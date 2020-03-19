COVID-19 World Map: 209,839 Confirmed Cases; 167 Countries; 8,778 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 59

Seven new countries/territories/areas (African Region [3], Eastern Mediterranean Region [1], European Region [1], and Region of the Americas [2]) have reported cases of COVID-19 .

. The number of confirmed cases worldwide has exceeded 200,000. It took over three months to reach the first 100 00 confirmed cases, and only 12 days to reach the next 100,000.

A new protocol to investigate the extent of COVID-19 infection in the population, as determined by positive antibody tests in the general population has been developed. The protocol is titled the Population-based age-stratified seroepidemiological investigation protocol for COVID-19 virus infection. See Subject in Focus for details.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

209,839 confirmed cases (16,556 new)

8,778 deaths (828 new)

Western Pacific Region

92,333 confirmed cases (488 new)

3,377 deaths (20 new)

European Region

87,108 confirmed cases (10,221 new)

4,084 deaths (591 new)

South-East Asia

657 confirmed cases (119 new)

23 deaths (14 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

19,518 confirmed cases (1,430 new)

1,161 deaths (150 new)

Regions of the Americas

9,144 confirmed cases (4,166 new)

119 deaths (50 new)

African Region

367 confirmed cases (132 new)

7 deaths (3 new)

Subject in Focus: New protocol for Early Epidemiologic investigations for public health response

With the emergence of COVID-19 virus, many uncertainties remain as to certain epidemiological, seroepidemiological (related to identifying antibodies in the population), clinical and virological characteristics of the virus and associated disease. Studies to assess these characteristics in different settings are critical to furthering our understanding. They will also provide the robust information needed to refine forecasting models and inform public health measures.

As such, WHO, in collaboration with technical partners, has adapted early epidemiological investigations protocols from pandemic influenza and from MERS-CoV, to better understand these characteristics and how they may be used to inform public health measures.

To date, five early seroepidemiological core protocols and data collection forms are available on the WHO COVID-19 Technical guidance website.

All protocols propose a standardized methodology to allow data and biological samples to be systematically collected, taking into consideration local setting and outbreak characteristics, and shared rapidly in a format that can be easily aggregated, tabulated and analyzed across many different settings globally.

Study Protocol Objectives The First Few COVID-19 cases and contacts transmission investigation protocol (FFX) To provide descriptions and/or estimates of the: clinical presentation of COVID-19 infection and course of associated disease

secondary infection rate (SIR) and secondary clinical attack rate of COVID-19 infection among close contacts (overall, and by key factors such as setting, age, and sex, for various end-points)

serial interval of COVID-19 infection

symptomatic proportion of COVID-19 cases (through contact tracing and laboratory testing); and identification of possible routes of transmission Households transmission of COVID-19 investigation protocol To better understand the extent of transmission within a household by estimating the secondary infection rate for household contacts at an individual level, and factors associated with any variation in the secondary infection risk

To characterize secondary cases including the range of clinical presentation, risk factors for infection, and the extent and fraction of asymptomatic infections

To characterize serologic response following confirmed COVID-19infection Assessment of COVID-19 risk factors among Health workers protocol To better understand the extent of human-to-human transmission among health care workers, by estimating the secondary infection rate for health care worker contacts at an individual level

To characterize the range of clinical presentation of infection and the risk factors for infection among health care workers

To evaluate effectiveness of infection prevention and control measures among health care workers Surface sampling of COVID-19 for health care professionals To assess the extent and persistence of surface contamination with COVID-19 virus

To identify environmental surfaces which may play a role in onwards transmission of COVID-19 infection Population based serologic survey To estimate age-specific seroprevalence

The latest protocol, the Population-based age-stratified seroepidemiological investigation protocol for COVID-19 virus infection, is intended to provide key epidemiological and serologic characteristics of COVID-19 virus in the general population. Specifically, data from this protocol will provide critical information about the extent of infection (as measured by the presence of antibodies in study subjects) in the general population, age-specific infection cumulative incidence, and the fraction of people with asymptomatic or subclinical infection.

The results of these investigations, whether individually or pooled across study sites/countries, will allow further understanding and provide robust estimates of key clinical, epidemiological and virological characteristics of the COVID-19 virus, including:

Key epidemiological parameters, such as: secondary infection rate and secondary clinical attack rate of COVID-19 infection among close contacts, asymptomatic fraction of infection, serial interval and incubation period of COVID-19, the basic reproduction number of COVID-19 infection

Clinical presentation of COVID-19 infection and course of associated disease

Risk factors for transmission and infection,and identification of possible routes of transmission

Impact of infection prevention and control measures in health care settings

Serological response following symptomatic COVID-19 infection

Age-stratified seroprevalence of antibodies against COVID-19 virus

Cumulative incidence of infection, including extent of age-specific infection

Infection and disease-severity ratios (case-hospitalization ratio [CHR] and case-fatality ratio [CFR])

Viral load and shedding profiles

Viral persistence on surfaces

To date, 13 countries across five of the six WHO regions, including both high-income and low-and middle-income countries, have begun to implement at least one of the early investigation protocols. A further 18 countries have signaled their intention to implement one of the protocols. WHO will continue to support countries in their epidemiological investigations through the provision of clear and comprehensive protocols.

For more information, please contact: [email protected]

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 19, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases China 81174 Italy 35713 Iran 17361 Spain 13716 France 9043 Republic of Korea 8413 Germany 8198 United States of America 7087 Switzerland 3010 United Kingdom 2630 Netherlands 2051 Austria 1646 Belgium 1486 Norway 1423 Sweden 1279 Denmark 1044 Japan 873 International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712 Malaysia 673 Portugal 642 Canada 569 Czech Republic 522 Australia 510 Qatar 442 Israel 427 Greece 418 Finland 359 Singapore 313 Ireland 292 Brazil 291 Poland 287 Slovenia 286 Estonia 258 Bahrain 256 Iceland 250 Romania 246 Pakistan 241 Chile 238 Saudi Arabia 238 Indonesia 227 Thailand 212 Luxembourg 210 Egypt 196 Turkey 191 Philippines 187 Iraq 164 Ecuador 155 Russian Federation 147 Peru 145 Kuwait 142 India 137 Lebanon 133 South Africa 116 United Arab Emirates 113 San Marino 109 Slovakia 105 Serbia 96 Colombia 93 Mexico 93 Bulgaria 92 Panama 86 Armenia 84 Croatia 81 Argentina 79 Algeria 72 Latvia 71 Vietnam 66 Albania 59 Cyprus 58 Faroe Islands 58 Hungary 58 Brunei Darussalam 56 Jordan 52 Costa Rica 50 Morocco 49 Malta 48 Belarus 46 Palestinian Territory 44 Sri Lanka 42 Andorra 39 Georgia 38 Bosnia and Herzegovina 36 Kazakhstan 36 North Macedonia 36 Republic of Moldova 36 Senegal 36 Venezuela 36 Cambodia 35 Azerbaijan 34 Guadeloupe 33 Oman 33 Tunisia 29 Uruguay 29 Burkina Faso 26 Lithuania 26 Liechtenstein 25 Martinique 23 Afghanistan 22 Dominican Republic 21 New Zealand 20 Ukraine 16 Uzbekistan 16 Jamaica 13 Maldives 13 Bolivia 12 French Guiana 11 Paraguay 11 Réunion 11 Rwanda 11 Bangladesh 10 Cameroon 10 Cuba 10 Côte d’Ivoire 9 Ghana 9 Honduras 9 Monaco 9 Gibraltar 8 Nigeria 8 Democratic Republic of the Congo 7 Kenya 7 Trinidad and Tobago 7 Ethiopia 6 Guatemala 6 Seychelles 6 Jersey 5 Guam 5 Mongolia 5 Puerto Rico 5 Aruba 4 Guyana 4 Saint Martin 4 Bahamas 3 Congo 3 Curaçao 3 Equatorial Guinea 3 French Polynesia 3 Gabon 3 Mauritius 3 Mayotte 3 Kyrgyzstan 3 Saint Barthelemy 3 United Republic of Tanzania 3 Barbados 2 Greenland 2 Liberia 2 Mauritania 2 Montenegro 2 Namibia 2 Saint Lucia 2 Sudan 2 Virgin Islands 2 Zambia 2 Antigua and Barbuda 1 Benin 1 Bhutan 1 Cayman Islands 1 Central African Republic 1 Djibouti 1 Eswatini 1 Gambia 1 Guernsey 1 Guinea 1 Holy See 1 Montserrat 1 Nepal 1 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1 Somalia 1 Suriname 1 Togo 1 Total 209839

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading, or if you have not traveled from one of those areas or have not been in close contact with someone who has and is feeling unwell, your chances of getting it are currently low. However, it’s understandable that you may feel stressed and anxious about the situation. It’s a good idea to get the facts to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions.

Your healthcare provider, your national public health authority and your employer are all potential sources of accurate information on COVID-19 and whether it is in your area. It is important to be informed of the situation where you live and take appropriate measures to protect yourself.

If you are in an area where there is an outbreak of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice issued by national and local health authorities. Although for most people COVID-19 causes only mild illness, it can make some people very ill. More rarely, the disease can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes) appear to be more vulnerable.