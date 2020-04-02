Coronavirus World Map: 896,450 Confirmed Cases; 201 Countries; 45,526 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 73

No new countries/territories/areas reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

in the past 24 hours. WHO has released a Medical Product Alert that warns consumers, healthcare professionals, and health authorities against a growing number of falsified medical products that claim to prevent, detect, treat or cure COVID-19. Find more here.

WHO is working with Iraq to increase surveillance and response capacities. WHO has printed hundreds of thousands of prevention and transmission control messages, taken mobile health teams to the streets, and delivered urgent consignments of personal protective equipment (PPE) and laboratory test kits. More information can be found here.

WHO has been working with governments and partners around the world, across many areas of activity: conducting needs assessments, providing hand sanitizers and masks for health professionals, providing training on the clinical management of patients with COVID-19, collaborating with local media outlets and conducting awareness raising activities, delivering test kits, conducting simulation exercises, and shipping personal protective equipment through WHO logistical hubs. As an example, WHO EURO has released a photo story of WHO’s activities in Kyrgyzstan, available here.

Our understanding of the transmission of COVID-19 virus continues to improve with the evolution of the outbreak. For more, see ‘Subject in Focus’ below.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

896,450 confirmed cases (72,839 new)

45,526 deaths (4,924 new)

Western Pacific Region

107,626 confirmed cases (1,204 new)

3,723 deaths (22 new)

European Region

503,006 confirmed cases (38,809 new)

33,604 deaths (3,515 new)

South-East Asia

5,324 confirmed cases (149 new)

216 deaths (21 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

58,168 confirmed cases (3,887 new)

3,280 deaths (165 new)

Regions of the Americas

216,912 confirmed cases (28,161 new)

4,565 deaths (1,165 new)

African Region

4,702 confirmed cases (629 new)

127 deaths (36 new)

Subject in Focus: The routes of transmission from COVID-19 patients

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve, we are learning more about this new virus every day. Here we summarize what has been reported about transmission of the COVID-19 virus, and provide a brief overview of available evidence on transmission from symptomatic, pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic people infected with COVID-19.

Symptomatic transmission

By way of definition, a symptomatic COVID-19 case is a case who has developed signs and symptoms compatible with COVID-19 virus infection. Symptomatic transmission refers to transmission from a person while they are experiencing symptoms.

Data from published epidemiology and virologic studies provide evidence that COVID-19 is primarily transmitted from symptomatic people to others who are in close contact through respiratory droplets, by direct contact with infected persons, or by contact with contaminated objects and surfaces.1-7 This is supported by detailed experiences shared by technical partners via WHO global expert networks, and reports and presentations by Ministries of Health.

Data from clinical and virologic studies that have collected repeated biological samples from confirmed patients provide evidence that shedding of the COVID-19 virus is highest in upper respiratory tract (nose and throat) early in the course of the disease.8-11 That is, within the first 3 days from onset of symptoms.10-11 Preliminary data suggests that people may be more contagious around the time of symptom onset as compared to later on in the disease.

Pre-symptomatic transmission

The incubation period for COVID-19, which is the time between exposure to the virus(becoming infected) and symptom onset, is on average 5-6 days, however can be up to 14 days. During this period, also known as the “pre-symptomatic” period, some infected persons can be contagious. Therefore, transmission from a pre-symptomatic case can occur before symptom onset.

In a small number of case reports and studies, pre-symptomatic transmission has been documented through contact tracing efforts and enhanced investigation of clusters of confirmed cases.12-17 This is supported by data suggesting that some people can test positive for COVID-19 from 1-3 days before they develop symptoms.6,16 Thus, it is possible that people infected with COVID-19 could transmit the virus before significant symptoms develop. It is important to recognize that pre-symptomatic transmission still requires the virus to be spread via infectious droplets or through touching contaminated surfaces.

Asymptomatic transmission

An asymptomatic laboratory-confirmed case is a person infected with COVID-19 who does not develop symptoms. Asymptomatic transmission refers to transmission of the virus from a person, who does not develop symptoms.

There are few reports of laboratory-confirmed cases who are truly asymptomatic, and to date, there has been no documented asymptomatic transmission. This does not exclude the possibility that it may occur. Asymptomatic cases have been reported as part of contact tracing efforts in some countries.

WHO regularly monitors all emerging evidence about this critical topic and will provide an update as more information becomes available.

Selected references

Liu J, Liao X, Qian S et al. Community transmission of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, Shenzhen, China, 2020. Emerg Infect Dis 2020 DOI: 10.3201/eid2606.200239 Chan J, Yuan S, Kok K et al. A familial cluster of pneumonia associated with the 2019 novel coronavirus indicating person-to-person transmission: a study of a family cluster. Lancet 2020 DOI: 10.1016/S0140-6736(20)30154-9 Li Q, Guan X, Wu P, et al. Early transmission dynamics in Wuhan, China, of novel coronavirus-infected pneumonia. N Engl J Med 2020; DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa2001316 Huang C, Wang Y, Li X, et al. Clinical features of patients infected with 2019 novel coronavirus in Wuhan, China. Lancet 2020; 395: 497–506. Burke RM, Midgley CM, Dratch A, Fenstersheib M, Haupt T, Holshue M,et al. Active monitoring of persons exposed to patients with confirmed COVID-19 —United States, January–February 2020. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep. 2020 DOI: 10.15585/mmwr.mm6909e1 World Health Organization. Report of the WHO-China Joint Mission on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) 16-24 February 2020 [Internet]. Geneva: World Health Organization; 2020 Available from: https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/who-china-joint-mission-on-covid-19-final-report.pdf Ong SW, Tan YK, Chia PY, Lee TH, Ng OT, Wong MS, et al. Air, surface environmental, and personal protective equipment contamination by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) from a symptomatic patient. JAMA. 2020 Mar 4 [Epub ahead of print]. Wang W, Xu Y, Ruqin G, et al. Detection of SARS-CoV-2 in Different Types of Clinical Specimens. JAMA 2020 DOI: 10.1001/jama.2020.3786 Lauer SA, Grantz KH, Bi Q et al. The Incubation Period of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) From Publicly Reported Confirmed Cases: Estimation and Application. Ann Intern Med 2020 DOI: 10.7326/M20-0504 Liu Y, Yan LM, Wan L et al. Viral dynamics in mild and severe cases of CVOID-19. Lancet Infect Dis DOI: 10.1016/S1473-3099(20)30232-2 Wolfel R, Corman V, Guggemos W et al Virological assessment of hospitalized cases of coronavirus disease 2019. DOI: 10.1101/2020.03.05.20030502 Yu P, Zhu J, Zhang Z, Han Y. A familial cluster of infection associated with the 2019 novel coronavirus indicating possible person-to-person transmission during the incubation period. J Infect 2020 DOI: 10.1093/jiaa077 Huang R, Xia J, Chen Y, Shan C, Wu C. A family cluster of SARS-CoV-2 infection involving 11 patients in Nanjing, China Lancet Infect Dis 2020 DOI: 10.1016/ S1473-3099(20)30147-X Pan X, Chen D, Xia Y et al. Asymptomatic cases in a family cluster with SARS-CoV-2 infection. Lancet Infect Dis 2020 DOI: 10.1016/S1473-3099(20)30114-6 Tong Z-D, Tang A, Li K-F, Li P, Wang H-L, Yi J-P, et al. Potential presymptomatic transmission of SARS-CoV-2, Zhejiang Province, China, 2020. Emerg Infect Dis. 2020 DOI: 10.3201/eid2605.200198 Wei WE, Li Z, Chiew CJ, Yong SE, et al. Presymptomatic Transmission of SARS-CoV-2 —Singapore, January 23–March 16, 2020. MMWR, 1 April 2020/69.17. Kimball A, Hatfield KM, Arons M, James A, et al. Asymptomatic and Presymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Infections in Residents of a Long-Term Care Skilled Nursing Facility —King County, Washington, March 2020. MMWR, 3 April 2020, 69(13);377–381

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 2, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases United States of America 187302 Italy 110574 Spain 102136 China 82724 Germany 73522 France 56261 Iran 47593 United Kingdom 29478 Switzerland 17070 Turkey 15679 Belgium 13964 Netherlands 13614 Austria 10711 Republic of Korea 9976 Canada 9005 Portugal 8251 Brazil 5717 Israel 5591 Australia 4976 Sweden 4947 Norway 4665 Czechia 3589 Ireland 3447 Denmark 3107 Chile 3031 Malaysia 2908 Russian Federation 2777 Poland 2554 Romania 2460 Ecuador 2372 Japan 2384 Luxembourg 2319 Philippines 2311 Pakistan 2291 Thailand 1771 Saudi Arabia 1720 Indonesia 1677 India 1636 Finland 1446 South Africa 1380 Greece 1375 Peru 1323 Dominican Republic 1284 Iceland 1220 Mexico 1215 Panama 1181 Serbia 1060 Argentina 1054 Singapore 1000 Croatia 963 Colombia 906 Algeria 847 Slovenia 841 Qatar 835 United Arab Emirates 814 Ukraine 804 Egypt 779 Estonia 779 Iraq 728 New Zealand 723 International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712 Morocco 676 Lithuania 581 Armenia 571 Bahrain 569 Hungary 525 Lebanon 479 Bosnia and Herzegovina 464 Latvia 446 Republic of Moldova 423 Tunisia 423 Bulgaria 422 Slovakia 400 Andorra 396 Kazakhstan 386 Azerbaijan 359 North Macedonia 354 Costa Rica 347 Uruguay 338 Cyprus 320 Kuwait 317 Puerto Rico 286 Réunion 281 Jordan 278 Albania 277 Burkina Faso 261 San Marino 236 Afghanistan 235 Oman 231 Vietnam 218 Cuba 212 Ghana 195 Belarus 192 Côte d’Ivoire 190 Senegal 190 Uzbekistan 190 Malta 188 Faroe Islands 173 Honduras 172 Mauritius 154 Sri Lanka 143 Venezuela 143 Cameroon 139 Nigeria 139 Palestinian Territory 134 Brunei Darussalam 131 Martinique 128 Guadeloupe 125 Kosovo 125 Democratic Republic of the Congo 123 Georgia 121 Montenegro 120 Mayotte 116 Bolivia 115 Kyrgyzstan 115 Cambodia 109 Trinidad and Tobago 89 Rwanda 82 Jersey 81 Kenya 81 Guernsey 78 Gibraltar 69 Guam 77 Niger 74 Liechtenstein 72 Paraguay 69 Isle of Man 65 Aruba 55 Bangladesh 54 Madagascar 53 Monaco 52 French Guiana 51 Uganda 44 Guatemala 39 Jamaica 38 French Polynesia 37 Togo 36 Zambia 36 Djibouti 34 Barbados 33 Bermuda 32 El Salvador 32 Guinea 30 United States Virgin Islands 30 Mali 28 Ethiopia 26 Congo 22 Saint Martin 21 United Republic of Tanzania 20 Guyana 19 Maldives 18 Haiti 16 New Caledonia 16 Myanmar 15 Bahamas 15 Eritrea 15 Cayman Islands 14 Equatorial Guinea 14 Mongolia 14 Benin 13 Saint Lucia 13 Curaçao 11 Dominica 11 Namibia 11 Greenland 10 Lao People’s Democratic Republic 10 Libya 10 Mozambique 10 Seychelles 10 Syrian Arab Republic 10 Eswatini 9 Grenada 9 Guinea-Bissau 9 Angola 8 Central African Republic 8 Saint Kitts and Nevis 8 Suriname 8 Zimbabwe 8 Antigua and Barbuda 7 Chad 7 Gabon 7 Sudan 7 Holy See 6 Liberia 6 Northern Mariana Islands 6 Saint Barthelemy 6 Sint Maarten 6 Cabo Verde 5 Fiji 5 Mauritania 5 Montserrat 5 Nepal 5 Nicaragua 5 Somalia 5 Turks and Caicos 5 Bhutan 4 Belize 3 Botswana 3 British Virgin Islands 3 Gambia 3 Anguilla 2 Burundi 2 Sierra Leone 2 Papua New Guinea 1 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1 Timor-Leste 1 Total 896450

359​

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).