COVID-19 World Map: 234,073 Confirmed Cases; 173 Countries; 9,840 Deaths

By World Health Organization March 20, 2020

COVID-19 Coronavirus Map March 20

Coronavirus Map: Distribution of COVID-19 case as of March 20, 2020. Credit: WHO

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 60

  • Six new countries/territories/areas (African Region [2], and Region of the Americas [2], and Western Pacific Region [2]) have reported cases of COVID-19.
  • To increase access to reliable information, WHO has partnered with WhatsApp and Facebook to launch a WHO Health Alert messaging service. This service will provide the latest news and information on COVID-19, including details on symptoms and how people can protect themselves. The Health Alert service is now available in English and will be introduced in other languages next week. To access it, send the word “hi” to the following number on WhatsApp:+41798 931 892.
  • The first vaccine trial has begun just 60 days after the genetic sequence of the virus was shared by China. This is an incredible achievement. To ensure clear evidence of which treatments are most effective, WHO and its partners are organizing a large international study, called the Solidarity Trial, in many countries to compare different treatments.
  • WHO and Global Citizen launched #TogetherAtHome, a virtual, no-contact concert series to promote physical distancing and action for global health. Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay, kicked it off earlier this week with a performance from his home. More Solidarity Sessions are planned to promote health, show support for people who are staying at home to protect themselves and others from COVID-19, and encourage donations to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

  • 234,073 confirmed cases (24,247 new)
  • 9,840 deaths (1,061 new)

Western Pacific Region

  • 93,349 confirmed cases (1,016 new)
  • 3,405 deaths (28 new)

European Region

  • 104,591 confirmed cases (17,506 new)
  • 4,899 deaths (816 new)

South-East Asia

  • 918 confirmed cases (261 new)
  • 31 deaths (8 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

  • 20,759 confirmed cases (1,254 new)
  • 1,312 deaths (151 new)

Regions of the Americas

  • 13,271 confirmed cases (4,104 new)
  • 178 deaths (57 new)

African Region

  • 473 confirmed cases (106 new)
  • 8 deaths (1 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 20, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases
China 81300
Italy 41035
Iran 18407
Spain 17147
Germany 10999
France 10877
United States of America 10442
Republic of Korea 8652
Switzerland 3863
United Kingdom 3277
Netherlands 2460
Austria 1843
Belgium 1795
Norway 1552
Sweden 1423
Denmark 1132
Japan 950
Malaysia 900
Portugal 785
Canada 736
International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712
Australia 709
Czech Republic 694
Ireland 557
Israel 529
Qatar 452
Brazil 428
Greece 418
Finland 369
Luxembourg 345
Singapore 345
Chile 342
Iceland 330
Poland 325
Thailand 322
Slovenia 319
Indonesia 309
Pakistan 302
Bahrain 269
Estonia 267
Romania 260
Saudi Arabia 238
Peru 234
Philippines 217
Egypt 210
Ecuador 199
Russian Federation 199
India 195
Turkey 191
Iraq 177
South Africa 150
Lebanon 149
Kuwait 148
United Arab Emirates 140
San Marino 126
Serbia 123
Slovakia 123
Armenia 122
Mexico 118
Panama 109
Colombia 108
Argentina 97
Bulgaria 94
Costa Rica 87
Latvia 86
Vietnam 85
Algeria 82
Croatia 81
Uruguay 79
Andorra 75
Brunei Darussalam 73
Hungary 73
Faroe Islands 72
Albania 70
Morocco 61
Sri Lanka 59
Cyprus 58
Jordan 56
Malta 53
Republic of Moldova 49
North Macedonia 48
Cambodia 47
Palestinian Territory 47
Belarus 46
Kazakhstan 46
Guadeloupe 45
Bosnia and Herzegovina 44
Burkina Faso 40
Georgia 38
New Zealand 39
Oman 39
Tunisia 39
Senegal 38
Lithuania 36
Venezuela 36
Azerbaijan 34
Dominican Republic 34
Martinique 32
Liechtenstein 25
Afghanistan 22
Uzbekistan 21
Bangladesh 17
Ukraine 16
Bolivia 15
Cameroon 15
French Guiana 15
Jamaica 15
Réunion 15
Democratic Republic of the Congo 14
Maldives 13
Guam 12
Honduras 12
Nigeria 12
Cuba 11
French Polynesia 11
Ghana 11
Paraguay 11
Rwanda 11
Gibraltar 10
Montenegro 10
Côte d’Ivoire 9
Ethiopia 9
Guatemala 9
Monaco 9
Togo 9
Trinidad and Tobago 9
Kenya 7
Mauritius 7
Mongolia 6
Puerto Rico 6
Seychelles 6
United Republic of Tanzania 6
Aruba 5
Guyana 5
Jersey 5
Equatorial Guinea 4
Mayotte 4
Saint Martin 4
Bahamas 3
Cayman Islands 3
Congo 3
Curaçao 3
Gabon 3
Kyrgyzstan 3
Namibia 3
Saint Barthelemy 3
Virgin Islands 3
Barbados 2
Benin 2
Bermuda 2
Bhutan 2
Greenland 2
Guinea 2
Liberia 2
Mauritania 2
New Caledonia 2
Saint Lucia 2
Sudan 2
Zambia 2
Antigua and Barbuda 1
Central African Republic 1
Chad 1
Djibouti 1
El Salvador 1
Eswatini 1
Fiji 1
Gambia 1
Guernsey 1
Holy See 1
Montserrat 1
Nepal 1
Nicaragua 1
Niger 1
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1
Sint Maarten 1
Somalia 1
Suriname 1
Total 234073

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading, or if you have not traveled from one of those areas or have not been in close contact with someone who has and is feeling unwell, your chances of getting it are currently low. However, it’s understandable that you may feel stressed and anxious about the situation. It’s a good idea to get the facts to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions.

Your healthcare provider, your national public health authority and your employer are all potential sources of accurate information on COVID-19 and whether it is in your area. It is important to be informed of the situation where you live and take appropriate measures to protect yourself.

If you are in an area where there is an outbreak of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice issued by national and local health authorities. Although for most people COVID-19 causes only mild illness, it can make some people very ill. More rarely, the disease can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes) appear to be more vulnerable.

