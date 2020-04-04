Coronavirus World Map: 1,051,635 Confirmed Cases; 203 Countries; 56,985 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 75

One new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours: Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba.

in the past 24 hours: Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba. As worldwide cases climb above 1 million and deaths over 50,000, Dr. Tedros stressed that the best way for countries to end restrictions and ease their economic effects was to attack the virus with an aggressive and comprehensive package of measures.

WHO has released new technical guidance recommending universal access to public hand hygiene stations and making their use obligatory on entering and leaving any public or private commercial building and any public transport facility. It also recommends that healthcare facilities improve access to and practice of hand hygiene.

WHO/Europe has received a €30 million contribution from the European Commission for 6 WHO European Region Member States –Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine –to meet immediate needs in their responses to COVID-19.

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases United States of America 241703 Italy 119827 Spain 117710 Germany 85778 China 82875 France 63536 Iran 53183 United Kingdom 38172 Turkey 20921 Switzerland 19706 Belgium 16770 Netherlands 15723 Canada 11732 Austria 11525 Republic of Korea 10156 Portugal 9886 Brazil 7910 Israel 7030 Sweden 6078 Australia 5454 Norway 5208 Ireland 4273 Czechia 4190 Russian Federation 4149 Denmark 3757 Chile 3737 Poland 3383 Malaysia 3333 Romania 3183 Ecuador 3163 Philippines 3018 Japan 2920 Luxembourg 2612 Pakistan 2450 India 2301 Saudi Arabia 2039 Indonesia 1986 Thailand 1978 Finland 1615 Greece 1613 Mexico 1510 South Africa 1505 Dominican Republic 1488 Serbia 1476 Panama 1475 Peru 1414 Iceland 1364 Argentina 1265 United Arab Emirates 1264 Colombia 1161 Singapore 1114 Ukraine 1096 Croatia 1079 Qatar 1075 Algeria 986 Egypt 985 Estonia 961 Slovenia 934 Morocco 844 New Zealand 824 Iraq 820 Lithuania 771 Armenia 736 International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712 Hungary 678 Bahrain 673 Republic of Moldova 591 Bosnia and Herzegovina 586 Lebanon 508 Tunisia 495 Latvia 493 Bulgaria 485 Kazakhstan 460 Slovakia 460 Azerbaijan 443 Andorra 442 North Macedonia 430 Kuwait 417 Costa Rica 396 Cyprus 396 Puerto Rico 378 Uruguay 369 Albania 333 Réunion 321 Jordan 310 Oman 277 Afghanistan 270 Cuba 269 Burkina Faso 261 Belarus 254 San Marino 252 Cameroon 246 Vietnam 239 Uzbekistan 241 Honduras 222 Senegal 207 Ghana 204 Côte d’Ivoire 203 Malta 202 Palestinian Territory 193 Nigeria 190 Mauritius 186 Faroe Islands 179 Montenegro 160 Georgia 157 Sri Lanka 151 Kyrgyzstan 144 Venezuela 144 Martinique 138 Brunei Darussalam 134 Democratic Republic of the Congo 134 Bolivia 132 Kosovo 132 Guadeloupe 130 Mayotte 128 Kenya 122 Jersey 118 Cambodia 114 Guernsey 114 Isle of Man 114 Niger 98 Trinidad and Tobago 97 Gibraltar 95 Paraguay 92 Rwanda 89 Guam 84 Liechtenstein 76 Madagascar 65 Aruba 62 Bangladesh 61 French Guiana 57 Guinea 52 Monaco 52 Djibouti 50 Guatemala 50 Jamaica 47 El Salvador 46 Barbados 45 Uganda 45 Congo 41 French Polynesia 39 Togo 39 Zambia 39 United States Virgin Islands 37 Mali 36 Bermuda 35 Ethiopia 35 Cayman Islands 28 Saint Martin 22 Bahamas 24 Sint Maarten 23 Gabon 21 Eritrea 20 Myanmar 20 United Republic of Tanzania 20 Guyana 19 Maldives 19 Haiti 18 New Caledonia 18 Libya 17 Syrian Arab Republic 16 Equatorial Guinea 15 Guinea-Bissau 15 Mongolia 14 Benin 13 Namibia 13 Saint Lucia 13 Curaçao 11 Dominica 11 Angola 10 Greenland 10 Grenada 10 Lao People’s Democratic Republic 10 Mozambique 10 Seychelles 10 Sudan 10 Suriname 10 Eswatini 9 Zimbabwe 9 Central African Republic 8 Northern Mariana Islands 8 Saint Kitts and Nevis 8 Antigua and Barbuda 7 Chad 7 Fiji 7 Holy See 7 Liberia 7 Somalia 7 Mauritania 6 Nepal 6 Saint Barthelemy 6 Bhutan 5 Cabo Verde 5 Montserrat 5 Nicaragua 5 Turks and Caicos 5 Botswana 4 Gambia 4 Anguilla 3 Belize 3 British Virgin Islands 3 Burundi 3 Malawi 3 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 3 Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 2 Sierra Leone 2 Papua New Guinea 1 Timor-Leste 1 Total 1051635

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).