COVID-19 World Map: 1,279,722 Confirmed Cases; 205 Countries; 72,614 Deaths

By World Health Organization April 7, 2020

COVID-19 Coronavirus Map April 7

Coronavirus World Map: Distribution of COVID-19 cases as of April 7, 2020. Credit: WHO

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 78

  • One new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours: São Tomé and Príncipe.
  • Today, April 7, marks World Health Day and this year WHO pays tribute to the incredible contribution of all health workers, especially nurses and midwives. Nurses are the largest component of the health workforce and play a fundamental role in combatting COVID-19 and achieving Universal Health Coverage and the Sustainable Development Goals.
  • WHO, Lady Gaga and Global Citizen have announced a concert to air on Saturday, April 18, 2020 titled ‘One World: Together at home.’ This globally televised and streamed special will highlight unity among all people affected by COVID-19, celebrate the brave healthcare workers doing life-saving work, and raise funds for the response. More information is available here.
  • WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros, in a press conference held yesterday, reiterated concerns regarding the shortage of medical masks and other PPE and reminded people that masks should be used as part of a comprehensive package of interventions. WHO has released guidance on the use of masks in communities, during home care, and in healthcare settings that can be found here; further advice for the public can be found here.
  • WHO is improving supply networks and logistics in clinical environments, and sending equipment and testing kits worldwide. See ‘Subject in Focus’ below.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

  • 1,279,722 confirmed cases (68,766 new)
  • 72,614 deaths (5,020 new)

Western Pacific Region

  • 113,641 confirmed cases (1,119 new)
  • 3,892 deaths (31 new)

European Region

  • 686,338 confirmed cases (30,999 new)
  • 52,809 deaths (3,330 new)

South-East Asia

  • 9,132 confirmed cases (304 new)
  • 362 deaths (18 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

  • 78,565 confirmed cases (4,218 new)
  • 4,149 deaths (173 new)

Regions of the Americas

  • 384,242 confirmed cases (31,650 new)
  • 11,097 deaths (1,417 new)

African Region

  • 7,092 confirmed cases (476 new)
  • 294 deaths (51 new)

Subject in Focus: Supporting countries with COVID-19 supplies and logistical needs

Improving supply networks

Significant efforts are underway to improve access to items essential for the COVID-19 emergency response. Through the continued efforts of WHO and the Pandemic Supply Chain Network (PSCN), the personal protective equipment (PPE) manufacturing market is beginning to open, however demand continues to outstrip available supply.

The Operations Support and Logistics (OSL) unit at WHO is working to convene meetings with key stakeholders including oxygen, ventilator and concentrator manufacturers and producers of associated ancillary equipment. In addition to securing the appropriate equipment for those countries at most risk or most vulnerable, WHO and the PSCN is working with the World Bank and other UN agencies to ensure that the infrastructure, technical guidance and other operational guidance is available.

Through collaboration with the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), OSL’s COVID-19 Essential Supplies Forecasting Tool has been finalized. Output from the model is being shared with partners and is assisting both procurement agencies and suppliers in understanding national requirements of key supplies.

Sending personal protective equipment and testing kits

Since the beginning of the outbreak, OSL has shipped more than 900000 surgical masks, 62000 N95 masks, 1 million gloves, 115000 gowns, 17000 goggles and 34000 face shields to 133 countries. OSL has also shipped COVID-19 testing kits to 126 countries.

Strengthening health logistics in clinical environments

OSL has also launched and supported the COVID-19 Health Logistics Project, establishing direct technical support to hospitals to re-design their facilities into infectious disease treatment units. This support has included improving patient and healthcare worker flow, promoting rational use of PPE, and minimizing nosocomial transmission.

To achieve these aims, OSL has established the Health Logistics Technical Network (HLTN). The network is composed of recognized universities, humanitarian institutions and international NGOs focused on technical interventions. A WHO-based helpdesk serves as a centralized resource to answer technical questions, verify and provide inputs on COVID-19 facility layouts, troubleshoot problems, and facilitate solutions to problems while supporting experts in the field. Helpdesk support has been successfully provided in Australia for the Canberra Hospital Campus SARI layout, and additional support has been requested from Italy and France.

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 7, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases
United States of America 333811
Spain 135032
Italy 132547
Germany 99225
China 83071
France 73488
Iran 60500
United Kingdom 51612
Turkey 30217
Switzerland 21574
Belgium 20814
Netherlands 18803
Canada 15806
Austria 12297
Portugal 11730
Brazil 11130
Republic of Korea 10331
Israel 8611
Sweden 7206
Russian Federation 6343
Australia 5844
Norway 5755
Ireland 5364
Czechia 4822
Chile 4815
Denmark 4681
Poland 4413
India 4067
Romania 4057
Japan 3906
Pakistan 3864
Malaysia 3793
Ecuador 3747
Philippines 3660
Luxembourg 2843
Saudi Arabia 2752
Indonesia 2491
Peru 2281
Thailand 2220
Serbia 2200
Finland 2176
Mexico 2143
United Arab Emirates 2076
Panama 1988
Qatar 1832
Dominican Republic 1828
Greece 1755
South Africa 1686
Iceland 1562
Argentina 1554
Colombia 1485
Ukraine 1462
Algeria 1423
Singapore 1375
Egypt 1322
Croatia 1222
Morocco 1141
Estonia 1108
Iraq 1031
Slovenia 1021
Republic of Moldova 965
New Zealand 943
Lithuania 843
Armenia 833
Hungary 817
Bahrain 756
International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712
Belarus 700
Bosnia and Herzegovina 695
Kazakhstan 670
Kuwait 665
Azerbaijan 641
Tunisia 596
North Macedonia 570
Cameroon 555
Bulgaria 549
Latvia 542
Lebanon 541
Andorra 540
Slovakia 534
Puerto Rico 513
Uzbekistan 472
Cyprus 465
Costa Rica 454
Uruguay 406
Albania 377
Oman 371
Afghanistan 367
Cuba 350
Jordan 349
Réunion 349
Burkina Faso 345
Côte d’Ivoire 323
Honduras 298
San Marino 277
Palestinian Territory 254
Vietnam 245
Malta 241
Mauritius 244
Nigeria 232
Kyrgyzstan 228
Senegal 226
Montenegro 223
Ghana 214
Georgia 195
Niger 184
Bolivia 183
Faroe Islands 181
Sri Lanka 176
Kosovo 165
Mayotte 164
Democratic Republic of the Congo 161
Venezuela 159
Jersey 155
Guernsey 154
Martinique 149
Kenya 142
Brunei Darussalam 135
Guadeloupe 135
Isle of Man 127
Bangladesh 123
Cambodia 115
Guam 113
Paraguay 113
Guinea 111
Trinidad and Tobago 105
Rwanda 104
Gibraltar 103
Djibouti 90
Liechtenstein 78
Madagascar 77
Guatemala 70
El Salvador 69
French Guiana 68
Aruba 64
Jamaica 58
Barbados 56
Uganda 52
Congo 45
Togo 44
Ethiopia 43
United States Virgin Islands 43
French Polynesia 42
Monaco 40
Cayman Islands 39
Mali 39
Zambia 39
Bermuda 37
Sint Maarten 37
Guinea-Bissau 33
Saint Martin 31
Bahamas 29
Eritrea 29
Guyana 29
Haiti 24
United Republic of Tanzania 24
Benin 23
Gabon 21
Myanmar 21
Maldives 19
Syrian Arab Republic 19
Libya 18
New Caledonia 18
Angola 16
Equatorial Guinea 16
Namibia 16
Antigua and Barbuda 15
Mongolia 15
Dominica 14
Fiji 14
Liberia 14
Saint Lucia 14
Sudan 14
Curaçao 13
Grenada 12
Lao People’s Democratic Republic 12
Greenland 11
Seychelles 11
Mozambique 10
Saint Kitts and Nevis 10
Suriname 10
Central African Republic 9
Chad 9
Eswatini 9
Nepal 9
Zimbabwe 9
Northern Mariana Islands 8
Belize 7
Cabo Verde 7
Holy See 7
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 7
Somalia 7
Botswana 6
Mauritania 6
Montserrat 6
Nicaragua 6
Saint Barthelemy 6
Sierra Leone 6
Bhutan 5
Turks and Caicos 5
Gambia 4
Malawi 4
São Tomé and Príncipe 4
Anguilla 3
British Virgin Islands 3
Burundi 3
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 2
Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 2
Papua New Guinea 1
South Sudan 1
Timor-Leste 1
Total 1279722

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).

