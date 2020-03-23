COVID-19 World Map: 332,930 Confirmed Cases; 186 Countries; 14,510 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 63

Three new countries/territories/areas from the African Region [1], Region of the Americas [1], and Eastern Mediterranean Region [1], have reported cases of COVID-19.

The number of COVID-19 cases surpassed 300,000 globally.

Data reported are based on information received from national authorities by 10:00 AM CET, March 23, 2020.

Diagnostic testing for COVID-19 is critical to tracking the virus, understanding epidemiology, informing case management, and to suppressing transmission. WHO has updated the Laboratory Testing Strategy document (PDF) according to the 4Cs transmission scenarios. All technical guidance can be found here.

WHO Regional Office for Europe has published interim guidance on how to deal with COVID-19 in prisons and other places of detention, available here.

World Water Day 2020, celebrated on March 22, highlighted the essential role of handwashing in hygiene to protect you and those around you. WHO Regional Office for Europe provides more information here.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

332,930 confirmed cases (40,788 new)

14,510 deaths (1,727 new)

Western Pacific Region

95,637 confirmed cases (850 new)

3,473 deaths (35 new)

European Region

171,424 confirmed cases (20,131 new)

8,743 deaths (1,318 new)

South-East Asia

1,776 confirmed cases (518 new)

58 deaths (13 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

25,375 confirmed cases (1,706 new)

1,741 deaths (145 new)

Regions of the Americas

37,016 confirmed cases (17,331 new)

465 deaths (213 new)

African Region

990 confirmed cases (251 new)

23 deaths (3 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 23, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases China 81601 Italy 59138 United States of America 31573 Spain 28572 Germany 24774 Iran 21638 France 15821 Republic of Korea 8961 Switzerland 6971 United Kingdom 5687 Netherlands 4204 Austria 3631 Belgium 3401 Norway 2132 Sweden 1906 Portugal 1600 Australia 1396 Denmark 1395 Canada 1384 Malaysia 1306 Turkey 1236 Czech Republic 1165 Japan 1089 Israel 1071 Ireland 906 Brazil 904 Luxembourg 798 Pakistan 784 Thailand 721 International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712 Poland 634 Chile 632 Finland 626 Greece 624 Iceland 568 Ecuador 532 Indonesia 514 Saudi Arabia 511 Qatar 494 Singapore 455 Russian Federation 438 Romania 433 India 415 Slovenia 414 Philippines 380 Bahrain 337 Egypt 327 Estonia 326 Peru 318 South Africa 274 Mexico 251 Lebanon 248 Panama 245 Croatia 235 Iraq 233 Argentina 225 Algeria 201 Colombia 196 Armenia 190 Kuwait 189 Serbia 188 Bulgaria 185 Slovakia 185 Hungary 167 United Arab Emirates 153 San Marino 151 Lithuania 143 Latvia 139 Uruguay 135 Bosnia and Herzegovina 125 Costa Rica 117 Faroe Islands 115 Morocco 115 North Macedonia 114 Andorra 113 Vietnam 113 Jordan 112 New Zealand 102 Cyprus 95 Republic of Moldova 94 Malta 90 Albania 89 Brunei Darussalam 88 Cambodia 84 Sri Lanka 82 Belarus 76 Burkina Faso 75 Tunisia 75 Dominican Republic 72 Venezuela 70 Senegal 67 Azerbaijan 65 Réunion 64 Kazakhstan 60 Palestinian Territory 59 Guadeloupe 56 Oman 55 Georgia 54 Trinidad and Tobago 50 Ukraine 47 Liechtenstein 46 Uzbekistan 46 Afghanistan 40 Cameroon 40 Martinique 32 Kosovo 31 Democratic Republic of the Congo 30 Bangladesh 27 Guam 27 Honduras 26 Côte d’Ivoire 25 Bolivia 24 Ghana 24 Monaco 23 Puerto Rico 23 Nigeria 22 Paraguay 22 Montenegro 21 Jamaica 19 French Guiana 18 Guatemala 18 French Polynesia 17 Guernsey 17 Rwanda 17 Cuba 16 Togo 16 Gibraltar 15 Jersey 15 Kenya 15 Kyrgyzstan 14 Mayotte 14 Maldives 13 Madagascar 12 Mauritius 12 United Republic of Tanzania 12 Ethiopia 11 Mongolia 10 Aruba 8 Seychelles 7 Equatorial Guinea 6 Gabon 6 Virgin Islands 6 Barbados 5 Guyana 5 New Caledonia 5 Saint Martin 5 Bahamas 4 Central African Republic 4 Congo 4 Eswatini 4 Cabo Verde 3 Cayman Islands 3 Curaçao 3 Liberia 3 Namibia 3 Saint Barthelemy 3 Zambia 3 Angola 2 Benin 2 Bermuda 2 Bhutan 2 Fiji 2 Greenland 2 Guinea 2 Haiti 2 Isle of Man 2 Mauritania 2 Nicaragua 2 Saint Lucia 2 Sudan 2 Suriname 2 Zimbabwe 2 Antigua and Barbuda 1 Chad 1 Djibouti 1 El Salvador 1 Eritrea 1 Gambia 1 Grenada 1 Holy See 1 Montserrat 1 Mozambique 1 Nepal 1 Niger 1 Papua New Guinea 1 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1 Sint Maarten 1 Somalia 1 Syrian Arab Republic 1 Timor-Leste 1 Uganda 1 Total 332930

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).

Case Definitions

WHO periodically updates the Global Surveillance for human infection with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) document which includes case definitions.

For easy reference, case definitions are included below.

Suspect case

A. A patient with acute respiratory illness (fever and at least one sign/symptom of respiratory disease, e.g., cough, shortness of breath), AND a history of travel to or residence in a location reporting community transmission of COVID-19 disease during the 14 days prior to symptom onset.

OR

B. A patient with any acute respiratory illness AND having been in contact with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 case (see definition of contact) in the last 14 days prior to symptom onset;

OR

C. A patient with severe acute respiratory illness (fever and at least one sign/symptom of respiratory disease, e.g., cough, shortness of breath; AND requiring hospitalization) AND in the absence of an alternative diagnosis that fully explains the clinical presentation.

Probable case

A. A suspect case for whom testing for the COVID-19 virus is inconclusive.

a. Inconclusive being the result of the test reported by the laboratory.

OR

B. A suspect case for whom testing could not be performed for any reason.

Confirmed case

A person with laboratory confirmation of COVID-19 infection, irrespective of clinical signs and symptoms.

Technical guidance for laboratory testing can be found here.

Definition of contact

A contact is a person who experienced any one of the following exposures during the 2 days before and the 14 days after the onset of symptoms of a probable or confirmed case:

Face-to-face contact with a probable or confirmed case within 1 meter and for more than 15 minutes; Direct physical contact with a probable or confirmed case; Direct care for a patient with probable or confirmed COVID-19 disease without using proper personal protective equipment; OR Other situations as indicated by local risk assessments.

Note: for confirmed asymptomatic cases, the period of contact is measured as the 2 days before through the 14 days after the date on which the sample was taken which led to confirmation.