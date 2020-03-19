COVID-19 World Map: 209,839 Confirmed Cases; 167 Countries; 8,778 Deaths

TOPICS:

By World Health Organization March 19, 2020

COVID-19 Coronavirus Map March 19

Coronavirus Map: Distribution of COVID-19 case as of March 19, 2020. Credit: WHO

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 59

  • Seven new countries/territories/areas (African Region [3], Eastern Mediterranean Region [1], European Region [1], and Region of the Americas [2]) have reported cases of COVID-19.
  • The number of confirmed cases worldwide has exceeded 200,000. It took over three months to reach the first 100 00 confirmed cases, and only 12 days to reach the next 100,000.
  • A new protocol to investigate the extent of COVID-19 infection in the population, as determined by positive antibody tests in the general population has been developed. The protocol is titled the Population-based age-stratified seroepidemiological investigation protocol for COVID-19 virus infection. See Subject in Focus for details.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

  • 209,839 confirmed cases (16,556 new)
  • 8,778 deaths (828 new)

Western Pacific Region

  • 92,333 confirmed cases (488 new)
  • 3,377 deaths (20 new)

European Region

  • 87,108 confirmed cases (10,221 new)
  • 4,084 deaths (591 new)

South-East Asia

  • 657 confirmed cases (119 new)
  • 23 deaths (14 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

  • 19,518 confirmed cases (1,430 new)
  • 1,161 deaths (150 new)

Regions of the Americas

  • 9,144 confirmed cases (4,166 new)
  • 119 deaths (50 new)

African Region

  • 367 confirmed cases (132 new)
  • 7 deaths (3 new)

Subject in Focus: New protocol for Early Epidemiologic investigations for public health response

With the emergence of COVID-19 virus, many uncertainties remain as to certain epidemiological, seroepidemiological (related to identifying antibodies in the population), clinical and virological characteristics of the virus and associated disease. Studies to assess these characteristics in different settings are critical to furthering our understanding. They will also provide the robust information needed to refine forecasting models and inform public health measures.

As such, WHO, in collaboration with technical partners, has adapted early epidemiological investigations protocols from pandemic influenza and from MERS-CoV, to better understand these characteristics and how they may be used to inform public health measures.

To date, five early seroepidemiological core protocols and data collection forms are available on the WHO COVID-19 Technical guidance website.

All protocols propose a standardized methodology to allow data and biological samples to be systematically collected, taking into consideration local setting and outbreak characteristics, and shared rapidly in a format that can be easily aggregated, tabulated and analyzed across many different settings globally.

 

Study Protocol Objectives
The First Few COVID-19 cases and contacts transmission investigation protocol (FFX) To provide descriptions and/or estimates of the:
  • clinical presentation of COVID-19 infection and course of associated disease
  • secondary infection rate (SIR) and secondary clinical attack rate of COVID-19 infection among close contacts (overall, and by key factors such as setting, age, and sex, for various end-points)
  • serial interval of COVID-19 infection
  • symptomatic proportion of COVID-19 cases (through contact tracing and laboratory testing); and identification of possible routes of transmission
Households transmission of COVID-19 investigation protocol
  • To better understand the extent of transmission within a household by estimating the secondary infection rate for household contacts at an individual level, and factors associated with any variation in the secondary infection risk
  • To characterize secondary cases including the range of clinical presentation, risk factors for infection, and the extent and fraction of asymptomatic infections
  • To characterize serologic response following confirmed COVID-19infection
Assessment of COVID-19 risk factors among Health workers protocol
  • To better understand the extent of human-to-human transmission among health care workers, by estimating the secondary infection rate for health care worker contacts at an individual level
  • To characterize the range of clinical presentation of infection and the risk factors for infection among health care workers
  • To evaluate effectiveness of infection prevention and control measures among health care workers
Surface sampling of COVID-19 for health care professionals
  • To assess the extent and persistence of surface contamination with COVID-19 virus
  • To identify environmental surfaces which may play a role in onwards transmission of COVID-19 infection
Population based serologic survey
  • To estimate age-specific seroprevalence

The latest protocol, the Population-based age-stratified seroepidemiological investigation protocol for COVID-19 virus infection, is intended to provide key epidemiological and serologic characteristics of COVID-19 virus in the general population. Specifically, data from this protocol will provide critical information about the extent of infection (as measured by the presence of antibodies in study subjects) in the general population, age-specific infection cumulative incidence, and the fraction of people with asymptomatic or subclinical infection.

The results of these investigations, whether individually or pooled across study sites/countries, will allow further understanding and provide robust estimates of key clinical, epidemiological and virological characteristics of the COVID-19 virus, including:

  • Key epidemiological parameters, such as: secondary infection rate and secondary clinical attack rate of COVID-19 infection among close contacts, asymptomatic fraction of infection, serial interval and incubation period of COVID-19, the basic reproduction number of COVID-19 infection
  • Clinical presentation of COVID-19 infection and course of associated disease
  • Risk factors for transmission and infection,and identification of possible routes of transmission
  • Impact of infection prevention and control measures in health care settings
  • Serological response following symptomatic COVID-19 infection
  • Age-stratified seroprevalence of antibodies against COVID-19 virus
  • Cumulative incidence of infection, including extent of age-specific infection
  • Infection and disease-severity ratios (case-hospitalization ratio [CHR] and case-fatality ratio [CFR])
  • Viral load and shedding profiles
  • Viral persistence on surfaces

To date, 13 countries across five of the six WHO regions, including both high-income and low-and middle-income countries, have begun to implement at least one of the early investigation protocols. A further 18 countries have signaled their intention to implement one of the protocols. WHO will continue to support countries in their epidemiological investigations through the provision of clear and comprehensive protocols.

For more information, please contact: [email protected]

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 19, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases
China 81174
Italy 35713
Iran 17361
Spain 13716
France 9043
Republic of Korea 8413
Germany 8198
United States of America 7087
Switzerland 3010
United Kingdom 2630
Netherlands 2051
Austria 1646
Belgium 1486
Norway 1423
Sweden 1279
Denmark 1044
Japan 873
International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712
Malaysia 673
Portugal 642
Canada 569
Czech Republic 522
Australia 510
Qatar 442
Israel 427
Greece 418
Finland 359
Singapore 313
Ireland 292
Brazil 291
Poland 287
Slovenia 286
Estonia 258
Bahrain 256
Iceland 250
Romania 246
Pakistan 241
Chile 238
Saudi Arabia 238
Indonesia 227
Thailand 212
Luxembourg 210
Egypt 196
Turkey 191
Philippines 187
Iraq 164
Ecuador 155
Russian Federation 147
Peru 145
Kuwait 142
India 137
Lebanon 133
South Africa 116
United Arab Emirates 113
San Marino 109
Slovakia 105
Serbia 96
Colombia 93
Mexico 93
Bulgaria 92
Panama 86
Armenia 84
Croatia 81
Argentina 79
Algeria 72
Latvia 71
Vietnam 66
Albania 59
Cyprus 58
Faroe Islands 58
Hungary 58
Brunei Darussalam 56
Jordan 52
Costa Rica 50
Morocco 49
Malta 48
Belarus 46
Palestinian Territory 44
Sri Lanka 42
Andorra 39
Georgia 38
Bosnia and Herzegovina 36
Kazakhstan 36
North Macedonia 36
Republic of Moldova 36
Senegal 36
Venezuela 36
Cambodia 35
Azerbaijan 34
Guadeloupe 33
Oman 33
Tunisia 29
Uruguay 29
Burkina Faso 26
Lithuania 26
Liechtenstein 25
Martinique 23
Afghanistan 22
Dominican Republic 21
New Zealand 20
Ukraine 16
Uzbekistan 16
Jamaica 13
Maldives 13
Bolivia 12
French Guiana 11
Paraguay 11
Réunion 11
Rwanda 11
Bangladesh 10
Cameroon 10
Cuba 10
Côte d’Ivoire 9
Ghana 9
Honduras 9
Monaco 9
Gibraltar 8
Nigeria 8
Democratic Republic of the Congo 7
Kenya 7
Trinidad and Tobago 7
Ethiopia 6
Guatemala 6
Seychelles 6
Jersey 5
Guam 5
Mongolia 5
Puerto Rico 5
Aruba 4
Guyana 4
Saint Martin 4
Bahamas 3
Congo 3
Curaçao 3
Equatorial Guinea 3
French Polynesia 3
Gabon 3
Mauritius 3
Mayotte 3
Kyrgyzstan 3
Saint Barthelemy 3
United Republic of Tanzania 3
Barbados 2
Greenland 2
Liberia 2
Mauritania 2
Montenegro 2
Namibia 2
Saint Lucia 2
Sudan 2
Virgin Islands 2
Zambia 2
Antigua and Barbuda 1
Benin 1
Bhutan 1
Cayman Islands 1
Central African Republic 1
Djibouti 1
Eswatini 1
Gambia 1
Guernsey 1
Guinea 1
Holy See 1
Montserrat 1
Nepal 1
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1
Somalia 1
Suriname 1
Togo 1
Total 209839

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading, or if you have not traveled from one of those areas or have not been in close contact with someone who has and is feeling unwell, your chances of getting it are currently low. However, it’s understandable that you may feel stressed and anxious about the situation. It’s a good idea to get the facts to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions.

Your healthcare provider, your national public health authority and your employer are all potential sources of accurate information on COVID-19 and whether it is in your area. It is important to be informed of the situation where you live and take appropriate measures to protect yourself.

If you are in an area where there is an outbreak of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice issued by national and local health authorities. Although for most people COVID-19 causes only mild illness, it can make some people very ill. More rarely, the disease can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes) appear to be more vulnerable.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

More on SciTechDaily

Be the first to comment on "COVID-19 World Map: 209,839 Confirmed Cases; 167 Countries; 8,778 Deaths"

Leave a comment

Email address is optional. If provided, your email will not be published or shared.