Coronavirus World Map: 2,160,207 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 146,088 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 89
- No new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
- WHO Regional Director for Europe Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, has released a statement on the transition to a ‘new normal’ during the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing that it must be guided by public health principles. His statement is available here and it complements new guidance on adjusting public health and social measures, available here.
- Refugees and migrants face the same health risks from COVID-19 as their host populations. WHO has published new guidance, available here, for refugees and migrants to be included in the public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- WHO and Global Citizen are joining forces with many of the world’s leading musicians, comedians and humanitarians for the “One World, Together At Home” global special. It will be broadcast/livestream on major social media networks, streaming services, and major television networks worldwide on April 18–19, 2020. Further information and local listings are available on the Global Citizen website here.
Risk Assessment
Global Level: Very High
Coronavirus Situation in Numbers
Globally
- 2,160,207 confirmed cases (85,678 new)
- 146,088 deaths (6,710 new)
European Region
- 1,086,889 confirmed cases (36,018 new)
- 97,201 deaths (3,721 new)
Regions of the Americas
- 784,272 confirmed cases (40,665 new)
- 35,742 deaths (2,714 new)
Western Pacific Region
- 129,256 confirmed cases (1,661 new)
- 5,598 deaths (40 new)
Eastern Mediterranean Region
- 120,683 confirmed cases (4,859 new)
- 5,784 deaths (122 new)
South-East Asia
- 25,291 confirmed cases (1,731 new)
- 1,134 deaths (83 new)
African Region
- 13,104 confirmed cases (744 new)
- 616 deaths (30 new)
Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 18, 2020
|Country/Territory/Area
|Confirmed Cases
|United States of America
|665330
|Spain
|188068
|Italy
|172434
|Germany
|137439
|United Kingdom
|108696
|France
|108163
|China
|84180
|Iran
|79494
|Turkey
|78546
|Russian Federation
|36793
|Belgium
|36138
|Canada
|30659
|Netherlands
|30449
|Brazil
|30425
|Switzerland
|26997
|Portugal
|19022
|Austria
|14603
|India
|14378
|Ireland
|13980
|Peru
|13489
|Sweden
|13216
|Israel
|12855
|Republic of Korea
|10653
|Japan
|9795
|Chile
|9252
|Ecuador
|8450
|Poland
|8379
|Romania
|8067
|Pakistan
|7481
|Saudi Arabia
|7142
|Denmark
|7073
|Norway
|6791
|Czechia
|6549
|Australia
|6533
|United Arab Emirates
|6302
|Mexico
|6297
|Indonesia
|5923
|Philippines
|5878
|Serbia
|5690
|Malaysia
|5251
|Ukraine
|5106
|Singapore
|5050
|Belarus
|4779
|Qatar
|4663
|Dominican Republic
|4126
|Panama
|4016
|Finland
|3489
|Luxembourg
|3480
|Colombia
|3233
|Egypt
|2844
|South Africa
|2783
|Thailand
|2733
|Argentina
|2694
|Morocco
|2564
|Algeria
|2418
|Republic of Moldova
|2264
|Greece
|2207
|Bangladesh
|1838
|Hungary
|1834
|Croatia
|1814
|Iceland
|1754
|Bahrain
|1744
|Kuwait
|1658
|Kazakhstan
|1546
|Iraq
|1482
|Estonia
|1459
|Uzbekistan
|1450
|Azerbaijan
|1340
|Slovenia
|1304
|Lithuania
|1239
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|1210
|Armenia
|1201
|Oman
|1180
|North Macedonia
|1117
|New Zealand
|1094
|Puerto Rico
|1068
|Slovakia
|1049
|Cameroon
|1016
|Cuba
|923
|Afghanistan
|908
|Tunisia
|864
|Bulgaria
|846
|Côte d’Ivoire
|742
|Cyprus
|735
|Djibouti
|732
|International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship)
|712
|Andorra
|703
|Latvia
|682
|Lebanon
|668
|Costa Rica
|642
|Ghana
|641
|Niger
|627
|Albania
|548
|Burkina Faso
|547
|Kyrgyzstan
|506
|Uruguay
|502
|Kosovo
|480
|Bolivia
|465
|Honduras
|442
|Guinea
|438
|San Marino
|426
|Malta
|422
|Jordan
|407
|Réunion
|402
|Georgia
|385
|Nigeria
|373
|Senegal
|342
|Mauritius
|324
|Palestinian Territory
|313
|Montenegro
|305
|Isle of Man
|289
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|287
|Vietnam
|268
|Kenya
|246
|Mayotte
|245
|Sri Lanka
|244
|Guernsey
|234
|Jersey
|223
|Guatemala
|214
|Venezuela
|204
|Paraguay
|199
|Mali
|190
|Faroe Islands
|184
|El Salvador
|177
|Martinique
|159
|United Republic of Tanzania
|148
|Guadeloupe
|145
|Congo
|143
|Jamaica
|143
|Rwanda
|138
|Brunei Darussalam
|136
|Guam
|135
|Gibraltar
|133
|Cambodia
|122
|Madagascar
|117
|Somalia
|116
|Trinidad and Tobago
|114
|Monaco
|98
|Aruba
|96
|Ethiopia
|96
|French Guiana
|96
|Gabon
|95
|Myanmar
|94
|Bermuda
|83
|Togo
|83
|Liechtenstein
|81
|Liberia
|76
|Barbados
|75
|Cayman Islands
|61
|Guyana
|57
|Sint Maarten
|57
|Cabo Verde
|55
|French Polynesia
|55
|Uganda
|55
|Bahamas
|54
|United States Virgin Islands
|53
|Zambia
|52
|Equatorial Guinea
|51
|Guinea-Bissau
|50
|Libya
|49
|Haiti
|43
|Syrian Arab Republic
|38
|Benin
|37
|Eritrea
|35
|Saint Martin
|35
|Chad
|33
|Sudan
|33
|Mongolia
|31
|Mozambique
|31
|Nepal
|30
|Maldives
|28
|Sierra Leone
|26
|Zimbabwe
|24
|Antigua and Barbuda
|23
|Angola
|19
|Eswatini
|19
|Lao People’s Democratic Republic
|19
|Belize
|18
|New Caledonia
|18
|Timor-Leste
|18
|Fiji
|17
|Malawi
|17
|Dominica
|16
|Namibia
|16
|Botswana
|15
|Saint Lucia
|15
|Curaçao
|14
|Grenada
|14
|Northern Mariana Islands
|14
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|14
|Central African Republic
|12
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|12
|Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
|11
|Greenland
|11
|Montserrat
|11
|Seychelles
|11
|Turks and Caicos
|11
|Suriname
|10
|Gambia
|9
|Nicaragua
|9
|Holy See
|8
|Mauritania
|7
|Papua New Guinea
|7
|Saint Barthelemy
|6
|Bhutan
|5
|Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
|5
|Burundi
|5
|São Tomé and Príncipe
|4
|South Sudan
|4
|Anguilla
|3
|British Virgin Islands
|3
|Saint Pierre and Miquelon
|1
|Yemen
|1
|Total
|2160207
219
Recommendations and Advice for the Public
If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).
If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).
Be the first to comment on "Coronavirus World Map: 2,160,207 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 146,088 Deaths"