 32 Haiti 31 Libya 25 Somalia 25 Syrian Arab Republic 25 Antigua and Barbuda 21 Maldives 20 Mozambique 20 Angola 19 Lao People’s Democratic Republic 19 Sudan 19 Chad 18 New Caledonia 18 Dominica 16 Equatorial Guinea 16 Fiji 16 Mongolia 16 Namibia 16 Saint Lucia 15 Curaçao 14 Eswatini 14 Grenada 14 Zimbabwe 14 Belize 13 Botswana 13 Malawi 13 Nepal 12 Saint Kitts and Nevis 12 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 12 Central African Republic 11 Greenland 11 Northern Mariana Islands 11 Seychelles 11 Sierra Leone 10 Suriname 10 Gambia 9 Montserrat 9 Nicaragua 9 Turks and Caicos 9 Holy See 8 Cabo Verde 7 Mauritania 7 Saint Barthelemy 6 Bhutan 5 Burundi 5 Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 5 São Tomé and Príncipe 4 South Sudan 4 Anguilla 3 Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 3 British Virgin Islands 3 Papua New Guinea 2 Timor-Leste 2 Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1 Yemen 1 Total 1773084

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).