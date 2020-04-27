COVID-19 World Map: 2,878,196 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 198,668 Deaths

TOPICS:

By World Health Organization April 27, 2020

COVID-19 Coronavirus Map April 27

Coronavirus World Map: Distribution of COVID-19 cases as of April 27, 2020. Credit: WHO

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 98

  • The WHO Regional Office for the Americas has published a document providingguidance regarding the operation of immunization programs in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. More information is available here.
  • The Ministry of Health, Consumer Affairs and Social Welfareof Spain has recently changed its criteria for reporting COVID-19 cases to include only those with positive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results. This has resulted in a retrospective decrease of 12,130 cases. Spain will continue to report only new PCR positive cases.
  • An update on Emergency Medical Teams, the Global Health Cluster, the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network, and Risk Communications and Community Engagement is provided in today’s ‘Subject in Focus’ below.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

  • 2,878,196 confirmed cases (85,530 new)
  • 198,668 deaths (4,982 new)

European Region

  • 1,359,380 confirmed cases (29,659 new)
  • 124,525 deaths (2,307 new)

Regions of the Americas

  • 1,140,520 confirmed cases (45,674 new)
  • 58,492 deaths (2,453 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

  • 165,933 confirmed cases (5,347 new)
  • 6,991 deaths (104 new)

Western Pacific Region

  • 144,121 confirmed cases (1,482 new)
  • 5,958 deaths (15 new)

South-East Asia

  • 46,060 confirmed cases (2,214 new)
  • 1,824 deaths (77 new)

African Region

  • 21,470 confirmed cases (1,154 new)
  • 865 deaths (26 new)

SUBJECT IN FOCUS: Partner Coordination

Emergency Medical Teams (EMTs)

  • A weekly Global Coordination Call continues to be held, providing the network with updates on current operations, technical guidance, and sharing of current experiences and practices from various EMT responses to COVID-19. For current operations, the EMT Secretariat provides information on requests for global support to raise awareness and facilitate deployments of available EMTs.
  • Nineteen International EMTs classified and/or in the classification process have deployed to fifteen countries across three WHO regions.
  • Thirty-six EMTs are responding nationally to support and reinforce local health systems in all Regions.
  • Additional deployments of Chinese EMTs are expected to Algeria, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Zimbabwe. WHO is currently working with the EMTs and countries to facilitate additional teams to Comoros and São Tomé and Príncipe.

Global Health Cluster (GHC)

  • WHO and the GHC are coordinating inputs from partners on the first update of the Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP) including mental health and psychosocial services, gender-based violence, protection and specific needs of older people and migrants, minimum Sphere humanitarian standards, and issues related to Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).
  • Analysis is ongoing to strengthen projections and service requirements for COVID-19 cases and wider humanitarian needs; and monitoring the impact of COVID-19 protection measures on access to essential health services.
  • Reports from field locations highlight the challenges of contact tracing and sample collection in insecure areas; insufficient personal protective equipment for partners supporting health facilities; and the additional challenges of operating with staff in self-quarantine.
  • GHC partners were briefed on the development of the UN COVID-19 Supply Chain Taskforce; and a webinar was held for all Health Cluster Coordinators on isolation in humanitarian settings.
  • Interim Guidance on Public Health and Social Measures for COVID-19 Preparedness and Response in Low Capacity and Humanitarian Settings is under development.

Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN)

  • UNICEF, IFRC, US CDC, and OCHA continue to work closely with WHO, embedded in the global COVID-19 incident management team; and are supporting all pillars of response.
  • WHO continues to facilitate direct and remote technical assistance to countries through GOARN regional and global networks to support health operations.
  • A public information hub has been launched on the GOARN knowledge platform for COVID-19 to facilitate the sharing of resources by partners and other stakeholders.
  • IFRC, UNICEF, and WHO with GOARN support are strengthening coordination and collaboration among key stakeholders at the global and regional levels in risk communications and community engagement (RCCE).
  • With support from GOARN partners, 23 experts have been deployed or are in the process of deployment to support COVID-19 response directly or remotely. WHO is currently working with GOARN partners and EMTs to provide support in São Tomé and Príncipe, Timor-Leste, Italy, and Ecuador.
  • A working group of partners has been established on contact tracing, field epidemiology, and using Go.Data to assist the urgent scale up of contact tracing capacity.

Risk Communications and Community Engagement (RCCE)

  • The tripartite partnership of IFRC, UNICEF, and WHO is leading activities on Risk Communications and Community Engagement (RCCE).
  • The tripartite priorities and upcoming guides, research and tools include social, cultural, and behavioral insights to guide strategies and response actions. They also provide recommendations for home care, community engagement for post-lockdown, and for low-resource settings and vulnerable populations.
  • Coordination is focused on linkages between country-level RCCE efforts and broader humanitarian community engagement and coordination.

GOARN COVID-19 Research

Current activities include:

  • Support to the WHO-convened COVID-19 Research Roadmap Social Science Working Group.
  • Support to RCCE tripartite (WHO, UNICEF, IFRC) to identify emerging research needs that GOARN can support and disseminate findings, and support to ad hoc groups to address emerging operational issues. A repository of RCCEresearch and assessment tools is available on the GOARN COVID-19 Knowledge Hub.
  • Rapid literature searches and evidence reviews with 24-hour turn-around. Requests are through an online portal supported by Librarian Reserve Corps. Priority is given to GOARN operational partners and WHO technical leads. These outputs are sent directly to the requester and posted on the open access GOARN COVID-19 Knowledge Hub. The Librarian Reserve Corps also curates a daily research publications list that is posted on the open access GOARN COVID-19 Knowledge Hub.
  • Support for theintegration of guidance, training, and tools for contact tracing for COVID-19, including communication of practitioners, and links to Field Epidemiology Training Programmes (FETPs), alumni, regional and global networks, WHO and GOARNfield epidemiology partners, and stakeholders, and theGo.Data community.

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 27, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases
United States of America 931698
Spain 219764
Italy 195351
Germany 154175
United Kingdom 148381
France 122875
Turkey 107773
Iran 89328
China 84338
Russian Federation 74588
Brazil 52995
Belgium 45325
Canada 44353
Netherlands 37190
Switzerland 28978
India 26496
Portugal 23392
Ecuador 22719
Peru 21648
Ireland 18561
Sweden 18177
Saudi Arabia 16299
Israel 15398
Austria 15134
Japan 13182
Mexico 12872
Chile 12858
Pakistan 12723
Singapore 12693
Poland 11273
Republic of Korea 10728
Romania 10635
United Arab Emirates 9813
Belarus 9590
Qatar 9358
Ukraine 8617
Indonesia 8607
Denmark 8445
Serbia 7779
Norway 7467
Czechia 7352
Philippines 7294
Australia 6703
Dominican Republic 5926
Malaysia 5742
Panama 5338
Bangladesh 4998
Colombia 4881
Finland 4475
South Africa 4361
Egypt 4319
Morocco 3897
Luxembourg 3711
Argentina 3701
Republic of Moldova 3304
Algeria 3256
Thailand 2922
Kuwait 2892
Kazakhstan 2601
Bahrain 2589
Greece 2506
Hungary 2500
Croatia 2016
Oman 1998
Uzbekistan 1865
Iceland 1790
Iraq 1763
Armenia 1746
Estonia 1635
Azerbaijan 1617
Cameroon 1518
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1485
Afghanistan 1463
Lithuania 1438
Puerto Rico 1416
Slovenia 1388
Slovakia 1373
North Macedonia 1367
Cuba 1337
Ghana 1279
Bulgaria 1247
Nigeria 1182
New Zealand 1121
Côte d’Ivoire 1111
Djibouti 1008
Guinea 996
Tunisia 939
Cyprus 810
Bolivia 807
Latvia 804
Andorra 738
Kosovo 731
Albania 712
International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712
Lebanon 704
Costa Rica 687
Niger 684
Kyrgyzstan 682
Burkina Faso 629
Senegal 614
Honduras 591
Uruguay 563
San Marino 513
Georgia 485
Sri Lanka 460
Malta 448
Jordan 444
Democratic Republic of the Congo 442
Guatemala 430
Réunion 412
Somalia 390
Mali 370
Mayotte 354
Kenya 343
Palestinian Territory 342
Mauritius 331
Montenegro 319
Venezuela 318
Isle of Man 308
United Republic of Tanzania 300
Jamaica 288
Jersey 278
El Salvador 274
Vietnam 270
Equatorial Guinea 258
Guernsey 245
Paraguay 223
Sudan 213
Congo 200
Faroe Islands 187
Rwanda 183
Gabon 176
Martinique 170
Guadeloupe 149
Myanmar 146
Brunei Darussalam 138
Guam 137
Maldives 137
Gibraltar 136
Madagascar 124
Cambodia 122
Ethiopia 122
Liberia 120
Trinidad and Tobago 115
French Guiana 109
Aruba 100
Bermuda 99
Monaco 98
Togo 96
Cabo Verde 90
Sierra Leone 86
Zambia 84
Liechtenstein 83
Barbados 77
Uganda 75
Guyana 73
Sint Maarten 73
Bahamas 72
Haiti 72
Cayman Islands 70
Mozambique 70
Libya 61
Benin 58
French Polynesia 57
Eswatini 56
United States Virgin Islands 55
Guinea-Bissau 52
Nepal 49
Chad 46
Syrian Arab Republic 42
Eritrea 39
Saint Martin 38
Mongolia 37
Malawi 33
Zimbabwe 31
Angola 25
Antigua and Barbuda 24
Timor-Leste 24
Botswana 22
Central African Republic 19
Lao People’s Democratic Republic 19
Belize 18
Fiji 18
New Caledonia 18
Dominica 16
Namibia 16
Grenada 15
Saint Kitts and Nevis 15
Saint Lucia 15
Curaçao 14
Northern Mariana Islands 14
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 14
Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 13
Burundi 12
Greenland 11
Montserrat 11
Nicaragua 11
Seychelles 11
Turks and Caicos 11
Gambia 10
Suriname 10
Holy See 9
Papua New Guinea 8
São Tomé and Príncipe 8
Bhutan 7
Mauritania 7
British Virgin Islands 6
Saint Barthelemy 6
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 5
South Sudan 5
Anguilla 3
Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1
Yemen 1
Total 2,878,196

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

More on SciTechDaily

Be the first to comment on "COVID-19 World Map: 2,878,196 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 198,668 Deaths"

Leave a comment

Email address is optional. If provided, your email will not be published or shared.