COVID-19 World Map: 266,073 Confirmed Cases; 179 Countries; 11,184 Deaths

By World Health Organization March 21, 2020

COVID-19 Coronavirus Map March 21

Coronavirus Map: Distribution of COVID-19 case as of March 21, 2020. Credit: WHO

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 61

Six new countries/territories/areas (African Region [2], European Region [1], Region of the Americas [1], South East Asia Region [1] and Western Pacific Region [1]) have reported cases of COVID-19.

WHO has updated the case definitions. The full guidance document can be found here and in Case Definitions below.

WHO regional directors of Europe, the Western Pacific, and Africa called for global solidarity to fight COVID-19. Ensuring international cooperation, investing in health, and engaging communities are keys to effectively tackle the pandemic. The full briefing can be found here.

Updated technical guidance on critical preparedness, readiness, and response; advice on the use of masks; infection prevention and control; and laboratory testing can be found here.

OpenWHOis constantly updating and adding online open courses for COVID-19 as a resource for health professionals, decision-makers and the public. As of 20 March, more than 500 000 learners have already enrolled. COVID-19 resources are hosted on 2 learning channels: one for courses in official WHO languages here and a second for courses in additional national languages here.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

  • 266,073 confirmed cases (32,000 new)
  • 11,184 deaths (1,344 new)

Western Pacific Region

  • 94,037 confirmed cases (688 new)
  • 3,426 deaths (21 new)

European Region

  • 128,541 confirmed cases (23,950 new)
  • 6,000 deaths (1,101 new)

South-East Asia

  • 979 confirmed cases (61 new)
  • 38 deaths (7 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

  • 22,355 confirmed cases (1,596 new)
  • 1,466 deaths (154 new)

Regions of the Americas

  • 18,877 confirmed cases (5,606 new)
  • 235 deaths (57 new)

African Region

  • 572 confirmed cases (99 new)
  • 12 deaths (4 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 21, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases
China 81416
Italy 47021
Spain 19980
Iran 19644
Germany 18323
United States of America 15219
France 12475
Republic of Korea 8799
Switzerland 4840
United Kingdom 3983
Netherlands 2994
Austria 2649
Belgium 2257
Norway 1742
Sweden 1623
Denmark 1255
Malaysia 1030
Portugal 1020
Japan 996
Czech Republic 904
Australia 873
Canada 846
International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712
Israel 712
Ireland 683
Turkey 670
Brazil 621
Greece 495
Luxembourg 484
Pakistan 461
Qatar 460
Finland 450
Chile 434
Poland 425
Iceland 409
Singapore 385
Indonesia 369
Ecuador 367
Slovenia 341
Thailand 322
Romania 308
Bahrain 285
Estonia 283
Saudi Arabia 274
Egypt 256
Russian Federation 253
Peru 234
Philippines 230
South Africa 205
India 195
Iraq 193
Mexico 164
Lebanon 163
Kuwait 159
San Marino 151
Colombia 145
United Arab Emirates 140
Panama 137
Slovakia 137
Armenia 136
Serbia 135
Argentina 128
Bulgaria 127
Croatia 126
Costa Rica 113
Latvia 111
Algeria 94
Uruguay 94
Vietnam 91
Hungary 85
Faroe Islands 80
Brunei Darussalam 78
Andorra 75
Morocco 74
Dominican Republic 72
Albania 70
North Macedonia 70
Jordan 69
Lithuania 69
Cyprus 67
Republic of Moldova 66
Malta 64
Sri Lanka 59
Belarus 57
Tunisia 54
Kazakhstan 53
New Zealand 53
Cambodia 51
Guadeloupe 51
Oman 48
Palestinian Territory 48
Azerbaijan 44
Bosnia and Herzegovina 44
Georgia 43
Burkina Faso 40
Senegal 38
Venezuela 36
Liechtenstein 34
Uzbekistan 33
Martinique 32
Réunion 28
Ukraine 26
Afghanistan 24
Honduras 24
Cameroon 22
Bangladesh 17
Bolivia 16
Cuba 16
Ghana 16
Jamaica 16
French Guiana 15
Democratic Republic of the Congo 14
Guam 14
Montenegro 14
Puerto Rico 14
Maldives 13
Paraguay 13
Guatemala 12
Jersey 12
Mauritius 12
Monaco 12
Nigeria 12
French Polynesia 11
Rwanda 11
Gibraltar 10
Côte d’Ivoire 9
Ethiopia 9
Togo 9
Trinidad and Tobago 9
Kenya 7
Kyrgyzstan 6
Mongolia 6
Seychelles 6
United Republic of Tanzania 6
Aruba 5
Barbados 5
Guyana 5
Bahamas 4
Equatorial Guinea 4
Mayotte 4
Saint Martin 4
Cayman Islands 3
Congo 3
Curaçao 3
Gabon 3
Namibia 3
Saint Barthelemy 3
Virgin Islands 3
Benin 2
Bermuda 2
Bhutan 2
Greenland 2
Guinea 2
Haiti 2
Liberia 2
Mauritania 2
New Caledonia 2
Saint Lucia 2
Sudan 2
Suriname 2
Zambia 2
Antigua and Barbuda 1
Cabo Verde 1
Central African Republic 1
Chad 1
Djibouti 1
El Salvador 1
Eswatini 1
Fiji 1
Gambia 1
Guernsey 1
Holy See 1
Isle of Man 1
Montserrat 1
Nepal 1
Nicaragua 1
Niger 1
Papua New Guinea 1
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1
Sint Maarten 1
Somalia 1
Timor-Leste 1
Zimbabwe 1
Total 266073

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).

Case Definitions

WHO periodically updates the Global Surveillance for human infection with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) document which includes case definitions.

For easy reference, case definitions are included below.

Suspect case

A. A patient with acute respiratory illness (fever and at least one sign/symptom of respiratory disease, e.g., cough, shortness of breath), AND a history of travel to or residence in a location reporting community transmission of COVID-19 disease during the 14 days prior to symptom onset.

 OR

B. A patient with any acute respiratory illness AND having been in contact with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 case (see definition of contact) in the last 14 days prior to symptom onset;

 OR

C. A patient with severe acute respiratory illness (fever and at least one sign/symptom of respiratory disease, e.g., cough, shortness of breath; AND requiring hospitalization) AND in the absence of an alternative diagnosis that fully explains the clinical presentation.

Probable case

A. A suspect case for whom testing for the COVID-19 virus is inconclusive.

a. Inconclusive being the result of the test reported by the laboratory.

 OR

B. A suspect case for whom testing could not be performed for any reason.

Confirmed case

A person with laboratory confirmation of COVID-19 infection, irrespective of clinical signs and symptoms.

  • Technical guidance for laboratory testing can be found here.

Definition of contact

A contact is a person who experienced any one of the following exposures during the 2 days before and the 14 days after the onset of symptoms of a probable or confirmed case:

  1. Face-to-face contact with a probable or confirmed case within 1 meter and for more than 15 minutes;
  2. Direct physical contact with a probable or confirmed case;
  3. Direct care for a patient with probable or confirmed COVID-19 disease without using proper personal protective equipment; OR
  4. Other situations as indicated by local risk assessments.

Note: for confirmed asymptomatic cases, the period of contact is measured as the 2 days before through the 14 days after the date on which the sample was taken which led to confirmation.

