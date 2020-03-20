COVID-19 World Map: 234,073 Confirmed Cases; 173 Countries; 9,840 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 60
- Six new countries/territories/areas (African Region [2], and Region of the Americas [2], and Western Pacific Region [2]) have reported cases of COVID-19.
- To increase access to reliable information, WHO has partnered with WhatsApp and Facebook to launch a WHO Health Alert messaging service. This service will provide the latest news and information on COVID-19, including details on symptoms and how people can protect themselves. The Health Alert service is now available in English and will be introduced in other languages next week. To access it, send the word “hi” to the following number on WhatsApp:+41798 931 892.
- The first vaccine trial has begun just 60 days after the genetic sequence of the virus was shared by China. This is an incredible achievement. To ensure clear evidence of which treatments are most effective, WHO and its partners are organizing a large international study, called the Solidarity Trial, in many countries to compare different treatments.
- WHO and Global Citizen launched #TogetherAtHome, a virtual, no-contact concert series to promote physical distancing and action for global health. Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay, kicked it off earlier this week with a performance from his home. More Solidarity Sessions are planned to promote health, show support for people who are staying at home to protect themselves and others from COVID-19, and encourage donations to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
Risk Assessment
Global Level: Very High
Coronavirus Situation in Numbers
Globally
- 234,073 confirmed cases (24,247 new)
- 9,840 deaths (1,061 new)
Western Pacific Region
- 93,349 confirmed cases (1,016 new)
- 3,405 deaths (28 new)
European Region
- 104,591 confirmed cases (17,506 new)
- 4,899 deaths (816 new)
South-East Asia
- 918 confirmed cases (261 new)
- 31 deaths (8 new)
Eastern Mediterranean Region
- 20,759 confirmed cases (1,254 new)
- 1,312 deaths (151 new)
Regions of the Americas
- 13,271 confirmed cases (4,104 new)
- 178 deaths (57 new)
African Region
- 473 confirmed cases (106 new)
- 8 deaths (1 new)
Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 20, 2020
|Country/Territory/Area
|Confirmed Cases
|China
|81300
|Italy
|41035
|Iran
|18407
|Spain
|17147
|Germany
|10999
|France
|10877
|United States of America
|10442
|Republic of Korea
|8652
|Switzerland
|3863
|United Kingdom
|3277
|Netherlands
|2460
|Austria
|1843
|Belgium
|1795
|Norway
|1552
|Sweden
|1423
|Denmark
|1132
|Japan
|950
|Malaysia
|900
|Portugal
|785
|Canada
|736
|International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship)
|712
|Australia
|709
|Czech Republic
|694
|Ireland
|557
|Israel
|529
|Qatar
|452
|Brazil
|428
|Greece
|418
|Finland
|369
|Luxembourg
|345
|Singapore
|345
|Chile
|342
|Iceland
|330
|Poland
|325
|Thailand
|322
|Slovenia
|319
|Indonesia
|309
|Pakistan
|302
|Bahrain
|269
|Estonia
|267
|Romania
|260
|Saudi Arabia
|238
|Peru
|234
|Philippines
|217
|Egypt
|210
|Ecuador
|199
|Russian Federation
|199
|India
|195
|Turkey
|191
|Iraq
|177
|South Africa
|150
|Lebanon
|149
|Kuwait
|148
|United Arab Emirates
|140
|San Marino
|126
|Serbia
|123
|Slovakia
|123
|Armenia
|122
|Mexico
|118
|Panama
|109
|Colombia
|108
|Argentina
|97
|Bulgaria
|94
|Costa Rica
|87
|Latvia
|86
|Vietnam
|85
|Algeria
|82
|Croatia
|81
|Uruguay
|79
|Andorra
|75
|Brunei Darussalam
|73
|Hungary
|73
|Faroe Islands
|72
|Albania
|70
|Morocco
|61
|Sri Lanka
|59
|Cyprus
|58
|Jordan
|56
|Malta
|53
|Republic of Moldova
|49
|North Macedonia
|48
|Cambodia
|47
|Palestinian Territory
|47
|Belarus
|46
|Kazakhstan
|46
|Guadeloupe
|45
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|44
|Burkina Faso
|40
|Georgia
|38
|New Zealand
|39
|Oman
|39
|Tunisia
|39
|Senegal
|38
|Lithuania
|36
|Venezuela
|36
|Azerbaijan
|34
|Dominican Republic
|34
|Martinique
|32
|Liechtenstein
|25
|Afghanistan
|22
|Uzbekistan
|21
|Bangladesh
|17
|Ukraine
|16
|Bolivia
|15
|Cameroon
|15
|French Guiana
|15
|Jamaica
|15
|Réunion
|15
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|14
|Maldives
|13
|Guam
|12
|Honduras
|12
|Nigeria
|12
|Cuba
|11
|French Polynesia
|11
|Ghana
|11
|Paraguay
|11
|Rwanda
|11
|Gibraltar
|10
|Montenegro
|10
|Côte d’Ivoire
|9
|Ethiopia
|9
|Guatemala
|9
|Monaco
|9
|Togo
|9
|Trinidad and Tobago
|9
|Kenya
|7
|Mauritius
|7
|Mongolia
|6
|Puerto Rico
|6
|Seychelles
|6
|United Republic of Tanzania
|6
|Aruba
|5
|Guyana
|5
|Jersey
|5
|Equatorial Guinea
|4
|Mayotte
|4
|Saint Martin
|4
|Bahamas
|3
|Cayman Islands
|3
|Congo
|3
|Curaçao
|3
|Gabon
|3
|Kyrgyzstan
|3
|Namibia
|3
|Saint Barthelemy
|3
|Virgin Islands
|3
|Barbados
|2
|Benin
|2
|Bermuda
|2
|Bhutan
|2
|Greenland
|2
|Guinea
|2
|Liberia
|2
|Mauritania
|2
|New Caledonia
|2
|Saint Lucia
|2
|Sudan
|2
|Zambia
|2
|Antigua and Barbuda
|1
|Central African Republic
|1
|Chad
|1
|Djibouti
|1
|El Salvador
|1
|Eswatini
|1
|Fiji
|1
|Gambia
|1
|Guernsey
|1
|Holy See
|1
|Montserrat
|1
|Nepal
|1
|Nicaragua
|1
|Niger
|1
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|1
|Sint Maarten
|1
|Somalia
|1
|Suriname
|1
|Total
|234073
Recommendations and Advice for the Public
If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading, or if you have not traveled from one of those areas or have not been in close contact with someone who has and is feeling unwell, your chances of getting it are currently low. However, it’s understandable that you may feel stressed and anxious about the situation. It’s a good idea to get the facts to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions.
Your healthcare provider, your national public health authority and your employer are all potential sources of accurate information on COVID-19 and whether it is in your area. It is important to be informed of the situation where you live and take appropriate measures to protect yourself.
If you are in an area where there is an outbreak of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice issued by national and local health authorities. Although for most people COVID-19 causes only mild illness, it can make some people very ill. More rarely, the disease can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes) appear to be more vulnerable.
