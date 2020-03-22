COVID-19 World Map: 292,142 Confirmed Cases; 183 Countries; 12,784 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 62

Four new countries/territories/areas from the African Region have reported cases of COVID-19 .

. As COVID-19 cases continue to increase, many countries are requesting individuals to stay at home in self-quarantine. WHO EURO has released a guide on how to stay physically active during self-quarantine. Information can be found here.

There has been a rise in criminals disguising themselves as WHO to steal money or sensitive information. WHO urges individuals to stay alert and to verify the authenticity of the request. Information on protecting yourselves against scams as well as reporting the scam to WHO can be found here.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

292,142 confirmed cases (26,069 new)

12,784 deaths (1,600 new)

Western Pacific Region

94,787 confirmed cases (750 new)

3,438 deaths (12 new)

European Region

151,293 confirmed cases (22,752 new)

7,426 deaths (1,426 new)

South-East Asia

1,257 confirmed cases (278 new)

45 deaths (7 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

23,669 confirmed cases (1,314 new)

1,596 deaths (130 new)

Regions of the Americas

19,685 confirmed cases (808 new)

252 deaths (17 new)

African Region

739 confirmed cases (167 new)

20 deaths (8 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 22, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases China 81498 Italy 53578 Spain 24926 Germany 21463 Iran 20610 United States of America 15219 France 14296 Republic of Korea 8897 Switzerland 6077 United Kingdom 5018 Netherlands 3631 Austria 3024 Belgium 2815 Norway 1926 Sweden 1746 Denmark 1326 Portugal 1280 Malaysia 1183 Australia 1081 Canada 1048 Japan 1046 Czech Republic 995 Turkey 947 Brazil 904 Israel 883 Ireland 785 International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712 Luxembourg 670 Poland 536 Greece 530 Finland 521 Ecuador 506 Pakistan 495 Iceland 473 Qatar 470 Indonesia 450 Chile 434 Singapore 432 Thailand 411 Saudi Arabia 392 Slovenia 383 Romania 367 Peru 318 Philippines 307 Bahrain 306 Estonia 306 Russian Federation 306 Egypt 285 India 283 South Africa 240 Iraq 214 Croatia 206 Lebanon 206 Colombia 196 Slovakia 178 Kuwait 176 Serbia 173 Mexico 164 Bulgaria 163 Armenia 160 Argentina 158 United Arab Emirates 153 San Marino 151 Panama 137 Hungary 131 Latvia 124 Costa Rica 113 Lithuania 105 Algeria 94 Uruguay 94 Vietnam 94 Bosnia and Herzegovina 92 Faroe Islands 92 Andorra 88 Morocco 86 North Macedonia 85 Cyprus 84 Jordan 84 Brunei Darussalam 83 Republic of Moldova 80 Albania 76 Belarus 76 Malta 73 Burkina Faso 72 Dominican Republic 72 Sri Lanka 72 New Zealand 66 Tunisia 60 Kazakhstan 56 Senegal 56 Azerbaijan 53 Cambodia 53 Oman 52 Palestinian Territory 52 Guadeloupe 51 Georgia 49 Réunion 47 Ukraine 47 Liechtenstein 36 Venezuela 36 Uzbekistan 33 Martinique 32 Cameroon 27 Afghanistan 24 Bangladesh 24 Honduras 24 Democratic Republic of the Congo 23 Nigeria 22 Puerto Rico 21 Bolivia 19 Ghana 19 Monaco 18 Paraguay 18 Rwanda 17 Cuba 16 Jamaica 16 French Guiana 15 French Polynesia 15 Guam 15 Togo 15 Kyrgyzstan 14 Montenegro 14 Maldives 13 Guatemala 12 Jersey 12 Mauritius 12 Mayotte 11 Gibraltar 10 Mongolia 10 Côte d’Ivoire 9 Ethiopia 9 Trinidad and Tobago 9 Kenya 7 Seychelles 7 Equatorial Guinea 6 United Republic of Tanzania 6 Virgin Islands 6 Aruba 5 Barbados 5 Guyana 5 Bahamas 4 Congo 4 New Caledonia 4 Saint Martin 4 Cabo Verde 3 Cayman Islands 3 Central African Republic 3 Curaçao 3 Gabon 3 Liberia 3 Madagascar 3 Namibia 3 Saint Barthelemy 3 Angola 2 Benin 2 Bermuda 2 Bhutan 2 Fiji 2 Greenland 2 Guinea 2 Haiti 2 Isle of Man 2 Mauritania 2 Nicaragua 2 Saint Lucia 2 Sudan 2 Suriname 2 Zambia 2 Zimbabwe 2 Antigua and Barbuda 1 Chad 1 Djibouti 1 El Salvador 1 Eritrea 1 Eswatini 1 Gambia 1 Guernsey 1 Holy See 1 Montserrat 1 Nepal 1 Niger 1 Papua New Guinea 1 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1 Sint Maarten 1 Somalia 1 Timor-Leste 1 Uganda 1 Total 266073

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).

Case Definitions

WHO periodically updates the Global Surveillance for human infection with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) document which includes case definitions.

For easy reference, case definitions are included below.

Suspect case

A. A patient with acute respiratory illness (fever and at least one sign/symptom of respiratory disease, e.g., cough, shortness of breath), AND a history of travel to or residence in a location reporting community transmission of COVID-19 disease during the 14 days prior to symptom onset.

OR

B. A patient with any acute respiratory illness AND having been in contact with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 case (see definition of contact) in the last 14 days prior to symptom onset;

OR

C. A patient with severe acute respiratory illness (fever and at least one sign/symptom of respiratory disease, e.g., cough, shortness of breath; AND requiring hospitalization) AND in the absence of an alternative diagnosis that fully explains the clinical presentation.

Probable case

A. A suspect case for whom testing for the COVID-19 virus is inconclusive.

a. Inconclusive being the result of the test reported by the laboratory.

OR

B. A suspect case for whom testing could not be performed for any reason.

Confirmed case

A person with laboratory confirmation of COVID-19 infection, irrespective of clinical signs and symptoms.

Technical guidance for laboratory testing can be found here.

Definition of contact

A contact is a person who experienced any one of the following exposures during the 2 days before and the 14 days after the onset of symptoms of a probable or confirmed case:

Face-to-face contact with a probable or confirmed case within 1 meter and for more than 15 minutes; Direct physical contact with a probable or confirmed case; Direct care for a patient with probable or confirmed COVID-19 disease without using proper personal protective equipment; OR Other situations as indicated by local risk assessments.

Note: for confirmed asymptomatic cases, the period of contact is measured as the 2 days before through the 14 days after the date on which the sample was taken which led to confirmation.