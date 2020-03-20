COVID-19 World Map: 234,073 Confirmed Cases; 173 Countries; 9,840 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 60

Six new countries/territories/areas (African Region [2], and Region of the Americas [2], and Western Pacific Region [2]) have reported cases of COVID-19 .

. To increase access to reliable information, WHO has partnered with WhatsApp and Facebook to launch a WHO Health Alert messaging service. This service will provide the latest news and information on COVID-19, including details on symptoms and how people can protect themselves. The Health Alert service is now available in English and will be introduced in other languages next week. To access it, send the word “hi” to the following number on WhatsApp:+41798 931 892.

The first vaccine trial has begun just 60 days after the genetic sequence of the virus was shared by China. This is an incredible achievement. To ensure clear evidence of which treatments are most effective, WHO and its partners are organizing a large international study, called the Solidarity Trial, in many countries to compare different treatments.

WHO and Global Citizen launched #TogetherAtHome, a virtual, no-contact concert series to promote physical distancing and action for global health. Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay, kicked it off earlier this week with a performance from his home. More Solidarity Sessions are planned to promote health, show support for people who are staying at home to protect themselves and others from COVID-19, and encourage donations to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

234,073 confirmed cases (24,247 new)

9,840 deaths (1,061 new)

Western Pacific Region

93,349 confirmed cases (1,016 new)

3,405 deaths (28 new)

European Region

104,591 confirmed cases (17,506 new)

4,899 deaths (816 new)

South-East Asia

918 confirmed cases (261 new)

31 deaths (8 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

20,759 confirmed cases (1,254 new)

1,312 deaths (151 new)

Regions of the Americas

13,271 confirmed cases (4,104 new)

178 deaths (57 new)

African Region

473 confirmed cases (106 new)

8 deaths (1 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 20, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases China 81300 Italy 41035 Iran 18407 Spain 17147 Germany 10999 France 10877 United States of America 10442 Republic of Korea 8652 Switzerland 3863 United Kingdom 3277 Netherlands 2460 Austria 1843 Belgium 1795 Norway 1552 Sweden 1423 Denmark 1132 Japan 950 Malaysia 900 Portugal 785 Canada 736 International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712 Australia 709 Czech Republic 694 Ireland 557 Israel 529 Qatar 452 Brazil 428 Greece 418 Finland 369 Luxembourg 345 Singapore 345 Chile 342 Iceland 330 Poland 325 Thailand 322 Slovenia 319 Indonesia 309 Pakistan 302 Bahrain 269 Estonia 267 Romania 260 Saudi Arabia 238 Peru 234 Philippines 217 Egypt 210 Ecuador 199 Russian Federation 199 India 195 Turkey 191 Iraq 177 South Africa 150 Lebanon 149 Kuwait 148 United Arab Emirates 140 San Marino 126 Serbia 123 Slovakia 123 Armenia 122 Mexico 118 Panama 109 Colombia 108 Argentina 97 Bulgaria 94 Costa Rica 87 Latvia 86 Vietnam 85 Algeria 82 Croatia 81 Uruguay 79 Andorra 75 Brunei Darussalam 73 Hungary 73 Faroe Islands 72 Albania 70 Morocco 61 Sri Lanka 59 Cyprus 58 Jordan 56 Malta 53 Republic of Moldova 49 North Macedonia 48 Cambodia 47 Palestinian Territory 47 Belarus 46 Kazakhstan 46 Guadeloupe 45 Bosnia and Herzegovina 44 Burkina Faso 40 Georgia 38 New Zealand 39 Oman 39 Tunisia 39 Senegal 38 Lithuania 36 Venezuela 36 Azerbaijan 34 Dominican Republic 34 Martinique 32 Liechtenstein 25 Afghanistan 22 Uzbekistan 21 Bangladesh 17 Ukraine 16 Bolivia 15 Cameroon 15 French Guiana 15 Jamaica 15 Réunion 15 Democratic Republic of the Congo 14 Maldives 13 Guam 12 Honduras 12 Nigeria 12 Cuba 11 French Polynesia 11 Ghana 11 Paraguay 11 Rwanda 11 Gibraltar 10 Montenegro 10 Côte d’Ivoire 9 Ethiopia 9 Guatemala 9 Monaco 9 Togo 9 Trinidad and Tobago 9 Kenya 7 Mauritius 7 Mongolia 6 Puerto Rico 6 Seychelles 6 United Republic of Tanzania 6 Aruba 5 Guyana 5 Jersey 5 Equatorial Guinea 4 Mayotte 4 Saint Martin 4 Bahamas 3 Cayman Islands 3 Congo 3 Curaçao 3 Gabon 3 Kyrgyzstan 3 Namibia 3 Saint Barthelemy 3 Virgin Islands 3 Barbados 2 Benin 2 Bermuda 2 Bhutan 2 Greenland 2 Guinea 2 Liberia 2 Mauritania 2 New Caledonia 2 Saint Lucia 2 Sudan 2 Zambia 2 Antigua and Barbuda 1 Central African Republic 1 Chad 1 Djibouti 1 El Salvador 1 Eswatini 1 Fiji 1 Gambia 1 Guernsey 1 Holy See 1 Montserrat 1 Nepal 1 Nicaragua 1 Niger 1 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1 Sint Maarten 1 Somalia 1 Suriname 1 Total 234073

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading, or if you have not traveled from one of those areas or have not been in close contact with someone who has and is feeling unwell, your chances of getting it are currently low. However, it’s understandable that you may feel stressed and anxious about the situation. It’s a good idea to get the facts to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions.

Your healthcare provider, your national public health authority and your employer are all potential sources of accurate information on COVID-19 and whether it is in your area. It is important to be informed of the situation where you live and take appropriate measures to protect yourself.

If you are in an area where there is an outbreak of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice issued by national and local health authorities. Although for most people COVID-19 causes only mild illness, it can make some people very ill. More rarely, the disease can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes) appear to be more vulnerable.