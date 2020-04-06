Coronavirus World Map: 1,210,956 Confirmed Cases; 204 Countries; 67,594 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 77

One new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours: South Sudan.

in the past 24 hours: South Sudan. At a joint press conference and in a co-authored opinion piece, the WHO Director-General and IMF Managing Director reiterated the importance of saving lives and saving livelihoods and made it clear that the trade-off between saving lives or jobs is a false dilemma. The press conference remarks are here, and the op-ed here.

Managing Director reiterated the importance of saving lives and saving livelihoods and made it clear that the trade-off between saving lives or jobs is a false dilemma. The press conference remarks are here, and the op-ed here. Almost 90 percent of the world’s students are now affected by nationwide school closures –that’s more than 1.5 billion children and young people. Together with UNICEF and the International Publishers Association, the World Health Organization has launched the ‘Read the World’ children’s reading initiative. More information on this initiative can be found here. WHO has also published advice for parenting during the COVID-19 pandemic, available here.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

1,210,956 confirmed cases (77,200 new)

67,594 deaths (4,810 new)

Western Pacific Region

112,522 confirmed cases (1,126 new)

3,861 deaths (23 new)

European Region

655,339 confirmed cases (33,932 new)

49,479 deaths (3,063 new)

South-East Asia

8,828 confirmed cases (1,012 new)

344 deaths (42 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

74,347 confirmed cases (4,054 new)

3,976 deaths (182 new)

Regions of the Americas

352,592 confirmed cases (36,878 new)

9,680 deaths (1,493 new)

African Region

6,616 confirmed cases (198 new)

243 deaths (7 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 6, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases United States of America 307318 Spain 130759 Italy 128948 Germany 95391 China 83005 France 69607 Iran 58226 United Kingdom 47810 Turkey 27069 Switzerland 21065 Belgium 19691 Netherlands 17851 Canada 13904 Austria 11983 Portugal 11278 Republic of Korea 10284 Brazil 10278 Israel 8018 Sweden 6830 Australia 5744 Norway 5640 Russian Federation 5389 Ireland 5111 Czechia 4587 Chile 4471 Denmark 4369 Poland 4102 India 4067 Romania 3864 Malaysia 3662 Japan 3654 Ecuador 3465 Pakistan 3277 Philippines 3246 Luxembourg 2804 Saudi Arabia 2463 Indonesia 2273 Thailand 2169 Finland 1927 Serbia 1908 Mexico 1890 Panama 1801 United Arab Emirates 1799 Peru 1746 Greece 1735 South Africa 1655 Qatar 1604 Dominican Republic 1488 Iceland 1486 Argentina 1451 Colombia 1406 Ukraine 1319 Singapore 1309 Algeria 1251 Croatia 1182 Egypt 1173 Morocco 1113 Estonia 1097 Slovenia 997 Iraq 961 New Zealand 911 Republic of Moldova 864 Lithuania 811 Armenia 746 Hungary 744 International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712 Bahrain 700 Bosnia and Herzegovina 662 Kazakhstan 604 Azerbaijan 584 Tunisia 574 Belarus 562 Kuwait 556 Cameroon 555 North Macedonia 555 Latvia 533 Bulgaria 531 Lebanon 527 Andorra 523 Slovakia 485 Puerto Rico 452 Cyprus 446 Costa Rica 435 Uruguay 400 Uzbekistan 390 Albania 377 Jordan 345 Réunion 344 Afghanistan 337 Oman 331 Cuba 320 Burkina Faso 302 Honduras 268 San Marino 266 Palestinian Territory 246 Côte d’Ivoire 245 Vietnam 241 Malta 234 Mauritius 227 Senegal 222 Kyrgyzstan 216 Nigeria 210 Ghana 205 Montenegro 203 Georgia 188 Faroe Islands 181 Sri Lanka 176 Democratic Republic of the Congo 161 Bolivia 157 Jersey 155 Guernsey 154 Mayotte 147 Kosovo 145 Martinique 145 Niger 144 Venezuela 144 Kenya 142 Brunei Darussalam 135 Guadeloupe 134 Isle of Man 127 Cambodia 114 Guam 112 Guinea 111 Paraguay 104 Gibraltar 103 Trinidad and Tobago 103 Rwanda 102 Bangladesh 88 Liechtenstein 78 Madagascar 77 French Guiana 66 Aruba 64 El Salvador 62 Guatemala 61 Djibouti 59 Jamaica 55 Monaco 52 Barbados 51 Uganda 48 Congo 45 Togo 44 Ethiopia 43 United States Virgin Islands 42 French Polynesia 41 Mali 39 Zambia 39 Bermuda 37 Cayman Islands 35 Eritrea 29 Saint Martin 29 Bahamas 28 Guyana 24 Sint Maarten 23 Benin 22 United Republic of Tanzania 22 Gabon 21 Haiti 21 Myanmar 21 Maldives 19 Syrian Arab Republic 19 Guinea-Bissau 18 Libya 18 New Caledonia 18 Equatorial Guinea 16 Namibia 16 Angola 14 Mongolia 14 Saint Lucia 14 Liberia 13 Fiji 12 Grenada 12 Sudan 12 Curaçao 11 Dominica 11 Greenland 11 Lao People’s Democratic Republic 11 Mozambique 10 Seychelles 10 Suriname 10 Central African Republic 9 Chad 9 Eswatini 9 Nepal 9 Saint Kitts and Nevis 9 Zimbabwe 9 Northern Mariana Islands 8 Antigua and Barbuda 7 Holy See 7 Somalia 7 Mauritania 6 Montserrat 6 Saint Barthelemy 6 Sierra Leone 6 Belize 5 Bhutan 5 Cabo Verde 5 Nicaragua 5 Turks and Caicos 5 Botswana 4 Gambia 4 Malawi 4 Anguilla 3 British Virgin Islands 3 Burundi 3 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 3 Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 2 Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 2 Papua New Guinea 1 South Sudan 1 Timor-Leste 1 Total 1210956

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).