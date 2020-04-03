COVID-19 World Map: 972,303 Confirmed Cases; 202 Countries; 50,322 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 74

One new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past24 hours: Malawi.

As cases start to climb in the South-East Asia Region, the Regional Director Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh held a virtual meeting with Health Ministers of the Region calling for a stronger whole-of-society approach. More information can be found here.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) launched an appeal yesterday for funds towards priority public health measures to help Latin American and Caribbean countries. The funds will be used to implement PAHO’s COVID-19 Response Strategy. Further information is available here.

Ports, airports and ground crossings require careful monitoring. WHO has produced two online interactive courses to provide guidance for the management of ill travelers and for managing COVID-19 cases or outbreaks onboard ships. Further details can be found below in the “Subject in Focus” below.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

972,303 confirmed cases (75,853 new)

50,322 deaths (4,823 new)

Western Pacific Region

108,930 confirmed cases (1,304 new)

3,760 deaths (37 new)

European Region

541,808 confirmed cases (38,802 new)

37,103 deaths (3,499 new)

South-East Asia

5,881 confirmed cases (557 new)

245 deaths (29 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

62,236 confirmed cases (4,068 new)

3,439 deaths (160 new)

Regions of the Americas

247,473 confirmed cases (30,561 new)

5,600 deaths (1,061 new)

African Region

5,263 confirmed cases (561 new)

164 deaths (37 new)

Subject in Focus: Online interactive courses for Points of entry

WHO continues to provide technical guidance in the context of COVID-19 for ports, airports and ground crossings, including for conveyances. This week two online interactive courses have been published on the WHO COVID-19 website. These are based on guidance documents already published that were developed with input from the International Maritime Organization, International Civil Aviation Organization, International Air Transport Association as well as major industry associations. The interactive courses highlight important information to reinforce learning through active recall — by engaging learners to answer short quizzes and respond to different scenarios in a safe learning environment.

Online course for the management of ill travelers at point of entry

This interactive e-learning course is based on the WHO Interim Guidance for Management of ill travellers at Points of Entry –international airports, seaports and ground crossings –in the context of the COVID-19 outbreak. This course is intended for National IHR Focal Points, public health authorities and operators at points of entry, conveyance operators, and other stakeholders.

Access the online course.

Online course for operational considerations for managing COVID-19 cases/outbreaks onboard ships

This course has been developed using the WHO Interim Guidance for Operational considerations for managing COVID-19 cases/outbreak onboard ships. Itis intended for any authority involved in public health response to a COVID-19 public health event onboard ships, including IHR National FocalPoints (NFP), port health authorities, local, provincial and national health surveillance and response systems, as well as port operators and ship operators.

Access the online course.

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 3, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases United States of America 213600 Italy 115242 Spain 110238 China 82802 Germany 79696 France 58327 Iran 50468 United Kingdom 33722 Switzerland 18844 Turkey 18135 Belgium 15348 Netherlands 14697 Austria 11129 Republic of Korea 10062 Canada 10114 Portugal 9034 Brazil 6836 Israel 6211 Sweden 5466 Australia 5224 Norway 4935 Czechia 3858 Ireland 3849 Chile 3404 Denmark 3386 Ecuador 3163 Malaysia 3116 Russian Federation 3548 Poland 2946 Romania 2738 Philippines 2633 Japan 2617 Luxembourg 2487 Pakistan 2450 India 1965 Saudi Arabia 1885 Thailand 1875 Indonesia 1790 Finland 1518 Greece 1514 South Africa 1462 Dominican Republic 1380 Mexico 1378 Peru 1323 Iceland 1319 Panama 1317 Serbia 1171 Argentina 1133 Colombia 1065 Singapore 1049 United Arab Emirates 1024 Croatia 1011 Ukraine 987 Algeria 986 Qatar 949 Slovenia 897 Egypt 865 Estonia 858 New Zealand 774 Iraq 772 Morocco 735 International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712 Lithuania 649 Bahrain 643 Armenia 640 Republic of Moldova 591 Hungary 585 Bosnia and Herzegovina 521 Lebanon 508 Latvia 458 Bulgaria 457 Tunisia 455 Kazakhstan 435 Andorra 429 Slovakia 426 Kuwait 417 Azerbaijan 400 North Macedonia 384 Costa Rica 375 Cyprus 356 Uruguay 350 Puerto Rico 316 Réunion 308 Jordan 299 Albania 277 Afghanistan 269 Burkina Faso 261 Belarus 254 Oman 252 Cameroon 246 San Marino 245 Cuba 233 Vietnam 233 Uzbekistan 221 Honduras 219 Ghana 204 Malta 195 Senegal 195 Côte d’Ivoire 190 Faroe Islands 177 Nigeria 174 Mauritius 169 Palestinian Territory 165 Georgia 148 Sri Lanka 148 Venezuela 144 Montenegro 140 Democratic Republic of the Congo 134 Brunei Darussalam 133 Martinique 131 Kyrgyzstan 130 Guadeloupe 128 Mayotte 128 Kosovo 126 Bolivia 123 Cambodia 110 Kenya 110 Trinidad and Tobago 90 Rwanda 84 Jersey 81 Guernsey 91 Guam 82 Gibraltar 81 Paraguay 77 Liechtenstein 75 Niger 74 Isle of Man 71 Madagascar 65 Aruba 60 Bangladesh 56 French Guiana 55 Guinea 52 Monaco 52 Guatemala 47 Barbados 45 Jamaica 44 Uganda 44 Congo 41 Djibouti 41 El Salvador 41 Togo 39 Zambia 39 French Polynesia 37 United States Virgin Islands 33 Bermuda 32 Ethiopia 31 Mali 28 Cayman Islands 22 Saint Martin 22 Bahamas 21 Eritrea 20 United Republic of Tanzania 20 Guyana 19 Maldives 19 Gabon 18 New Caledonia 18 Sint Maarten 18 Haiti 16 Myanmar 16 Syrian Arab Republic 16 Equatorial Guinea 15 Mongolia 14 Benin 13 Namibia 13 Saint Lucia 13 Curaçao 11 Dominica 11 Greenland 10 Grenada 10 Lao People’s Democratic Republic 10 Libya 10 Mozambique 10 Seychelles 10 Eswatini 9 Guinea-Bissau 9 Angola 8 Central African Republic 8 Northern Mariana Islands 8 Saint Kitts and Nevis 8 Sudan 8 Suriname 8 Zimbabwe 8 Antigua and Barbuda 7 Chad 7 Fiji 7 Holy See 7 Liberia 6 Nepal 6 Saint Barthelemy 6 Bhutan 5 Cabo Verde 5 Mauritania 5 Montserrat 5 Nicaragua 5 Somalia 5 Turks and Caicos 5 Botswana 4 Gambia 4 Belize 3 British Virgin Islands 3 Malawi 3 Anguilla 2 Burundi 2 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 2 Sierra Leone 2 Papua New Guinea 1 Timor-Leste 1 Total 972303

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).