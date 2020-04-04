Coronavirus World Map: 1,051,635 Confirmed Cases; 203 Countries; 56,985 Deaths

By World Health Organization April 4, 2020

COVID-19 Coronavirus Map April 4

Coronavirus World Map: Distribution of COVID-19 cases as of April 4, 2020. Credit: WHO

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 75

  • One new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours: Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba.
  • As worldwide cases climb above 1 million and deaths over 50,000, Dr. Tedros stressed that the best way for countries to end restrictions and ease their economic effects was to attack the virus with an aggressive and comprehensive package of measures.
  • WHO has released new technical guidance recommending universal access to public hand hygiene stations and making their use obligatory on entering and leaving any public or private commercial building and any public transport facility. It also recommends that healthcare facilities improve access to and practice of hand hygiene.
  • WHO/Europe has received a €30 million contribution from the European Commission for 6 WHO European Region Member States –Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine –to meet immediate needs in their responses to COVID-19.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

  • 1,051,635 confirmed cases (79,332 new)
  • 56,985 deaths (6,664 new)

Western Pacific Region

  • 110,362 confirmed cases (1,432 new)
  • 3,809 deaths (49 new)

European Region

  • 583,141 confirmed cases (41,333 new)
  • 42,334 deaths (5,231 new)

South-East Asia

  • 6,528 confirmed cases (647 new)
  • 267 deaths (22 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

  • 65,903 confirmed cases (3,667 new)
  • 3,592 deaths (154 new)

Regions of the Americas

  • 279,543 confirmed cases (32,070 new)
  • 6,802 deaths (1,202 new)

African Region

  • 5,446 confirmed cases (183 new)
  • 170 deaths (6 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 4, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases
United States of America 241703
Italy 119827
Spain 117710
Germany 85778
China 82875
France 63536
Iran 53183
United Kingdom 38172
Turkey 20921
Switzerland 19706
Belgium 16770
Netherlands 15723
Canada 11732
Austria 11525
Republic of Korea 10156
Portugal 9886
Brazil 7910
Israel 7030
Sweden 6078
Australia 5454
Norway 5208
Ireland 4273
Czechia 4190
Russian Federation 4149
Denmark 3757
Chile 3737
Poland 3383
Malaysia 3333
Romania 3183
Ecuador 3163
Philippines 3018
Japan 2920
Luxembourg 2612
Pakistan 2450
India 2301
Saudi Arabia 2039
Indonesia 1986
Thailand 1978
Finland 1615
Greece 1613
Mexico 1510
South Africa 1505
Dominican Republic 1488
Serbia 1476
Panama 1475
Peru 1414
Iceland 1364
Argentina 1265
United Arab Emirates 1264
Colombia 1161
Singapore 1114
Ukraine 1096
Croatia 1079
Qatar 1075
Algeria 986
Egypt 985
Estonia 961
Slovenia 934
Morocco 844
New Zealand 824
Iraq 820
Lithuania 771
Armenia 736
International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712
Hungary 678
Bahrain 673
Republic of Moldova 591
Bosnia and Herzegovina 586
Lebanon 508
Tunisia 495
Latvia 493
Bulgaria 485
Kazakhstan 460
Slovakia 460
Azerbaijan 443
Andorra 442
North Macedonia 430
Kuwait 417
Costa Rica 396
Cyprus 396
Puerto Rico 378
Uruguay 369
Albania 333
Réunion 321
Jordan 310
Oman 277
Afghanistan 270
Cuba 269
Burkina Faso 261
Belarus 254
San Marino 252
Cameroon 246
Vietnam 239
Uzbekistan 241
Honduras 222
Senegal 207
Ghana 204
Côte d’Ivoire 203
Malta 202
Palestinian Territory 193
Nigeria 190
Mauritius 186
Faroe Islands 179
Montenegro 160
Georgia 157
Sri Lanka 151
Kyrgyzstan 144
Venezuela 144
Martinique 138
Brunei Darussalam 134
Democratic Republic of the Congo 134
Bolivia 132
Kosovo 132
Guadeloupe 130
Mayotte 128
Kenya 122
Jersey 118
Cambodia 114
Guernsey 114
Isle of Man 114
Niger 98
Trinidad and Tobago 97
Gibraltar 95
Paraguay 92
Rwanda 89
Guam 84
Liechtenstein 76
Madagascar 65
Aruba 62
Bangladesh 61
French Guiana 57
Guinea 52
Monaco 52
Djibouti 50
Guatemala 50
Jamaica 47
El Salvador 46
Barbados 45
Uganda 45
Congo 41
French Polynesia 39
Togo 39
Zambia 39
United States Virgin Islands 37
Mali 36
Bermuda 35
Ethiopia 35
Cayman Islands 28
Saint Martin 22
Bahamas 24
Sint Maarten 23
Gabon 21
Eritrea 20
Myanmar 20
United Republic of Tanzania 20
Guyana 19
Maldives 19
Haiti 18
New Caledonia 18
Libya 17
Syrian Arab Republic 16
Equatorial Guinea 15
Guinea-Bissau 15
Mongolia 14
Benin 13
Namibia 13
Saint Lucia 13
Curaçao 11
Dominica 11
Angola 10
Greenland 10
Grenada 10
Lao People’s Democratic Republic 10
Mozambique 10
Seychelles 10
Sudan 10
Suriname 10
Eswatini 9
Zimbabwe 9
Central African Republic 8
Northern Mariana Islands 8
Saint Kitts and Nevis 8
Antigua and Barbuda 7
Chad 7
Fiji 7
Holy See 7
Liberia 7
Somalia 7
Mauritania 6
Nepal 6
Saint Barthelemy 6
Bhutan 5
Cabo Verde 5
Montserrat 5
Nicaragua 5
Turks and Caicos 5
Botswana 4
Gambia 4
Anguilla 3
Belize 3
British Virgin Islands 3
Burundi 3
Malawi 3
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 3
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 2
Sierra Leone 2
Papua New Guinea 1
Timor-Leste 1
Total 1051635

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).

