COVID-19 World Map: 266,073 Confirmed Cases; 179 Countries; 11,184 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 61

Six new countries/territories/areas (African Region [2], European Region [1], Region of the Americas [1], South East Asia Region [1] and Western Pacific Region [1]) have reported cases of COVID-19.

WHO has updated the case definitions. The full guidance document can be found here and in Case Definitions below.

WHO regional directors of Europe, the Western Pacific, and Africa called for global solidarity to fight COVID-19. Ensuring international cooperation, investing in health, and engaging communities are keys to effectively tackle the pandemic. The full briefing can be found here.

Updated technical guidance on critical preparedness, readiness, and response; advice on the use of masks; infection prevention and control; and laboratory testing can be found here.

OpenWHOis constantly updating and adding online open courses for COVID-19 as a resource for health professionals, decision-makers and the public. As of 20 March, more than 500 000 learners have already enrolled. COVID-19 resources are hosted on 2 learning channels: one for courses in official WHO languages here and a second for courses in additional national languages here.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

266,073 confirmed cases (32,000 new)

11,184 deaths (1,344 new)

Western Pacific Region

94,037 confirmed cases (688 new)

3,426 deaths (21 new)

European Region

128,541 confirmed cases (23,950 new)

6,000 deaths (1,101 new)

South-East Asia

979 confirmed cases (61 new)

38 deaths (7 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

22,355 confirmed cases (1,596 new)

1,466 deaths (154 new)

Regions of the Americas

18,877 confirmed cases (5,606 new)

235 deaths (57 new)

African Region

572 confirmed cases (99 new)

12 deaths (4 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 21, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases China 81416 Italy 47021 Spain 19980 Iran 19644 Germany 18323 United States of America 15219 France 12475 Republic of Korea 8799 Switzerland 4840 United Kingdom 3983 Netherlands 2994 Austria 2649 Belgium 2257 Norway 1742 Sweden 1623 Denmark 1255 Malaysia 1030 Portugal 1020 Japan 996 Czech Republic 904 Australia 873 Canada 846 International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712 Israel 712 Ireland 683 Turkey 670 Brazil 621 Greece 495 Luxembourg 484 Pakistan 461 Qatar 460 Finland 450 Chile 434 Poland 425 Iceland 409 Singapore 385 Indonesia 369 Ecuador 367 Slovenia 341 Thailand 322 Romania 308 Bahrain 285 Estonia 283 Saudi Arabia 274 Egypt 256 Russian Federation 253 Peru 234 Philippines 230 South Africa 205 India 195 Iraq 193 Mexico 164 Lebanon 163 Kuwait 159 San Marino 151 Colombia 145 United Arab Emirates 140 Panama 137 Slovakia 137 Armenia 136 Serbia 135 Argentina 128 Bulgaria 127 Croatia 126 Costa Rica 113 Latvia 111 Algeria 94 Uruguay 94 Vietnam 91 Hungary 85 Faroe Islands 80 Brunei Darussalam 78 Andorra 75 Morocco 74 Dominican Republic 72 Albania 70 North Macedonia 70 Jordan 69 Lithuania 69 Cyprus 67 Republic of Moldova 66 Malta 64 Sri Lanka 59 Belarus 57 Tunisia 54 Kazakhstan 53 New Zealand 53 Cambodia 51 Guadeloupe 51 Oman 48 Palestinian Territory 48 Azerbaijan 44 Bosnia and Herzegovina 44 Georgia 43 Burkina Faso 40 Senegal 38 Venezuela 36 Liechtenstein 34 Uzbekistan 33 Martinique 32 Réunion 28 Ukraine 26 Afghanistan 24 Honduras 24 Cameroon 22 Bangladesh 17 Bolivia 16 Cuba 16 Ghana 16 Jamaica 16 French Guiana 15 Democratic Republic of the Congo 14 Guam 14 Montenegro 14 Puerto Rico 14 Maldives 13 Paraguay 13 Guatemala 12 Jersey 12 Mauritius 12 Monaco 12 Nigeria 12 French Polynesia 11 Rwanda 11 Gibraltar 10 Côte d’Ivoire 9 Ethiopia 9 Togo 9 Trinidad and Tobago 9 Kenya 7 Kyrgyzstan 6 Mongolia 6 Seychelles 6 United Republic of Tanzania 6 Aruba 5 Barbados 5 Guyana 5 Bahamas 4 Equatorial Guinea 4 Mayotte 4 Saint Martin 4 Cayman Islands 3 Congo 3 Curaçao 3 Gabon 3 Namibia 3 Saint Barthelemy 3 Virgin Islands 3 Benin 2 Bermuda 2 Bhutan 2 Greenland 2 Guinea 2 Haiti 2 Liberia 2 Mauritania 2 New Caledonia 2 Saint Lucia 2 Sudan 2 Suriname 2 Zambia 2 Antigua and Barbuda 1 Cabo Verde 1 Central African Republic 1 Chad 1 Djibouti 1 El Salvador 1 Eswatini 1 Fiji 1 Gambia 1 Guernsey 1 Holy See 1 Isle of Man 1 Montserrat 1 Nepal 1 Nicaragua 1 Niger 1 Papua New Guinea 1 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1 Sint Maarten 1 Somalia 1 Timor-Leste 1 Zimbabwe 1 Total 266073

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).

Case Definitions

WHO periodically updates the Global Surveillance for human infection with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) document which includes case definitions.

For easy reference, case definitions are included below.

Suspect case

A. A patient with acute respiratory illness (fever and at least one sign/symptom of respiratory disease, e.g., cough, shortness of breath), AND a history of travel to or residence in a location reporting community transmission of COVID-19 disease during the 14 days prior to symptom onset.

OR

B. A patient with any acute respiratory illness AND having been in contact with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 case (see definition of contact) in the last 14 days prior to symptom onset;

OR

C. A patient with severe acute respiratory illness (fever and at least one sign/symptom of respiratory disease, e.g., cough, shortness of breath; AND requiring hospitalization) AND in the absence of an alternative diagnosis that fully explains the clinical presentation.

Probable case

A. A suspect case for whom testing for the COVID-19 virus is inconclusive.

a. Inconclusive being the result of the test reported by the laboratory.

OR

B. A suspect case for whom testing could not be performed for any reason.

Confirmed case

A person with laboratory confirmation of COVID-19 infection, irrespective of clinical signs and symptoms.

Technical guidance for laboratory testing can be found here.

Definition of contact

A contact is a person who experienced any one of the following exposures during the 2 days before and the 14 days after the onset of symptoms of a probable or confirmed case:

Face-to-face contact with a probable or confirmed case within 1 meter and for more than 15 minutes; Direct physical contact with a probable or confirmed case; Direct care for a patient with probable or confirmed COVID-19 disease without using proper personal protective equipment; OR Other situations as indicated by local risk assessments.

Note: for confirmed asymptomatic cases, the period of contact is measured as the 2 days before through the 14 days after the date on which the sample was taken which led to confirmation.