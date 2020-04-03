COVID-19 World Map: 972,303 Confirmed Cases; 202 Countries; 50,322 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 74
- One new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past24 hours: Malawi.
- Supporting and protecting older people is everyone’s business: although all age groups are at risk of contracting COVID-19, older people face significant risk of developing severe illness. Read the statement by Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe here.
- As cases start to climb in the South-East Asia Region, the Regional Director Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh held a virtual meeting with Health Ministers of the Region calling for a stronger whole-of-society approach. More information can be found here.
- The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) launched an appeal yesterday for funds towards priority public health measures to help Latin American and Caribbean countries. The funds will be used to implement PAHO’s COVID-19 Response Strategy. Further information is available here.
- Ports, airports and ground crossings require careful monitoring. WHO has produced two online interactive courses to provide guidance for the management of ill travelers and for managing COVID-19 cases or outbreaks onboard ships. Further details can be found below in the “Subject in Focus” below.
Risk Assessment
Global Level: Very High
Coronavirus Situation in Numbers
Globally
- 972,303 confirmed cases (75,853 new)
- 50,322 deaths (4,823 new)
Western Pacific Region
- 108,930 confirmed cases (1,304 new)
- 3,760 deaths (37 new)
European Region
- 541,808 confirmed cases (38,802 new)
- 37,103 deaths (3,499 new)
South-East Asia
- 5,881 confirmed cases (557 new)
- 245 deaths (29 new)
Eastern Mediterranean Region
- 62,236 confirmed cases (4,068 new)
- 3,439 deaths (160 new)
Regions of the Americas
- 247,473 confirmed cases (30,561 new)
- 5,600 deaths (1,061 new)
African Region
- 5,263 confirmed cases (561 new)
- 164 deaths (37 new)
Subject in Focus: Online interactive courses for Points of entry
WHO continues to provide technical guidance in the context of COVID-19 for ports, airports and ground crossings, including for conveyances. This week two online interactive courses have been published on the WHO COVID-19 website. These are based on guidance documents already published that were developed with input from the International Maritime Organization, International Civil Aviation Organization, International Air Transport Association as well as major industry associations. The interactive courses highlight important information to reinforce learning through active recall — by engaging learners to answer short quizzes and respond to different scenarios in a safe learning environment.
Online course for the management of ill travelers at point of entry
This interactive e-learning course is based on the WHO Interim Guidance for Management of ill travellers at Points of Entry –international airports, seaports and ground crossings –in the context of the COVID-19 outbreak. This course is intended for National IHR Focal Points, public health authorities and operators at points of entry, conveyance operators, and other stakeholders.
Online course for operational considerations for managing COVID-19 cases/outbreaks onboard ships
This course has been developed using the WHO Interim Guidance for Operational considerations for managing COVID-19 cases/outbreak onboard ships. Itis intended for any authority involved in public health response to a COVID-19 public health event onboard ships, including IHR National FocalPoints (NFP), port health authorities, local, provincial and national health surveillance and response systems, as well as port operators and ship operators.
Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 3, 2020
|Country/Territory/Area
|Confirmed Cases
|United States of America
|213600
|Italy
|115242
|Spain
|110238
|China
|82802
|Germany
|79696
|France
|58327
|Iran
|50468
|United Kingdom
|33722
|Switzerland
|18844
|Turkey
|18135
|Belgium
|15348
|Netherlands
|14697
|Austria
|11129
|Republic of Korea
|10062
|Canada
|10114
|Portugal
|9034
|Brazil
|6836
|Israel
|6211
|Sweden
|5466
|Australia
|5224
|Norway
|4935
|Czechia
|3858
|Ireland
|3849
|Chile
|3404
|Denmark
|3386
|Ecuador
|3163
|Malaysia
|3116
|Russian Federation
|3548
|Poland
|2946
|Romania
|2738
|Philippines
|2633
|Japan
|2617
|Luxembourg
|2487
|Pakistan
|2450
|India
|1965
|Saudi Arabia
|1885
|Thailand
|1875
|Indonesia
|1790
|Finland
|1518
|Greece
|1514
|South Africa
|1462
|Dominican Republic
|1380
|Mexico
|1378
|Peru
|1323
|Iceland
|1319
|Panama
|1317
|Serbia
|1171
|Argentina
|1133
|Colombia
|1065
|Singapore
|1049
|United Arab Emirates
|1024
|Croatia
|1011
|Ukraine
|987
|Algeria
|986
|Qatar
|949
|Slovenia
|897
|Egypt
|865
|Estonia
|858
|New Zealand
|774
|Iraq
|772
|Morocco
|735
|International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship)
|712
|Lithuania
|649
|Bahrain
|643
|Armenia
|640
|Republic of Moldova
|591
|Hungary
|585
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|521
|Lebanon
|508
|Latvia
|458
|Bulgaria
|457
|Tunisia
|455
|Kazakhstan
|435
|Andorra
|429
|Slovakia
|426
|Kuwait
|417
|Azerbaijan
|400
|North Macedonia
|384
|Costa Rica
|375
|Cyprus
|356
|Uruguay
|350
|Puerto Rico
|316
|Réunion
|308
|Jordan
|299
|Albania
|277
|Afghanistan
|269
|Burkina Faso
|261
|Belarus
|254
|Oman
|252
|Cameroon
|246
|San Marino
|245
|Cuba
|233
|Vietnam
|233
|Uzbekistan
|221
|Honduras
|219
|Ghana
|204
|Malta
|195
|Senegal
|195
|Côte d’Ivoire
|190
|Faroe Islands
|177
|Nigeria
|174
|Mauritius
|169
|Palestinian Territory
|165
|Georgia
|148
|Sri Lanka
|148
|Venezuela
|144
|Montenegro
|140
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|134
|Brunei Darussalam
|133
|Martinique
|131
|Kyrgyzstan
|130
|Guadeloupe
|128
|Mayotte
|128
|Kosovo
|126
|Bolivia
|123
|Cambodia
|110
|Kenya
|110
|Trinidad and Tobago
|90
|Rwanda
|84
|Jersey
|81
|Guernsey
|91
|Guam
|82
|Gibraltar
|81
|Paraguay
|77
|Liechtenstein
|75
|Niger
|74
|Isle of Man
|71
|Madagascar
|65
|Aruba
|60
|Bangladesh
|56
|French Guiana
|55
|Guinea
|52
|Monaco
|52
|Guatemala
|47
|Barbados
|45
|Jamaica
|44
|Uganda
|44
|Congo
|41
|Djibouti
|41
|El Salvador
|41
|Togo
|39
|Zambia
|39
|French Polynesia
|37
|United States Virgin Islands
|33
|Bermuda
|32
|Ethiopia
|31
|Mali
|28
|Cayman Islands
|22
|Saint Martin
|22
|Bahamas
|21
|Eritrea
|20
|United Republic of Tanzania
|20
|Guyana
|19
|Maldives
|19
|Gabon
|18
|New Caledonia
|18
|Sint Maarten
|18
|Haiti
|16
|Myanmar
|16
|Syrian Arab Republic
|16
|Equatorial Guinea
|15
|Mongolia
|14
|Benin
|13
|Namibia
|13
|Saint Lucia
|13
|Curaçao
|11
|Dominica
|11
|Greenland
|10
|Grenada
|10
|Lao People’s Democratic Republic
|10
|Libya
|10
|Mozambique
|10
|Seychelles
|10
|Eswatini
|9
|Guinea-Bissau
|9
|Angola
|8
|Central African Republic
|8
|Northern Mariana Islands
|8
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|8
|Sudan
|8
|Suriname
|8
|Zimbabwe
|8
|Antigua and Barbuda
|7
|Chad
|7
|Fiji
|7
|Holy See
|7
|Liberia
|6
|Nepal
|6
|Saint Barthelemy
|6
|Bhutan
|5
|Cabo Verde
|5
|Mauritania
|5
|Montserrat
|5
|Nicaragua
|5
|Somalia
|5
|Turks and Caicos
|5
|Botswana
|4
|Gambia
|4
|Belize
|3
|British Virgin Islands
|3
|Malawi
|3
|Anguilla
|2
|Burundi
|2
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|2
|Sierra Leone
|2
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|Timor-Leste
|1
|Total
|972303
Recommendations and Advice for the Public
If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).
If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).
