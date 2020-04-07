COVID-19 World Map: 1,279,722 Confirmed Cases; 205 Countries; 72,614 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 78

One new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours: São Tomé and Príncipe.

in the past 24 hours: São Tomé and Príncipe. Today, April 7, marks World Health Day and this year WHO pays tribute to the incredible contribution of all health workers, especially nurses and midwives. Nurses are the largest component of the health workforce and play a fundamental role in combatting COVID-19 and achieving Universal Health Coverage and the Sustainable Development Goals.

WHO, Lady Gaga and Global Citizen have announced a concert to air on Saturday, April 18, 2020 titled ‘One World: Together at home.’ This globally televised and streamed special will highlight unity among all people affected by COVID-19, celebrate the brave healthcare workers doing life-saving work, and raise funds for the response. More information is available here.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros, in a press conference held yesterday, reiterated concerns regarding the shortage of medical masks and other PPE and reminded people that masks should be used as part of a comprehensive package of interventions. WHO has released guidance on the use of masks in communities, during home care, and in healthcare settings that can be found here; further advice for the public can be found here.

WHO is improving supply networks and logistics in clinical environments, and sending equipment and testing kits worldwide. See ‘Subject in Focus’ below.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

1,279,722 confirmed cases (68,766 new)

72,614 deaths (5,020 new)

Western Pacific Region

113,641 confirmed cases (1,119 new)

3,892 deaths (31 new)

European Region

686,338 confirmed cases (30,999 new)

52,809 deaths (3,330 new)

South-East Asia

9,132 confirmed cases (304 new)

362 deaths (18 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

78,565 confirmed cases (4,218 new)

4,149 deaths (173 new)

Regions of the Americas

384,242 confirmed cases (31,650 new)

11,097 deaths (1,417 new)

African Region

7,092 confirmed cases (476 new)

294 deaths (51 new)

Subject in Focus: Supporting countries with COVID-19 supplies and logistical needs

Improving supply networks

Significant efforts are underway to improve access to items essential for the COVID-19 emergency response. Through the continued efforts of WHO and the Pandemic Supply Chain Network (PSCN), the personal protective equipment (PPE) manufacturing market is beginning to open, however demand continues to outstrip available supply.

The Operations Support and Logistics (OSL) unit at WHO is working to convene meetings with key stakeholders including oxygen, ventilator and concentrator manufacturers and producers of associated ancillary equipment. In addition to securing the appropriate equipment for those countries at most risk or most vulnerable, WHO and the PSCN is working with the World Bank and other UN agencies to ensure that the infrastructure, technical guidance and other operational guidance is available.

Through collaboration with the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), OSL’s COVID-19 Essential Supplies Forecasting Tool has been finalized. Output from the model is being shared with partners and is assisting both procurement agencies and suppliers in understanding national requirements of key supplies.

Sending personal protective equipment and testing kits

Since the beginning of the outbreak, OSL has shipped more than 900000 surgical masks, 62000 N95 masks, 1 million gloves, 115000 gowns, 17000 goggles and 34000 face shields to 133 countries. OSL has also shipped COVID-19 testing kits to 126 countries.

Strengthening health logistics in clinical environments

OSL has also launched and supported the COVID-19 Health Logistics Project, establishing direct technical support to hospitals to re-design their facilities into infectious disease treatment units. This support has included improving patient and healthcare worker flow, promoting rational use of PPE, and minimizing nosocomial transmission.

To achieve these aims, OSL has established the Health Logistics Technical Network (HLTN). The network is composed of recognized universities, humanitarian institutions and international NGOs focused on technical interventions. A WHO-based helpdesk serves as a centralized resource to answer technical questions, verify and provide inputs on COVID-19 facility layouts, troubleshoot problems, and facilitate solutions to problems while supporting experts in the field. Helpdesk support has been successfully provided in Australia for the Canberra Hospital Campus SARI layout, and additional support has been requested from Italy and France.

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 7, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases United States of America 333811 Spain 135032 Italy 132547 Germany 99225 China 83071 France 73488 Iran 60500 United Kingdom 51612 Turkey 30217 Switzerland 21574 Belgium 20814 Netherlands 18803 Canada 15806 Austria 12297 Portugal 11730 Brazil 11130 Republic of Korea 10331 Israel 8611 Sweden 7206 Russian Federation 6343 Australia 5844 Norway 5755 Ireland 5364 Czechia 4822 Chile 4815 Denmark 4681 Poland 4413 India 4067 Romania 4057 Japan 3906 Pakistan 3864 Malaysia 3793 Ecuador 3747 Philippines 3660 Luxembourg 2843 Saudi Arabia 2752 Indonesia 2491 Peru 2281 Thailand 2220 Serbia 2200 Finland 2176 Mexico 2143 United Arab Emirates 2076 Panama 1988 Qatar 1832 Dominican Republic 1828 Greece 1755 South Africa 1686 Iceland 1562 Argentina 1554 Colombia 1485 Ukraine 1462 Algeria 1423 Singapore 1375 Egypt 1322 Croatia 1222 Morocco 1141 Estonia 1108 Iraq 1031 Slovenia 1021 Republic of Moldova 965 New Zealand 943 Lithuania 843 Armenia 833 Hungary 817 Bahrain 756 International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712 Belarus 700 Bosnia and Herzegovina 695 Kazakhstan 670 Kuwait 665 Azerbaijan 641 Tunisia 596 North Macedonia 570 Cameroon 555 Bulgaria 549 Latvia 542 Lebanon 541 Andorra 540 Slovakia 534 Puerto Rico 513 Uzbekistan 472 Cyprus 465 Costa Rica 454 Uruguay 406 Albania 377 Oman 371 Afghanistan 367 Cuba 350 Jordan 349 Réunion 349 Burkina Faso 345 Côte d’Ivoire 323 Honduras 298 San Marino 277 Palestinian Territory 254 Vietnam 245 Malta 241 Mauritius 244 Nigeria 232 Kyrgyzstan 228 Senegal 226 Montenegro 223 Ghana 214 Georgia 195 Niger 184 Bolivia 183 Faroe Islands 181 Sri Lanka 176 Kosovo 165 Mayotte 164 Democratic Republic of the Congo 161 Venezuela 159 Jersey 155 Guernsey 154 Martinique 149 Kenya 142 Brunei Darussalam 135 Guadeloupe 135 Isle of Man 127 Bangladesh 123 Cambodia 115 Guam 113 Paraguay 113 Guinea 111 Trinidad and Tobago 105 Rwanda 104 Gibraltar 103 Djibouti 90 Liechtenstein 78 Madagascar 77 Guatemala 70 El Salvador 69 French Guiana 68 Aruba 64 Jamaica 58 Barbados 56 Uganda 52 Congo 45 Togo 44 Ethiopia 43 United States Virgin Islands 43 French Polynesia 42 Monaco 40 Cayman Islands 39 Mali 39 Zambia 39 Bermuda 37 Sint Maarten 37 Guinea-Bissau 33 Saint Martin 31 Bahamas 29 Eritrea 29 Guyana 29 Haiti 24 United Republic of Tanzania 24 Benin 23 Gabon 21 Myanmar 21 Maldives 19 Syrian Arab Republic 19 Libya 18 New Caledonia 18 Angola 16 Equatorial Guinea 16 Namibia 16 Antigua and Barbuda 15 Mongolia 15 Dominica 14 Fiji 14 Liberia 14 Saint Lucia 14 Sudan 14 Curaçao 13 Grenada 12 Lao People’s Democratic Republic 12 Greenland 11 Seychelles 11 Mozambique 10 Saint Kitts and Nevis 10 Suriname 10 Central African Republic 9 Chad 9 Eswatini 9 Nepal 9 Zimbabwe 9 Northern Mariana Islands 8 Belize 7 Cabo Verde 7 Holy See 7 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 7 Somalia 7 Botswana 6 Mauritania 6 Montserrat 6 Nicaragua 6 Saint Barthelemy 6 Sierra Leone 6 Bhutan 5 Turks and Caicos 5 Gambia 4 Malawi 4 São Tomé and Príncipe 4 Anguilla 3 British Virgin Islands 3 Burundi 3 Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 2 Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 2 Papua New Guinea 1 South Sudan 1 Timor-Leste 1 Total 1279722

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).