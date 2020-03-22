COVID-19 World Map: 292,142 Confirmed Cases; 183 Countries; 12,784 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 62
- Four new countries/territories/areas from the African Region have reported cases of COVID-19.
- As COVID-19 cases continue to increase, many countries are requesting individuals to stay at home in self-quarantine. WHO EURO has released a guide on how to stay physically active during self-quarantine. Information can be found here.
- There has been a rise in criminals disguising themselves as WHO to steal money or sensitive information. WHO urges individuals to stay alert and to verify the authenticity of the request. Information on protecting yourselves against scams as well as reporting the scam to WHO can be found here.
Risk Assessment
Global Level: Very High
Coronavirus Situation in Numbers
Globally
- 292,142 confirmed cases (26,069 new)
- 12,784 deaths (1,600 new)
Western Pacific Region
- 94,787 confirmed cases (750 new)
- 3,438 deaths (12 new)
European Region
- 151,293 confirmed cases (22,752 new)
- 7,426 deaths (1,426 new)
South-East Asia
- 1,257 confirmed cases (278 new)
- 45 deaths (7 new)
Eastern Mediterranean Region
- 23,669 confirmed cases (1,314 new)
- 1,596 deaths (130 new)
Regions of the Americas
- 19,685 confirmed cases (808 new)
- 252 deaths (17 new)
African Region
- 739 confirmed cases (167 new)
- 20 deaths (8 new)
Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 22, 2020
|Country/Territory/Area
|Confirmed Cases
|China
|81498
|Italy
|53578
|Spain
|24926
|Germany
|21463
|Iran
|20610
|United States of America
|15219
|France
|14296
|Republic of Korea
|8897
|Switzerland
|6077
|United Kingdom
|5018
|Netherlands
|3631
|Austria
|3024
|Belgium
|2815
|Norway
|1926
|Sweden
|1746
|Denmark
|1326
|Portugal
|1280
|Malaysia
|1183
|Australia
|1081
|Canada
|1048
|Japan
|1046
|Czech Republic
|995
|Turkey
|947
|Brazil
|904
|Israel
|883
|Ireland
|785
|International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship)
|712
|Luxembourg
|670
|Poland
|536
|Greece
|530
|Finland
|521
|Ecuador
|506
|Pakistan
|495
|Iceland
|473
|Qatar
|470
|Indonesia
|450
|Chile
|434
|Singapore
|432
|Thailand
|411
|Saudi Arabia
|392
|Slovenia
|383
|Romania
|367
|Peru
|318
|Philippines
|307
|Bahrain
|306
|Estonia
|306
|Russian Federation
|306
|Egypt
|285
|India
|283
|South Africa
|240
|Iraq
|214
|Croatia
|206
|Lebanon
|206
|Colombia
|196
|Slovakia
|178
|Kuwait
|176
|Serbia
|173
|Mexico
|164
|Bulgaria
|163
|Armenia
|160
|Argentina
|158
|United Arab Emirates
|153
|San Marino
|151
|Panama
|137
|Hungary
|131
|Latvia
|124
|Costa Rica
|113
|Lithuania
|105
|Algeria
|94
|Uruguay
|94
|Vietnam
|94
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|92
|Faroe Islands
|92
|Andorra
|88
|Morocco
|86
|North Macedonia
|85
|Cyprus
|84
|Jordan
|84
|Brunei Darussalam
|83
|Republic of Moldova
|80
|Albania
|76
|Belarus
|76
|Malta
|73
|Burkina Faso
|72
|Dominican Republic
|72
|Sri Lanka
|72
|New Zealand
|66
|Tunisia
|60
|Kazakhstan
|56
|Senegal
|56
|Azerbaijan
|53
|Cambodia
|53
|Oman
|52
|Palestinian Territory
|52
|Guadeloupe
|51
|Georgia
|49
|Réunion
|47
|Ukraine
|47
|Liechtenstein
|36
|Venezuela
|36
|Uzbekistan
|33
|Martinique
|32
|Cameroon
|27
|Afghanistan
|24
|Bangladesh
|24
|Honduras
|24
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|23
|Nigeria
|22
|Puerto Rico
|21
|Bolivia
|19
|Ghana
|19
|Monaco
|18
|Paraguay
|18
|Rwanda
|17
|Cuba
|16
|Jamaica
|16
|French Guiana
|15
|French Polynesia
|15
|Guam
|15
|Togo
|15
|Kyrgyzstan
|14
|Montenegro
|14
|Maldives
|13
|Guatemala
|12
|Jersey
|12
|Mauritius
|12
|Mayotte
|11
|Gibraltar
|10
|Mongolia
|10
|Côte d’Ivoire
|9
|Ethiopia
|9
|Trinidad and Tobago
|9
|Kenya
|7
|Seychelles
|7
|Equatorial Guinea
|6
|United Republic of Tanzania
|6
|Virgin Islands
|6
|Aruba
|5
|Barbados
|5
|Guyana
|5
|Bahamas
|4
|Congo
|4
|New Caledonia
|4
|Saint Martin
|4
|Cabo Verde
|3
|Cayman Islands
|3
|Central African Republic
|3
|Curaçao
|3
|Gabon
|3
|Liberia
|3
|Madagascar
|3
|Namibia
|3
|Saint Barthelemy
|3
|Angola
|2
|Benin
|2
|Bermuda
|2
|Bhutan
|2
|Fiji
|2
|Greenland
|2
|Guinea
|2
|Haiti
|2
|Isle of Man
|2
|Mauritania
|2
|Nicaragua
|2
|Saint Lucia
|2
|Sudan
|2
|Suriname
|2
|Zambia
|2
|Zimbabwe
|2
|Antigua and Barbuda
|1
|Chad
|1
|Djibouti
|1
|El Salvador
|1
|Eritrea
|1
|Eswatini
|1
|Gambia
|1
|Guernsey
|1
|Holy See
|1
|Montserrat
|1
|Nepal
|1
|Niger
|1
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|1
|Sint Maarten
|1
|Somalia
|1
|Timor-Leste
|1
|Uganda
|1
|Total
|266073
Recommendations and Advice for the Public
If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).
If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).
Case Definitions
WHO periodically updates the Global Surveillance for human infection with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) document which includes case definitions.
For easy reference, case definitions are included below.
Suspect case
A. A patient with acute respiratory illness (fever and at least one sign/symptom of respiratory disease, e.g., cough, shortness of breath), AND a history of travel to or residence in a location reporting community transmission of COVID-19 disease during the 14 days prior to symptom onset.
OR
B. A patient with any acute respiratory illness AND having been in contact with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 case (see definition of contact) in the last 14 days prior to symptom onset;
OR
C. A patient with severe acute respiratory illness (fever and at least one sign/symptom of respiratory disease, e.g., cough, shortness of breath; AND requiring hospitalization) AND in the absence of an alternative diagnosis that fully explains the clinical presentation.
Probable case
A. A suspect case for whom testing for the COVID-19 virus is inconclusive.
a. Inconclusive being the result of the test reported by the laboratory.
OR
B. A suspect case for whom testing could not be performed for any reason.
Confirmed case
A person with laboratory confirmation of COVID-19 infection, irrespective of clinical signs and symptoms.
- Technical guidance for laboratory testing can be found here.
Definition of contact
A contact is a person who experienced any one of the following exposures during the 2 days before and the 14 days after the onset of symptoms of a probable or confirmed case:
- Face-to-face contact with a probable or confirmed case within 1 meter and for more than 15 minutes;
- Direct physical contact with a probable or confirmed case;
- Direct care for a patient with probable or confirmed COVID-19 disease without using proper personal protective equipment; OR
- Other situations as indicated by local risk assessments.
Note: for confirmed asymptomatic cases, the period of contact is measured as the 2 days before through the 14 days after the date on which the sample was taken which led to confirmation.
