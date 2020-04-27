COVID-19 World Map: 2,878,196 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 198,668 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 98
- The WHO Regional Office for the Americas has published a document providingguidance regarding the operation of immunization programs in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. More information is available here.
- The Ministry of Health, Consumer Affairs and Social Welfareof Spain has recently changed its criteria for reporting COVID-19 cases to include only those with positive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results. This has resulted in a retrospective decrease of 12,130 cases. Spain will continue to report only new PCR positive cases.
- An update on Emergency Medical Teams, the Global Health Cluster, the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network, and Risk Communications and Community Engagement is provided in today’s ‘Subject in Focus’ below.
Risk Assessment
Global Level: Very High
Coronavirus Situation in Numbers
Globally
- 2,878,196 confirmed cases (85,530 new)
- 198,668 deaths (4,982 new)
European Region
- 1,359,380 confirmed cases (29,659 new)
- 124,525 deaths (2,307 new)
Regions of the Americas
- 1,140,520 confirmed cases (45,674 new)
- 58,492 deaths (2,453 new)
Eastern Mediterranean Region
- 165,933 confirmed cases (5,347 new)
- 6,991 deaths (104 new)
Western Pacific Region
- 144,121 confirmed cases (1,482 new)
- 5,958 deaths (15 new)
South-East Asia
- 46,060 confirmed cases (2,214 new)
- 1,824 deaths (77 new)
African Region
- 21,470 confirmed cases (1,154 new)
- 865 deaths (26 new)
SUBJECT IN FOCUS: Partner Coordination
Emergency Medical Teams (EMTs)
- A weekly Global Coordination Call continues to be held, providing the network with updates on current operations, technical guidance, and sharing of current experiences and practices from various EMT responses to COVID-19. For current operations, the EMT Secretariat provides information on requests for global support to raise awareness and facilitate deployments of available EMTs.
- Nineteen International EMTs classified and/or in the classification process have deployed to fifteen countries across three WHO regions.
- Thirty-six EMTs are responding nationally to support and reinforce local health systems in all Regions.
- Additional deployments of Chinese EMTs are expected to Algeria, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Zimbabwe. WHO is currently working with the EMTs and countries to facilitate additional teams to Comoros and São Tomé and Príncipe.
Global Health Cluster (GHC)
- WHO and the GHC are coordinating inputs from partners on the first update of the Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP) including mental health and psychosocial services, gender-based violence, protection and specific needs of older people and migrants, minimum Sphere humanitarian standards, and issues related to Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).
- Analysis is ongoing to strengthen projections and service requirements for COVID-19 cases and wider humanitarian needs; and monitoring the impact of COVID-19 protection measures on access to essential health services.
- Reports from field locations highlight the challenges of contact tracing and sample collection in insecure areas; insufficient personal protective equipment for partners supporting health facilities; and the additional challenges of operating with staff in self-quarantine.
- GHC partners were briefed on the development of the UN COVID-19 Supply Chain Taskforce; and a webinar was held for all Health Cluster Coordinators on isolation in humanitarian settings.
- Interim Guidance on Public Health and Social Measures for COVID-19 Preparedness and Response in Low Capacity and Humanitarian Settings is under development.
Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN)
- UNICEF, IFRC, US CDC, and OCHA continue to work closely with WHO, embedded in the global COVID-19 incident management team; and are supporting all pillars of response.
- WHO continues to facilitate direct and remote technical assistance to countries through GOARN regional and global networks to support health operations.
- A public information hub has been launched on the GOARN knowledge platform for COVID-19 to facilitate the sharing of resources by partners and other stakeholders.
- IFRC, UNICEF, and WHO with GOARN support are strengthening coordination and collaboration among key stakeholders at the global and regional levels in risk communications and community engagement (RCCE).
- With support from GOARN partners, 23 experts have been deployed or are in the process of deployment to support COVID-19 response directly or remotely. WHO is currently working with GOARN partners and EMTs to provide support in São Tomé and Príncipe, Timor-Leste, Italy, and Ecuador.
- A working group of partners has been established on contact tracing, field epidemiology, and using Go.Data to assist the urgent scale up of contact tracing capacity.
Risk Communications and Community Engagement (RCCE)
- The tripartite partnership of IFRC, UNICEF, and WHO is leading activities on Risk Communications and Community Engagement (RCCE).
- The tripartite priorities and upcoming guides, research and tools include social, cultural, and behavioral insights to guide strategies and response actions. They also provide recommendations for home care, community engagement for post-lockdown, and for low-resource settings and vulnerable populations.
- Coordination is focused on linkages between country-level RCCE efforts and broader humanitarian community engagement and coordination.
GOARN COVID-19 Research
Current activities include:
- Support to the WHO-convened COVID-19 Research Roadmap Social Science Working Group.
- Support to RCCE tripartite (WHO, UNICEF, IFRC) to identify emerging research needs that GOARN can support and disseminate findings, and support to ad hoc groups to address emerging operational issues. A repository of RCCEresearch and assessment tools is available on the GOARN COVID-19 Knowledge Hub.
- Rapid literature searches and evidence reviews with 24-hour turn-around. Requests are through an online portal supported by Librarian Reserve Corps. Priority is given to GOARN operational partners and WHO technical leads. These outputs are sent directly to the requester and posted on the open access GOARN COVID-19 Knowledge Hub. The Librarian Reserve Corps also curates a daily research publications list that is posted on the open access GOARN COVID-19 Knowledge Hub.
- Support for theintegration of guidance, training, and tools for contact tracing for COVID-19, including communication of practitioners, and links to Field Epidemiology Training Programmes (FETPs), alumni, regional and global networks, WHO and GOARNfield epidemiology partners, and stakeholders, and theGo.Data community.
Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 27, 2020
|Country/Territory/Area
|Confirmed Cases
|United States of America
|931698
|Spain
|219764
|Italy
|195351
|Germany
|154175
|United Kingdom
|148381
|France
|122875
|Turkey
|107773
|Iran
|89328
|China
|84338
|Russian Federation
|74588
|Brazil
|52995
|Belgium
|45325
|Canada
|44353
|Netherlands
|37190
|Switzerland
|28978
|India
|26496
|Portugal
|23392
|Ecuador
|22719
|Peru
|21648
|Ireland
|18561
|Sweden
|18177
|Saudi Arabia
|16299
|Israel
|15398
|Austria
|15134
|Japan
|13182
|Mexico
|12872
|Chile
|12858
|Pakistan
|12723
|Singapore
|12693
|Poland
|11273
|Republic of Korea
|10728
|Romania
|10635
|United Arab Emirates
|9813
|Belarus
|9590
|Qatar
|9358
|Ukraine
|8617
|Indonesia
|8607
|Denmark
|8445
|Serbia
|7779
|Norway
|7467
|Czechia
|7352
|Philippines
|7294
|Australia
|6703
|Dominican Republic
|5926
|Malaysia
|5742
|Panama
|5338
|Bangladesh
|4998
|Colombia
|4881
|Finland
|4475
|South Africa
|4361
|Egypt
|4319
|Morocco
|3897
|Luxembourg
|3711
|Argentina
|3701
|Republic of Moldova
|3304
|Algeria
|3256
|Thailand
|2922
|Kuwait
|2892
|Kazakhstan
|2601
|Bahrain
|2589
|Greece
|2506
|Hungary
|2500
|Croatia
|2016
|Oman
|1998
|Uzbekistan
|1865
|Iceland
|1790
|Iraq
|1763
|Armenia
|1746
|Estonia
|1635
|Azerbaijan
|1617
|Cameroon
|1518
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|1485
|Afghanistan
|1463
|Lithuania
|1438
|Puerto Rico
|1416
|Slovenia
|1388
|Slovakia
|1373
|North Macedonia
|1367
|Cuba
|1337
|Ghana
|1279
|Bulgaria
|1247
|Nigeria
|1182
|New Zealand
|1121
|Côte d’Ivoire
|1111
|Djibouti
|1008
|Guinea
|996
|Tunisia
|939
|Cyprus
|810
|Bolivia
|807
|Latvia
|804
|Andorra
|738
|Kosovo
|731
|Albania
|712
|International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship)
|712
|Lebanon
|704
|Costa Rica
|687
|Niger
|684
|Kyrgyzstan
|682
|Burkina Faso
|629
|Senegal
|614
|Honduras
|591
|Uruguay
|563
|San Marino
|513
|Georgia
|485
|Sri Lanka
|460
|Malta
|448
|Jordan
|444
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|442
|Guatemala
|430
|Réunion
|412
|Somalia
|390
|Mali
|370
|Mayotte
|354
|Kenya
|343
|Palestinian Territory
|342
|Mauritius
|331
|Montenegro
|319
|Venezuela
|318
|Isle of Man
|308
|United Republic of Tanzania
|300
|Jamaica
|288
|Jersey
|278
|El Salvador
|274
|Vietnam
|270
|Equatorial Guinea
|258
|Guernsey
|245
|Paraguay
|223
|Sudan
|213
|Congo
|200
|Faroe Islands
|187
|Rwanda
|183
|Gabon
|176
|Martinique
|170
|Guadeloupe
|149
|Myanmar
|146
|Brunei Darussalam
|138
|Guam
|137
|Maldives
|137
|Gibraltar
|136
|Madagascar
|124
|Cambodia
|122
|Ethiopia
|122
|Liberia
|120
|Trinidad and Tobago
|115
|French Guiana
|109
|Aruba
|100
|Bermuda
|99
|Monaco
|98
|Togo
|96
|Cabo Verde
|90
|Sierra Leone
|86
|Zambia
|84
|Liechtenstein
|83
|Barbados
|77
|Uganda
|75
|Guyana
|73
|Sint Maarten
|73
|Bahamas
|72
|Haiti
|72
|Cayman Islands
|70
|Mozambique
|70
|Libya
|61
|Benin
|58
|French Polynesia
|57
|Eswatini
|56
|United States Virgin Islands
|55
|Guinea-Bissau
|52
|Nepal
|49
|Chad
|46
|Syrian Arab Republic
|42
|Eritrea
|39
|Saint Martin
|38
|Mongolia
|37
|Malawi
|33
|Zimbabwe
|31
|Angola
|25
|Antigua and Barbuda
|24
|Timor-Leste
|24
|Botswana
|22
|Central African Republic
|19
|Lao People’s Democratic Republic
|19
|Belize
|18
|Fiji
|18
|New Caledonia
|18
|Dominica
|16
|Namibia
|16
|Grenada
|15
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|15
|Saint Lucia
|15
|Curaçao
|14
|Northern Mariana Islands
|14
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|14
|Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
|13
|Burundi
|12
|Greenland
|11
|Montserrat
|11
|Nicaragua
|11
|Seychelles
|11
|Turks and Caicos
|11
|Gambia
|10
|Suriname
|10
|Holy See
|9
|Papua New Guinea
|8
|São Tomé and Príncipe
|8
|Bhutan
|7
|Mauritania
|7
|British Virgin Islands
|6
|Saint Barthelemy
|6
|Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
|5
|South Sudan
|5
|Anguilla
|3
|Saint Pierre and Miquelon
|1
|Yemen
|1
|Total
|2,878,196
Recommendations and Advice for the Public
If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).
If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).
