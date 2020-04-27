COVID-19 World Map: 2,878,196 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 198,668 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 98

The WHO Regional Office for the Americas has published a document providingguidance regarding the operation of immunization programs in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. More information is available here.

pandemic. More information is available here. The Ministry of Health, Consumer Affairs and Social Welfareof Spain has recently changed its criteria for reporting COVID-19 cases to include only those with positive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results. This has resulted in a retrospective decrease of 12,130 cases. Spain will continue to report only new PCR positive cases.

An update on Emergency Medical Teams, the Global Health Cluster, the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network, and Risk Communications and Community Engagement is provided in today’s ‘Subject in Focus’ below.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

2,878,196 confirmed cases (85,530 new)

198,668 deaths (4,982 new)

European Region

1,359,380 confirmed cases (29,659 new)

124,525 deaths (2,307 new)

Regions of the Americas

1,140,520 confirmed cases (45,674 new)

58,492 deaths (2,453 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

165,933 confirmed cases (5,347 new)

6,991 deaths (104 new)

Western Pacific Region

144,121 confirmed cases (1,482 new)

5,958 deaths (15 new)

South-East Asia

46,060 confirmed cases (2,214 new)

1,824 deaths (77 new)

African Region

21,470 confirmed cases (1,154 new)

865 deaths (26 new)

SUBJECT IN FOCUS: Partner Coordination

Emergency Medical Teams (EMTs)

A weekly Global Coordination Call continues to be held, providing the network with updates on current operations, technical guidance, and sharing of current experiences and practices from various EMT responses to COVID-19. For current operations, the EMT Secretariat provides information on requests for global support to raise awareness and facilitate deployments of available EMTs.

Nineteen International EMTs classified and/or in the classification process have deployed to fifteen countries across three WHO regions.

Thirty-six EMTs are responding nationally to support and reinforce local health systems in all Regions.

Additional deployments of Chinese EMTs are expected to Algeria, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Zimbabwe. WHO is currently working with the EMTs and countries to facilitate additional teams to Comoros and São Tomé and Príncipe.

Global Health Cluster (GHC)

WHO and the GHC are coordinating inputs from partners on the first update of the Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP) including mental health and psychosocial services, gender-based violence, protection and specific needs of older people and migrants, minimum Sphere humanitarian standards, and issues related to Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).

Analysis is ongoing to strengthen projections and service requirements for COVID-19 cases and wider humanitarian needs; and monitoring the impact of COVID-19 protection measures on access to essential health services.

Reports from field locations highlight the challenges of contact tracing and sample collection in insecure areas; insufficient personal protective equipment for partners supporting health facilities; and the additional challenges of operating with staff in self-quarantine.

GHC partners were briefed on the development of the UN COVID-19 Supply Chain Taskforce; and a webinar was held for all Health Cluster Coordinators on isolation in humanitarian settings.

Interim Guidance on Public Health and Social Measures for COVID-19 Preparedness and Response in Low Capacity and Humanitarian Settings is under development.

Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN)

UNICEF, IFRC, US CDC, and OCHA continue to work closely with WHO, embedded in the global COVID-19 incident management team; and are supporting all pillars of response.

WHO continues to facilitate direct and remote technical assistance to countries through GOARN regional and global networks to support health operations.

A public information hub has been launched on the GOARN knowledge platform for COVID-19 to facilitate the sharing of resources by partners and other stakeholders.

IFRC, UNICEF, and WHO with GOARN support are strengthening coordination and collaboration among key stakeholders at the global and regional levels in risk communications and community engagement (RCCE).

With support from GOARN partners, 23 experts have been deployed or are in the process of deployment to support COVID-19 response directly or remotely. WHO is currently working with GOARN partners and EMTs to provide support in São Tomé and Príncipe, Timor-Leste, Italy, and Ecuador.

A working group of partners has been established on contact tracing, field epidemiology, and using Go.Data to assist the urgent scale up of contact tracing capacity.

Risk Communications and Community Engagement (RCCE)

The tripartite partnership of IFRC, UNICEF, and WHO is leading activities on Risk Communications and Community Engagement (RCCE).

The tripartite priorities and upcoming guides, research and tools include social, cultural, and behavioral insights to guide strategies and response actions. They also provide recommendations for home care, community engagement for post-lockdown, and for low-resource settings and vulnerable populations.

Coordination is focused on linkages between country-level RCCE efforts and broader humanitarian community engagement and coordination.

GOARN COVID-19 Research

Current activities include:

Support to the WHO-convened COVID-19 Research Roadmap Social Science Working Group.

Support to RCCE tripartite (WHO, UNICEF, IFRC) to identify emerging research needs that GOARN can support and disseminate findings, and support to ad hoc groups to address emerging operational issues. A repository of RCCEresearch and assessment tools is available on the GOARN COVID-19 Knowledge Hub.

Rapid literature searches and evidence reviews with 24-hour turn-around. Requests are through an online portal supported by Librarian Reserve Corps. Priority is given to GOARN operational partners and WHO technical leads. These outputs are sent directly to the requester and posted on the open access GOARN COVID-19 Knowledge Hub. The Librarian Reserve Corps also curates a daily research publications list that is posted on the open access GOARN COVID-19 Knowledge Hub.

Support for theintegration of guidance, training, and tools for contact tracing for COVID-19, including communication of practitioners, and links to Field Epidemiology Training Programmes (FETPs), alumni, regional and global networks, WHO and GOARNfield epidemiology partners, and stakeholders, and theGo.Data community.

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 27, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases United States of America 931698 Spain 219764 Italy 195351 Germany 154175 United Kingdom 148381 France 122875 Turkey 107773 Iran 89328 China 84338 Russian Federation 74588 Brazil 52995 Belgium 45325 Canada 44353 Netherlands 37190 Switzerland 28978 India 26496 Portugal 23392 Ecuador 22719 Peru 21648 Ireland 18561 Sweden 18177 Saudi Arabia 16299 Israel 15398 Austria 15134 Japan 13182 Mexico 12872 Chile 12858 Pakistan 12723 Singapore 12693 Poland 11273 Republic of Korea 10728 Romania 10635 United Arab Emirates 9813 Belarus 9590 Qatar 9358 Ukraine 8617 Indonesia 8607 Denmark 8445 Serbia 7779 Norway 7467 Czechia 7352 Philippines 7294 Australia 6703 Dominican Republic 5926 Malaysia 5742 Panama 5338 Bangladesh 4998 Colombia 4881 Finland 4475 South Africa 4361 Egypt 4319 Morocco 3897 Luxembourg 3711 Argentina 3701 Republic of Moldova 3304 Algeria 3256 Thailand 2922 Kuwait 2892 Kazakhstan 2601 Bahrain 2589 Greece 2506 Hungary 2500 Croatia 2016 Oman 1998 Uzbekistan 1865 Iceland 1790 Iraq 1763 Armenia 1746 Estonia 1635 Azerbaijan 1617 Cameroon 1518 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1485 Afghanistan 1463 Lithuania 1438 Puerto Rico 1416 Slovenia 1388 Slovakia 1373 North Macedonia 1367 Cuba 1337 Ghana 1279 Bulgaria 1247 Nigeria 1182 New Zealand 1121 Côte d’Ivoire 1111 Djibouti 1008 Guinea 996 Tunisia 939 Cyprus 810 Bolivia 807 Latvia 804 Andorra 738 Kosovo 731 Albania 712 International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712 Lebanon 704 Costa Rica 687 Niger 684 Kyrgyzstan 682 Burkina Faso 629 Senegal 614 Honduras 591 Uruguay 563 San Marino 513 Georgia 485 Sri Lanka 460 Malta 448 Jordan 444 Democratic Republic of the Congo 442 Guatemala 430 Réunion 412 Somalia 390 Mali 370 Mayotte 354 Kenya 343 Palestinian Territory 342 Mauritius 331 Montenegro 319 Venezuela 318 Isle of Man 308 United Republic of Tanzania 300 Jamaica 288 Jersey 278 El Salvador 274 Vietnam 270 Equatorial Guinea 258 Guernsey 245 Paraguay 223 Sudan 213 Congo 200 Faroe Islands 187 Rwanda 183 Gabon 176 Martinique 170 Guadeloupe 149 Myanmar 146 Brunei Darussalam 138 Guam 137 Maldives 137 Gibraltar 136 Madagascar 124 Cambodia 122 Ethiopia 122 Liberia 120 Trinidad and Tobago 115 French Guiana 109 Aruba 100 Bermuda 99 Monaco 98 Togo 96 Cabo Verde 90 Sierra Leone 86 Zambia 84 Liechtenstein 83 Barbados 77 Uganda 75 Guyana 73 Sint Maarten 73 Bahamas 72 Haiti 72 Cayman Islands 70 Mozambique 70 Libya 61 Benin 58 French Polynesia 57 Eswatini 56 United States Virgin Islands 55 Guinea-Bissau 52 Nepal 49 Chad 46 Syrian Arab Republic 42 Eritrea 39 Saint Martin 38 Mongolia 37 Malawi 33 Zimbabwe 31 Angola 25 Antigua and Barbuda 24 Timor-Leste 24 Botswana 22 Central African Republic 19 Lao People’s Democratic Republic 19 Belize 18 Fiji 18 New Caledonia 18 Dominica 16 Namibia 16 Grenada 15 Saint Kitts and Nevis 15 Saint Lucia 15 Curaçao 14 Northern Mariana Islands 14 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 14 Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 13 Burundi 12 Greenland 11 Montserrat 11 Nicaragua 11 Seychelles 11 Turks and Caicos 11 Gambia 10 Suriname 10 Holy See 9 Papua New Guinea 8 São Tomé and Príncipe 8 Bhutan 7 Mauritania 7 British Virgin Islands 6 Saint Barthelemy 6 Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 5 South Sudan 5 Anguilla 3 Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1 Yemen 1 Total 2,878,196

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).