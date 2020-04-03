COVID-19 World Map: 972,303 Confirmed Cases; 202 Countries; 50,322 Deaths

By World Health Organization April 3, 2020

COVID-19 Coronavirus Map April 3

Coronavirus World Map: Distribution of COVID-19 cases as of April 3, 2020. Credit: WHO

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 74

  • One new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past24 hours: Malawi.
  • Supporting and protecting older people is everyone’s business: although all age groups are at risk of contracting COVID-19, older people face significant risk of developing severe illness. Read the statement by Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe here.
  • As cases start to climb in the South-East Asia Region, the Regional Director Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh held a virtual meeting with Health Ministers of the Region calling for a stronger whole-of-society approach. More information can be found here.
  • The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) launched an appeal yesterday for funds towards priority public health measures to help Latin American and Caribbean countries. The funds will be used to implement PAHO’s COVID-19 Response Strategy. Further information is available here.
  • Ports, airports and ground crossings require careful monitoring. WHO has produced two online interactive courses to provide guidance for the management of ill travelers and for managing COVID-19 cases or outbreaks onboard ships. Further details can be found below in the “Subject in Focus” below.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

  • 972,303 confirmed cases (75,853 new)
  • 50,322 deaths (4,823 new)

Western Pacific Region

  • 108,930 confirmed cases (1,304 new)
  • 3,760 deaths (37 new)

European Region

  • 541,808 confirmed cases (38,802 new)
  • 37,103 deaths (3,499 new)

South-East Asia

  • 5,881 confirmed cases (557 new)
  • 245 deaths (29 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

  • 62,236 confirmed cases (4,068 new)
  • 3,439 deaths (160 new)

Regions of the Americas

  • 247,473 confirmed cases (30,561 new)
  • 5,600 deaths (1,061 new)

African Region

  • 5,263 confirmed cases (561 new)
  • 164 deaths (37 new)

Subject in Focus: Online interactive courses for Points of entry

WHO continues to provide technical guidance in the context of COVID-19 for ports, airports and ground crossings, including for conveyances. This week two online interactive courses have been published on the WHO COVID-19 website. These are based on guidance documents already published that were developed with input from the International Maritime Organization, International Civil Aviation Organization, International Air Transport Association as well as major industry associations. The interactive courses highlight important information to reinforce learning through active recall — by engaging learners to answer short quizzes and respond to different scenarios in a safe learning environment.

Online course for the management of ill travelers at point of entry

This interactive e-learning course is based on the WHO Interim Guidance for Management of ill travellers at Points of Entry –international airports, seaports and ground crossings –in the context of the COVID-19 outbreak. This course is intended for National IHR Focal Points, public health authorities and operators at points of entry, conveyance operators, and other stakeholders.

Access the online course.

Online course for operational considerations for managing COVID-19 cases/outbreaks onboard ships

This course has been developed using the WHO Interim Guidance for Operational considerations for managing COVID-19 cases/outbreak onboard ships. Itis intended for any authority involved in public health response to a COVID-19 public health event onboard ships, including IHR National FocalPoints (NFP), port health authorities, local, provincial and national health surveillance and response systems, as well as port operators and ship operators.

Access the online course.

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 3, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases
United States of America 213600
Italy 115242
Spain 110238
China 82802
Germany 79696
France 58327
Iran 50468
United Kingdom 33722
Switzerland 18844
Turkey 18135
Belgium 15348
Netherlands 14697
Austria 11129
Republic of Korea 10062
Canada 10114
Portugal 9034
Brazil 6836
Israel 6211
Sweden 5466
Australia 5224
Norway 4935
Czechia 3858
Ireland 3849
Chile 3404
Denmark 3386
Ecuador 3163
Malaysia 3116
Russian Federation 3548
Poland 2946
Romania 2738
Philippines 2633
Japan 2617
Luxembourg 2487
Pakistan 2450
India 1965
Saudi Arabia 1885
Thailand 1875
Indonesia 1790
Finland 1518
Greece 1514
South Africa 1462
Dominican Republic 1380
Mexico 1378
Peru 1323
Iceland 1319
Panama 1317
Serbia 1171
Argentina 1133
Colombia 1065
Singapore 1049
United Arab Emirates 1024
Croatia 1011
Ukraine 987
Algeria 986
Qatar 949
Slovenia 897
Egypt 865
Estonia 858
New Zealand 774
Iraq 772
Morocco 735
International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712
Lithuania 649
Bahrain 643
Armenia 640
Republic of Moldova 591
Hungary 585
Bosnia and Herzegovina 521
Lebanon 508
Latvia 458
Bulgaria 457
Tunisia 455
Kazakhstan 435
Andorra 429
Slovakia 426
Kuwait 417
Azerbaijan 400
North Macedonia 384
Costa Rica 375
Cyprus 356
Uruguay 350
Puerto Rico 316
Réunion 308
Jordan 299
Albania 277
Afghanistan 269
Burkina Faso 261
Belarus 254
Oman 252
Cameroon 246
San Marino 245
Cuba 233
Vietnam 233
Uzbekistan 221
Honduras 219
Ghana 204
Malta 195
Senegal 195
Côte d’Ivoire 190
Faroe Islands 177
Nigeria 174
Mauritius 169
Palestinian Territory 165
Georgia 148
Sri Lanka 148
Venezuela 144
Montenegro 140
Democratic Republic of the Congo 134
Brunei Darussalam 133
Martinique 131
Kyrgyzstan 130
Guadeloupe 128
Mayotte 128
Kosovo 126
Bolivia 123
Cambodia 110
Kenya 110
Trinidad and Tobago 90
Rwanda 84
Jersey 81
Guernsey 91
Guam 82
Gibraltar 81
Paraguay 77
Liechtenstein 75
Niger 74
Isle of Man 71
Madagascar 65
Aruba 60
Bangladesh 56
French Guiana 55
Guinea 52
Monaco 52
Guatemala 47
Barbados 45
Jamaica 44
Uganda 44
Congo 41
Djibouti 41
El Salvador 41
Togo 39
Zambia 39
French Polynesia 37
United States Virgin Islands 33
Bermuda 32
Ethiopia 31
Mali 28
Cayman Islands 22
Saint Martin 22
Bahamas 21
Eritrea 20
United Republic of Tanzania 20
Guyana 19
Maldives 19
Gabon 18
New Caledonia 18
Sint Maarten 18
Haiti 16
Myanmar 16
Syrian Arab Republic 16
Equatorial Guinea 15
Mongolia 14
Benin 13
Namibia 13
Saint Lucia 13
Curaçao 11
Dominica 11
Greenland 10
Grenada 10
Lao People’s Democratic Republic 10
Libya 10
Mozambique 10
Seychelles 10
Eswatini 9
Guinea-Bissau 9
Angola 8
Central African Republic 8
Northern Mariana Islands 8
Saint Kitts and Nevis 8
Sudan 8
Suriname 8
Zimbabwe 8
Antigua and Barbuda 7
Chad 7
Fiji 7
Holy See 7
Liberia 6
Nepal 6
Saint Barthelemy 6
Bhutan 5
Cabo Verde 5
Mauritania 5
Montserrat 5
Nicaragua 5
Somalia 5
Turks and Caicos 5
Botswana 4
Gambia 4
Belize 3
British Virgin Islands 3
Malawi 3
Anguilla 2
Burundi 2
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 2
Sierra Leone 2
Papua New Guinea 1
Timor-Leste 1
Total 972303

359​

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).

