COVID-19 World Map: 1,436,198 Confirmed Cases; 206 Countries; 85,522 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 80

No new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

in the past 24 hours. The daily situation report will now report the COVID-19 transmission scenario for each country using the definitions published in the updated global surveillance guidance published on March 20 (here). Transmission scenarios are self-reported by Member States to WHO. The determination of transmission scenario is still pending for some Member States. The transmission scenarios are: no confirmed cases, sporadic cases, clusters of cases, and community transmission.

As millions of Christians, Jews and Muslims celebrate Easter, Passover and Ramadan, WHO has released guidance for religious leaders and faith-based communities in the context of COVID-19. This is available here. For more on this topic, see the ‘Subject in Focus’ below.

Today marks 100 days since WHO was notified of the first cases of “pneumonia with unknown cause” in China. In yesterday’s media briefing, Director-General Dr. Tedros recalled the work that WHO and its partners have been doing over this period and the continuing efforts to stop the pandemic in five key areas. Find more details here.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

1,436,198 confirmed cases (82,837) new)

85,522 deaths (6,287 new)

European Region

759,661 confirmed cases (39,442 new)

61,516 deaths (3,877 new)

Regions of the Americas

454,710 confirmed cases (37,294 new)

14,775 deaths (2,178 new)

Western Pacific Region

115,852 confirmed cases (1,185 new)

3,944 deaths (22 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

85,350 confirmed cases (3,357 new)

4,459 deaths (145 new)

South-East Asia

11,576 confirmed cases (869 new)

468 deaths (42 new)

African Region

8,337 confirmed cases (690 new)

349 deaths (23 new)

Subject in Focus: Having faith during COVID-19

A sad reality of the COVID-19 pandemic is that many people have been infected in settings where they turn to for comfort at these difficult times. There have been outbreaks of COVID-19 among religious communities due to certain religious practices. To help stop transmission in communities while allowing people options to worship, WHO’s Information Network for Epidemics (EPI-WIN) brings together members of diverse faith-based communities in virtual meetings and discussions. The EPI-WIN team and faith experts discuss the critical role of religious leaders and faith-based communities in saving lives and reducing illness during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

Faith-based communities play a substantial role in supporting local health systems; advocating for the rights of vulnerable populations; providing support and comfort to communities; and being a trusted source of information. They are often integrated into broader communities through the services they provide, and in doing so they reach the most vulnerable groups with assistance and health information.

The EPI-WIN team and the faith community have co-developed practical guidance and recommendations, available here, to support the special role of religious leaders, faith-based organizations, and faith-based communities in COVID-19 education, preparedness, and response. This includes:

Sharing evidence-based information about COVID-19, preparedness, and response

Avoiding large group gatherings and conducting rituals and faith-related activities remotely/virtually, as required and whenever possible

Ensuring that any decision to convene group gatherings for worship, education, or social meetings is based on a sound risk assessment and in line with guidance from national and local authorities

Ensuring safe faith-based gatherings, ceremonies, and rituals when they do occur

Strengthening mental and spiritual health, well-being and resilience, through individual contact (while observing appropriate physical distancing) and through social and other communications media

Ensuring a human-rights-based approach to advocacy, messaging and service delivery

Addressing stigma, violence, and the incitement of hate

Promoting ecumenical and interfaith collaboration, and peaceful coexistence during the COVID-19 pandemic

Ensuring that accurate information is shared with communities; and misinformation in addressed.

EPI-WIN have also developed a mass gatherings risk assessment tool available here, and a decision tree available here.

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 9, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases United States of America 395030 Spain 146690 Italy 139422 Germany 108202 China 83249 France 81095 Iran 64586 United Kingdom 60737 Turkey 38226 Belgium 23403 Switzerland 22710 Netherlands 20549 Canada 18433 Brazil 13717 Portugal 13141 Austria 12969 Republic of Korea 10423 Russian Federation 10131 Israel 9404 Sweden 8419 Ireland 6224 Australia 6052 Norway 6010 India 5734 Chile 5546 Denmark 5402 Czechia 5312 Poland 5205 Japan 4768 Romania 4761 Ecuador 4450 Pakistan 4322 Malaysia 4119 Philippines 3870 Luxembourg 3034 Indonesia 2956 Peru 2954 Saudi Arabia 2932 Mexico 2785 Serbia 2666 United Arab Emirates 2659 Finland 2487 Thailand 2423 Panama 2249 Qatar 2210 Dominican Republic 1956 Ukraine 1892 Greece 1884 South Africa 1845 Colombia 1780 Argentina 1715 Singapore 1623 Iceland 1616 Algeria 1572 Egypt 1560 Croatia 1343 Morocco 1275 Iraq 1202 Estonia 1185 Republic of Moldova 1174 Slovenia 1091 Belarus 1066 New Zealand 992 Hungary 980 Armenia 921 Lithuania 912 Kuwait 855 Bahrain 823 Azerbaijan 822 Bosnia and Herzegovina 816 Cameroon 730 Kazakhstan 727 International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712 Slovakia 682 Tunisia 628 Puerto Rico 620 North Macedonia 617 Bulgaria 593 Latvia 577 Lebanon 575 Andorra 566 Uzbekistan 555 Cyprus 526 Costa Rica 483 Cuba 457 Oman 457 Afghanistan 444 Uruguay 424 Albania 409 Burkina Faso 384 Côte d’Ivoire 384 Réunion 362 Jordan 358 Niger 342 Ghana 313 Honduras 312 San Marino 308 Malta 299 Kyrgyzstan 280 Nigeria 276 Mauritius 273 Palestinian Territory 263 Vietnam 251 Montenegro 248 Senegal 244 Kosovo 224 Bangladesh 218 Georgia 214 Bolivia 210 Democratic Republic of the Congo 207 Sri Lanka 189 Mayotte 186 Faroe Islands 184 Kenya 179 Jersey 170 Guernsey 166 Venezuela 166 Guinea 164 Martinique 152 Isle of Man 150 Guadeloupe 139 Brunei Darussalam 135 Djibouti 135 Guam 125 Cambodia 117 Paraguay 119 Gibraltar 113 Rwanda 110 Trinidad and Tobago 107 El Salvador 93 Madagascar 93 Guatemala 87 Liechtenstein 79 French Guiana 77 Aruba 74 Togo 70 Barbados 63 Jamaica 63 Congo 60 Mali 56 Ethiopia 55 Monaco 54 Uganda 53 French Polynesia 51 Cayman Islands 45 United States Virgin Islands 45 Sint Maarten 40 Bermuda 39 Zambia 39 Bahamas 36 Eritrea 33 Guinea-Bissau 33 Guyana 33 Liberia 31 Saint Martin 31 Benin 26 Gabon 24 United Republic of Tanzania 25 Myanmar 22 Libya 21 Angola 19 Antigua and Barbuda 19 Maldives 19 Syrian Arab Republic 19 New Caledonia 18 Mozambique 17 Equatorial Guinea 16 Mongolia 16 Namibia 16 Dominica 15 Fiji 15 Lao People’s Democratic Republic 15 Curaçao 14 Eswatini 12 Saint Lucia 14 Sudan 14 Grenada 12 Somalia 12 Greenland 11 Northern Mariana Islands 11 Saint Kitts and Nevis 11 Seychelles 11 Zimbabwe 11 Central African Republic 10 Chad 10 Suriname 10 Nepal 9 Belize 8 Holy See 8 Malawi 8 Montserrat 8 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 8 Turks and Caicos 8 Cabo Verde 7 Sierra Leone 7 Botswana 6 Mauritania 6 Nicaragua 6 Saint Barthelemy 6 Bhutan 5 Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 5 Gambia 4 São Tomé and Príncipe 4 Anguilla 3 British Virgin Islands 3 Burundi 3 Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 2 Papua New Guinea 2 Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1 South Sudan 1 Timor-Leste 1 Total 1436198