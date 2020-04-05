COVID-19 World Map: 1,133,758 Confirmed Cases; 203 Countries; 62,784 Deaths

By World Health Organization April 5, 2020

COVID-19 Coronavirus Map April 5

Coronavirus World Map: Distribution of COVID-19 cases as of April 5, 2020. Credit: WHO

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 76

One new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours: Falkland Islands (Malvinas).

The Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Dr. Etienne, on Friday, called for the collaboration of the private sector with countries of Latin America and the Caribbean to tackle COVID-19. More details can be found here.

PAHO has launched a new searchable database that contains the latest guidance and research on the COVID-19 pandemic from the Americas and affected countries worldwide.

As China emerges from a 2 month containment phase and moves into the mitigation stage, its experience is helping countries currently at the start of the COVID-19 cycle to plan their responses better. This is explored in an interview with WHO Representative to China, Dr. Gauden Galea, which is available here.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

  • 1,133,758 confirmed cases (82,061 new)
  • 62,784 deaths (5,798 new)

Western Pacific Region

  • 111,396 confirmed cases (1,034 new)
  • 3,838 deaths (29 new)

European Region

  • 621,407 confirmed cases (38,266 new)
  • 46,416 deaths (4,082 new)

South-East Asia

  • 7,816 confirmed cases (1,288 new)
  • 302 deaths (35 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

  • 70,293 confirmed cases (4,328 new)
  • 3,794 deaths (201 new)

Regions of the Americas

  • 315,714 confirmed cases (36,171 new)
  • 8,187 deaths (1,385 new)

African Region

  • 6,420 confirmed cases (974 new)
  • 236 deaths (66 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 5, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases
United States of America 273808
Spain 124736
Italy 124632
Germany 91714
China 82930
France 67757
Iran 55743
United Kingdom 41907
Turkey 23934
Switzerland 20489
Belgium 18431
Netherlands 16627
Canada 12938
Austria 11766
Portugal 10524
Republic of Korea 10237
Brazil 9056
Israel 7589
Sweden 6443
Australia 5635
Norway 5510
Russian Federation 4731
Ireland 4604
Czechia 4472
Chile 4161
Denmark 4077
Poland 3627
Romania 3613
Malaysia 3483
Ecuador 3465
India 3374
Japan 3271
Philippines 3094
Pakistan 2880
Luxembourg 2729
Saudi Arabia 2370
Indonesia 2092
Thailand 2067
Finland 1882
Mexico 1688
Greece 1673
Panama 1673
Serbia 1624
Peru 1595
South Africa 1585
United Arab Emirates 1505
Dominican Republic 1488
Iceland 1417
Argentina 1353
Qatar 1325
Colombia 1267
Algeria 1251
Ukraine 1251
Singapore 1189
Croatia 1126
Egypt 1070
Estonia 1018
Slovenia 977
Morocco 960
Iraq 878
New Zealand 872
Lithuania 771
Republic of Moldova 752
Armenia 746
Hungary 733
International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712
Bahrain 688
Bosnia and Herzegovina 632
Kuwait 556
Cameroon 555
Tunisia 553
Kazakhstan 531
Lebanon 527
Azerbaijan 512
Latvia 509
Bulgaria 503
North Macedonia 483
Slovakia 471
Andorra 466
Puerto Rico 452
Belarus 440
Cyprus 426
Costa Rica 416
Uruguay 386
Réunion 334
Albania 333
Jordan 323
Burkina Faso 302
Afghanistan 299
Oman 298
Uzbekistan 298
Cuba 288
Honduras 264
San Marino 259
Côte d’Ivoire 245
Vietnam 240
Senegal 219
Palestinian Territory 217
Malta 213
Nigeria 210
Ghana 205
Montenegro 197
Mauritius 196
Faroe Islands 181
Georgia 170
Sri Lanka 159
Democratic Republic of the Congo 148
Kyrgyzstan 147
Mayotte 147
Martinique 145
Niger 144
Venezuela 144
Kosovo 140
Bolivia 139
Guernsey 136
Brunei Darussalam 135
Guadeloupe 130
Isle of Man 126
Jersey 123
Kenya 122
Cambodia 114
Guinea 111
Rwanda 102
Trinidad and Tobago 100
Gibraltar 98
Paraguay 96
Guam 93
Liechtenstein 77
Bangladesh 70
Madagascar 70
Aruba 64
French Guiana 62
El Salvador 56
Jamaica 53
Monaco 52
Barbados 51
Djibouti 51
Guatemala 50
Uganda 48
Congo 45
French Polynesia 40
Togo 40
Zambia 39
United States Virgin Islands 40
Mali 39
Ethiopia 38
Bermuda 35
Cayman Islands 28
Bahamas 24
Saint Martin 24
Guyana 23
Sint Maarten 23
Gabon 21
Eritrea 20
Myanmar 20
United Republic of Tanzania 20
Maldives 19
Guinea-Bissau 18
Haiti 18
New Caledonia 18
Libya 17
Equatorial Guinea 16
Syrian Arab Republic 16
Mongolia 14
Namibia 14
Benin 13
Saint Lucia 13
Fiji 12
Grenada 12
Curaçao 11
Dominica 11
Angola 10
Greenland 10
Lao People’s Democratic Republic 10
Liberia 10
Mozambique 10
Seychelles 10
Sudan 10
Suriname 10
Central African Republic 9
Eswatini 9
Nepal 9
Saint Kitts and Nevis 9
Zimbabwe 9
Northern Mariana Islands 8
Antigua and Barbuda 7
Chad 7
Holy See 7
Somalia 7
Mauritania 6
Montserrat 6
Saint Barthelemy 6
Bhutan 5
Cabo Verde 5
Nicaragua 5
Turks and Caicos 5
Belize 4
Botswana 4
Gambia 4
Sierra Leone 4
Anguilla 3
British Virgin Islands 3
Burundi 3
Malawi 3
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 3
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 2
Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 1
Papua New Guinea 1
Timor-Leste 1
Total 1133758

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).

