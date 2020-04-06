Coronavirus World Map: 1,210,956 Confirmed Cases; 204 Countries; 67,594 Deaths

By World Health Organization April 6, 2020

COVID-19 Coronavirus Map April 5

Coronavirus World Map: Distribution of COVID-19 cases as of April 6, 2020. Credit: WHO

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 77

  • One new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours: South Sudan.
  • At a joint press conference and in a co-authored opinion piece, the WHO Director-General and IMF Managing Director reiterated the importance of saving lives and saving livelihoods and made it clear that the trade-off between saving lives or jobs is a false dilemma. The press conference remarks are here, and the op-ed here.
  • Almost 90 percent of the world’s students are now affected by nationwide school closures –that’s more than 1.5 billion children and young people. Together with UNICEF and the International Publishers Association, the World Health Organization has launched the ‘Read the World’ children’s reading initiative. More information on this initiative can be found here. WHO has also published advice for parenting during the COVID-19 pandemic, available here.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

  • 1,210,956 confirmed cases (77,200 new)
  • 67,594 deaths (4,810 new)

Western Pacific Region

  • 112,522 confirmed cases (1,126 new)
  • 3,861 deaths (23 new)

European Region

  • 655,339 confirmed cases (33,932 new)
  • 49,479 deaths (3,063 new)

South-East Asia

  • 8,828 confirmed cases (1,012 new)
  • 344 deaths (42 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

  • 74,347 confirmed cases (4,054 new)
  • 3,976 deaths (182 new)

Regions of the Americas

  • 352,592 confirmed cases (36,878 new)
  • 9,680 deaths (1,493 new)

African Region

  • 6,616 confirmed cases (198 new)
  • 243 deaths (7 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 6, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases
United States of America 307318
Spain 130759
Italy 128948
Germany 95391
China 83005
France 69607
Iran 58226
United Kingdom 47810
Turkey 27069
Switzerland 21065
Belgium 19691
Netherlands 17851
Canada 13904
Austria 11983
Portugal 11278
Republic of Korea 10284
Brazil 10278
Israel 8018
Sweden 6830
Australia 5744
Norway 5640
Russian Federation 5389
Ireland 5111
Czechia 4587
Chile 4471
Denmark 4369
Poland 4102
India 4067
Romania 3864
Malaysia 3662
Japan 3654
Ecuador 3465
Pakistan 3277
Philippines 3246
Luxembourg 2804
Saudi Arabia 2463
Indonesia 2273
Thailand 2169
Finland 1927
Serbia 1908
Mexico 1890
Panama 1801
United Arab Emirates 1799
Peru 1746
Greece 1735
South Africa 1655
Qatar 1604
Dominican Republic 1488
Iceland 1486
Argentina 1451
Colombia 1406
Ukraine 1319
Singapore 1309
Algeria 1251
Croatia 1182
Egypt 1173
Morocco 1113
Estonia 1097
Slovenia 997
Iraq 961
New Zealand 911
Republic of Moldova 864
Lithuania 811
Armenia 746
Hungary 744
International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712
Bahrain 700
Bosnia and Herzegovina 662
Kazakhstan 604
Azerbaijan 584
Tunisia 574
Belarus 562
Kuwait 556
Cameroon 555
North Macedonia 555
Latvia 533
Bulgaria 531
Lebanon 527
Andorra 523
Slovakia 485
Puerto Rico 452
Cyprus 446
Costa Rica 435
Uruguay 400
Uzbekistan 390
Albania 377
Jordan 345
Réunion 344
Afghanistan 337
Oman 331
Cuba 320
Burkina Faso 302
Honduras 268
San Marino 266
Palestinian Territory 246
Côte d’Ivoire 245
Vietnam 241
Malta 234
Mauritius 227
Senegal 222
Kyrgyzstan 216
Nigeria 210
Ghana 205
Montenegro 203
Georgia 188
Faroe Islands 181
Sri Lanka 176
Democratic Republic of the Congo 161
Bolivia 157
Jersey 155
Guernsey 154
Mayotte 147
Kosovo 145
Martinique 145
Niger 144
Venezuela 144
Kenya 142
Brunei Darussalam 135
Guadeloupe 134
Isle of Man 127
Cambodia 114
Guam 112
Guinea 111
Paraguay 104
Gibraltar 103
Trinidad and Tobago 103
Rwanda 102
Bangladesh 88
Liechtenstein 78
Madagascar 77
French Guiana 66
Aruba 64
El Salvador 62
Guatemala 61
Djibouti 59
Jamaica 55
Monaco 52
Barbados 51
Uganda 48
Congo 45
Togo 44
Ethiopia 43
United States Virgin Islands 42
French Polynesia 41
Mali 39
Zambia 39
Bermuda 37
Cayman Islands 35
Eritrea 29
Saint Martin 29
Bahamas 28
Guyana 24
Sint Maarten 23
Benin 22
United Republic of Tanzania 22
Gabon 21
Haiti 21
Myanmar 21
Maldives 19
Syrian Arab Republic 19
Guinea-Bissau 18
Libya 18
New Caledonia 18
Equatorial Guinea 16
Namibia 16
Angola 14
Mongolia 14
Saint Lucia 14
Liberia 13
Fiji 12
Grenada 12
Sudan 12
Curaçao 11
Dominica 11
Greenland 11
Lao People’s Democratic Republic 11
Mozambique 10
Seychelles 10
Suriname 10
Central African Republic 9
Chad 9
Eswatini 9
Nepal 9
Saint Kitts and Nevis 9
Zimbabwe 9
Northern Mariana Islands 8
Antigua and Barbuda 7
Holy See 7
Somalia 7
Mauritania 6
Montserrat 6
Saint Barthelemy 6
Sierra Leone 6
Belize 5
Bhutan 5
Cabo Verde 5
Nicaragua 5
Turks and Caicos 5
Botswana 4
Gambia 4
Malawi 4
Anguilla 3
British Virgin Islands 3
Burundi 3
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 3
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 2
Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 2
Papua New Guinea 1
South Sudan 1
Timor-Leste 1
Total 1210956

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).

